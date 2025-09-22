Open Extended Reactions

Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott, a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year, will undergo surgery Wednesday for a lower-leg injury that will keep him sidelined for most of the season.

Coach Bret Bielema said Monday that there's a chance Scott could return late this fall. Scott sustained an apparent right foot/ankle injury in Illinois' Sept. 13 win against Western Michigan, after landing awkwardly while attempting to make an interception. Bielema said last week that Scott was seeking a second opinion on the injury.

Scott sat out Saturday's 63-10 loss at Indiana, and Tanner Heckel started in his place. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after recording 49 tackles, four interceptions, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a sack. He tied for second in the Big Ten and ranked 15th nationally in interceptions.

Scott earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023, when he led the league in pass breakups (11) and passes defended (14) during the regular season. He has six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups this season.

Illinois, which dropped 14 spots in the AP Poll to No. 23 following the Indiana loss, hosts No. 21 USC this week.