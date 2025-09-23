2025 'College GameDay' Week 5: Oregon vs. Penn State

Open Extended Reactions

Week 5 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for a showdown between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Old Main Lawn at University Park. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State.

Why we're excited for Oregon at Penn State

Penn State's annual White Out game will be a top-10 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. Three of the Nittany Lions' six losses in full-stadium White Out games have come against AP top-10 opponents.

Including last year's playoff game against SMU, Penn State has won six straight White Out games since losing to No. 4 Ohio State in 2018.

This is the sixth time that the teams have met, but just the second time they've played at either campus. Penn State leads the series 3-2.

Oregon has allowed a total of 37 points this season, its fewest through four games since 1958 (12).

Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton has five rushing touchdowns in three games this season and has run for a TD in six straight games dating to last season, tied with Antwan Raymond (Rutgers) for the longest active streak in the Big Ten.

The last time Oregon and Penn State were on CGD

Oregon hosted Ohio State for CGD on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks ultimately defeated the Buckeyes 32-31. Saturday marks Oregon's 12th appearance on "College GameDay." Penn State last appeared on CGD on Nov. 2, 2024, when they also hosted Ohio State. The Buckeyes ultimately defeated the Nittany Lions 20-13. Saturday marks Penn State's 26th appearance on "College GameDay."

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

