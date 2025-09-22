Open Extended Reactions

Class of 2027 safety Angelo Smith, the brother of Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, has committed to the Buckeyes, a source confirmed to ESPN Sunday night.

The younger Smith is a 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior at Florida's Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School. In addition to Ohio State, he held offers from Miami, Oklahoma State, Georgia State and Toledo. News of Smith's pledge was first reported by Rivals.com.

Jeremiah was a three-time state champion at Chaminade-Madonna and landed with the Buckeyes in the 2024 class as one of the highest-ranked wide receiver prospects in the ESPN recruiting rankings era, which began in 2006.

A second-team All-American last fall, Jeremiah shattered Ohio State's freshman receiving records with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in a starring role on the Buckeyes' 2024 national title team. He has logged 20 receptions for 315 yards with three receiving scores over the initial three games of his sophomore campaign in 2025.

Angelo followed in his brother's footsteps at Chaminade-Madonna, where he was credited with 40 tackles, 11 pass break ups and three interceptions as a sophomore last fall.

He now lands as the third member of Buckeyes coach Ryan Day's 2027 recruiting class. Five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown, the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN Junior 300, has been committed to Ohio State since November. Quarterback Brady Edmunds, who gave his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 2, 2024, is ESPN's second-ranked pocket passer in the cycle.

Ohio State holds 13 ESPN 300 pledges in the program's 2026 recruiting class, which currently sits at No. 9 in ESPN's national class rankings for the cycle. After a bye week in Week 4, the Buckeyes remained at No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 on Sunday ahead of a Week 5 visit to Washington on Saturday.