Open Extended Reactions

BOULDER, Colo. -- Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he wants no part in using the memories of last season's bowl loss as motivation for Saturday's game against No. 25 BYU.

"We ain't with that get-back stuff," Sanders said Tuesday. "I ain't with that get-back stuff. I'm with that let's-get-them stuff. They played their butts off, kicked our butts in the bowl game. Now we have a whole new team."

BYU thumped Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl last December.

A week ago, the Buffaloes were unsettled at QB. Now, however, they may have found some stability. Transfer Kaidon Salter threw three TD passes and ran for another in a 37-20 win against Wyoming.

"I think you just saw a kid hit another switch and say, 'I've got to get this together, and I've got to play up to my ability,'" Sanders said.

Salter's leadership was on display after running back Micah Welch fumbled with the Buffaloes deep in Wyoming territory. Salter went over and comforted Welch.

"It goes a long way with your teammates when they see, in a time of despair, that you're able to pick that guy up," Sanders said.

The Cougars are a team that Sanders respects. Their coach, Kalani Sitake, is someone he admires. But this game holds the same amount of importance.

"Every week is a proving ground," Sanders said. "We've got to win these type of games. We've got to be dominant in these type of games."

After Tuesday's practice was forced inside due to rain, Sanders offered his thoughts on a variety of topics, from condensing the transfer-portal window, to providing injury reports for Big 12 games, to fans leaving Folsom Field early.

As someone who dabbles in the portal quite a bit, Sanders didn't seem all that concerned when asked about the NCAA's FBS Oversight Committee recommending the elimination of the spring transfer window and having just a 10-day window starting on Jan. 2.

"It's the same rules for everyone, right?" Sanders said. "So we're gonna get what we want. We always do, and when we don't get what we want, that means somebody offered more money. That's it.

"As long as the playing field is level for everyone, I'm good. I have no complaints."

He also didn't fuss over the Big 12 requiring injury and availability updates before conference games.

"That's for gambling purposes. Ain't got nothing to do with us," Sanders said. "That's my thoughts."

He understood why a good chunk of Colorado fans bolted from the stands after halftime last weekend. The Buffaloes were up 28-3 early in the third and it was family weekend.

"You would love that to happen," Sanders said. "Because when they're leaving, what does that mean? That means the game is over. They're going to party. I'm cool with that. I know where they're at, so I don't mind them emptying."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.