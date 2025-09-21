Open Extended Reactions

Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles in the Orange's authoritative win at Clemson on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

An MRI revealed the Achilles tear, which will end Angeli's season. Despite leaving in the third quarter on Saturday, Angeli ranks No. 2 in the country in passing yards; his 1,316 yards are four yards behind Baylor's Sawyer Robertson.

With the injury coming in the fourth game of the year, he's expected to be able to apply for an additional year of eligibility via a medical redshirt. That would give him two more years of eligibility.

Angeli is a first-year starter at Syracuse after transferring from Notre Dame following spring practice, winning the job in fall camp in a close battle with Rickie Collins.

Angeli took over an offense that led the nation in passing last year with Kyle McCord under center and transitioned seamlessly. He has 10 touchdown passes, two interceptions and his 156 attempts are third in the country.

Syracuse will turn to Collins, an LSU transfer who played well in place of Angeli in the second half. He threw a touchdown pass and completed 3-of-8 passes for 34 yards as Syracuse played conservative to salt away the 34-21 win.

Angeli had torched Clemson for 244 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.

Syracuse hosts Duke on Saturday, which will be the first career start for Collins.