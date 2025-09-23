Open Extended Reactions

Alabama linebacker Jah-Marien Latham is being evaluated at a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, after suffering a neck injury in practice Tuesday.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said in a statement that Latham had "full feeling and motion" and was being treated at UAB St. Vincent's Hospital.

"He is currently undergoing a thorough medical assessment to determine the next steps in his recovery," DeBoer said in the statement. "Our top priority is Jah's health and well-being. We are in close contact with his family and the medical team and will continue to support him in every way possible. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Latham, a sixth-year senior from Reform, Alabama, started the Tide's opener at Florida State on Sept. 30. Latham had two tackles before leaving because of a lower-body injury in the Seminoles' 31-17 victory. He didn't play in Alabama's victories over UL Monroe and Wisconsin.

Sophomore Qua Russaw started in Latham's starting spot the past two games, and sophomore Yhonzae Pierre has seen increased playing time as well.

The No. 17 Crimson Tide plays at No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).