Paul Finebaum details why Alabama's trip to Georgia is a must-win for the Crimson Tide. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Alabama running back Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III will play for the first time this season when the No. 17 Crimson Tide visit No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, coach Kalen DeBoer said.

Miller has been out with a collarbone injury, and Keenan hurt his ankle just before the season opener against Florida State and needed "tightrope" surgery.

Their return is big news for an Alabama team hoping for better results in its second road trip of the season. The running game and defensive front struggled in the 31-17 loss at Florida State on Aug. 30.

Alabama has relied heavily on quarterback Ty Simpson in its past two wins. Miller, praised by DeBoer for his ability to help pass protect as well as run, returns to a group that ranks No. 102 in the country in rushing offense, averaging 123.7 yards per game.

"Jam's a complete back all around," DeBoer said during his Monday news conference. "He's someone that we trust at the highest level. He's just been super consistent as a pass protector, not just as a guy who can carry the football."

Alabama has not been able to generate a consistent pass rush without Keenan, so getting him back is a boost for the defensive front.

"He's a big anchor in there that can hold down the line of scrimmage, get push in the pocket on pass plays. So it's good to have him back," DeBoer said. "He's had a couple good days, and [we'll] continue to build here through the week of practice."