Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III flew back to campus with the team Sunday after being released from a Los Angeles hospital for an injury sustained against USC on Saturday night.

Matthews was placed onto a stretcher and carted to an ambulance, which transported him to Los Angeles General Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center. The injury occurred late in the first half when Matthews tried to tackle USC's Waymond Jordan on a 2-yard run near the Michigan State goal line.

Michigan State said late Saturday that Matthews' motor skills were intact, and Matthews was medically cleared and released from the hospital.

"Thank you for all your prayers and support! I'm doing a lot better now! I'll be back in no time," he posted to X on Sunday.

Matthews' teammates immediately motioned for medical personnel to attend to him following the play. They later gathered and prayed on the field after he was carted off.

Coach Jonathan Smith said following the game that the team had received "positive signs" on Matthews, a fifth-year senior in his second season with MSU after transferring from Old Dominion.