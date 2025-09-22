How to watch: 'E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin' on ESPN

From infamous firings to social media trolling, Lane Kiffin has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports. "E60" explores Kiffin's life as he begins to reflect on his legacy. (0:36)

Lane Kiffin is one of the most polarizing and fascinating people in sports. "E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin" delves into the Ole Miss football coach's legacy on the field and his life as a family man off of it.

Produced and directed by Jason Kostura and Madeline Rundlett and featuring reporting by ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee, the latest "E60" offering includes interviews with Pete Carroll, Nick Saban and Steve Sarkisian and archival sound from Kiffin's late father, Monte Kiffin, orchestrator of the legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that won Super Bowl XXXVII.

Here are key facts about the newest "E60" program:

When will "E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin" air?

The report debuts Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN, and an extended version will be available afterward on the ESPN App. Fans can also watch the program and other reports in the 'E60' streaming hub.

What is ESPN "E60"?

Founded in 2007, "E60" is ESPN's storytelling brand that features a mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews. It has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Edited Series for the fifth time in 2025.