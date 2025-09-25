From sketchbook to spotlight: The lifecycle of an Oregon uniform

Open Extended Reactions

EUGENE, Or. -- Inside the Marcus Mariota Performance Center, history dangles from wire hangers.

The glitz and glamour surrounding Oregon football is not immediately apparent. This is a practical place -- a dimly lit, long hallway inside the second floor of the equipment room furnished with gray built-in closets -- created not as a way to showcase, but rather to store the very thing that has become synonymous with the Ducks: their vast array of fabrics, colors and prints.

Among a sea of roughly 800 jerseys, there's nearly every shade of green -- from neon to emerald to forest to army. Here, black or white never look boring, and the yellow used over the years ranges from a Gatorade-colored hue to Cal gold. Splashes of pink, gray, brown, orange, chrome and blue complete the synthetic rainbow.

On this Saturday afternoon following Oregon's win over Oklahoma State, football equipment administrator Kenny Farr thumbs through pages of dri-fit material and mesh as if flipping through a scrapbook. Every jersey has a story, every color and design a reason for existing at the time as well as an inevitable association that depends on something the style cannot control.

There is a vast array of colors and fabrics in Oregon's uniform history. Paolo Uggetti/ESPN

"Some of our best uniforms we've ever worn, we lost the games," Farr said. "It's hard to mention those, because they looked good, but we didn't win the game. So it kind of goes down as a jersey I'll try to forget about and move on to the next."

Farr isn't the man behind the jerseys, the designs or even the final decisions of what combinations make it out onto the field. But over the past 15 years, Farr has become a key cog in the enterprise that is Oregon's uniforms. His role is part manager, part craftsman, part custodian and collector, as well.

"Kenny is the Godfather of Oregon football uniforms," said Quinn Van Horne, one of the senior designers of Oregon's latest generation of uniforms.

Throughout the past two and a half decades, as Oregon has cycled through nine different versions of its uniforms, nearly 50 iterations and countless more combinations, the fascination over its attire and the ripple effects it has caused inside and outside the program continue. While some teams have rarely wavered from their classic designs and colors over the years, the Ducks have pushed the envelope, creating a unique energy around their ensembles that attracts players and prompts other schools to try and emulate them.

"We don't have the tradition that Ohio State or USC or Notre Dame or some of those blue bloods have," Farr said. "So how do you counteract that? Well, you just go full steam ahead the other direction. Our tradition is to be untraditional; we're going to always push the edge."

BEFORE THERE WERE so many permutations of Oregon jerseys, before the well-oiled system that produces at least one new uniform every season and a brand-new set of designs every three years was set in place, the concept began with a simple question.

"How do you make a duck look cool?"

Rick Bakas was working for Nike in the mid-to-late '90s under a subdivision called Team Sports, dedicated to apparel for professional and college teams.

Bakas, alongside a team of fellow designers who were overseen by Nike creative director -- and father of Quinn -- Todd Van Horne, had just redesigned the Denver Broncos' uniforms. The success of that redesign, as well as the momentum Oregon created after its appearances in the 1995 Rose Bowl and the 1996 Cotton Bowl (the first game in which Oregon wore all Nike) led to founder Phil Knight and a cadre of Oregon alumni, including longtime Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, tasking Van Horne and his team with a mission: remake the Oregon Ducks.

James D. Smith/Cotton Bowl Athletic Association

As he did nearly every year, Bakas attended the Detroit Auto Show in search of inspiration. There, painted across the chassis of a concept car, Bakas found the key that unlocked everything: a type of paint called ChromaFlair, which gave off a sheen that changed colors.

"I was eating a sandwich out there by the lake, and I was feeding some bread to a mallard out there," Bakas said. "I was looking at its head, and I was like, 'That paint looks like this mallard's head.'"

Bakas brought some of those green swatches of the ChromaFlair paint back to Oregon, took them into a studio and pulled out the darkest and the lightest possible versions; those became the core colors of the concept he and the team presented to Knight.

"It's amazing how much that helped keep that futuristic feel as we got into the 'O' design," Bakas said. "The project really gave us a chance to marry the two together where we could think about the entire head to toe, how everything was going to look."

The "O" was an iconic part of Oregon's redesign. NIKE, Rick Bakas

Van Horne believes that even though the color-changing helmets were one of the most important elements of the redesign, they wouldn't have been complete without the iconic "O" -- its inner outline shaped to replicate Hayward Field, Oregon's track and field stadium, and the outer one mimicking the outline of Autzen Stadium.

The creator of that "O" logo remains in dispute -- Van Horne credits Hatfield with the idea, while Bakas says it was his own -- but there is no debate about its impact. When the Ducks walked out onto the field to open the 1999 season sporting new colors, with the brand-new "O" on their green ChromaFlair helmets, the paradigm of uniforms shifted.

The Ducks really changed the uniform game in 1999 with the debut of their ChromaFlair helmets. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

"The players loved it," Bakas said. "They were coming from yellow and green with a duck on loose-fitting jerseys. What we gave them was super futuristic, and they absolutely ate it up."

FARR'S OFFICE PHONE had been ringing. Oregon had just lost 42-20 to Ohio State in the 2014 national championship while wearing a uniform combination that had not yet been featured that season -- white jersey, black numbers and lettering, gray pants and a white helmet with silver wings.

"It looked great, but we didn't win the game," Farr said. "I had about 15 voicemails on my line the next morning, the next couple of days, of people blaming me, 'We should have worn green! Why didn't we wear green?' And in my mind, I'm thinking, 'We could have worn any color. I don't know if we were going to tackle Ezekiel Elliot any better.'"

While it was head coach Mike Bellotti who welcomed the original redesign, it was not until the arrival of Chip Kelly in the late 2000s and through 2012 that Oregon's sartorial flair truly matched its fast and furious style of play. More uniform combos and a 46-7 record under Kelly supercharged a frenzy, not just around the team's on-field success, but also around its next iterations of uniforms.

The helmets in the 2020 Rose Bowl perfectly reflected the famous San Gabriel mountain sunset. Getty Images

"Winning on a national stage helped so much," Van Horne said. "That's when we really dialed up the notion of looking different every game and different combinations and working with the athletes on scripting [uniforms] and even scripting the fans." It all led to the notion of a uniform release as an event that both Oregon fans and even college football enthusiasts speculated about. The result was an insatiable desire for a wow factor to go with every drop.

"Fans' expectations are so high for something new and cool, like you're going to have some groundbreaking uniform that's never been done before every single game," Farr said. "But that's not reality. I would say the last probably six or seven years is really where I got the sense of there's some weeks where some fans are disappointed because they're expecting us to have a helmet or a jersey with LED lights in it, and we didn't do that."

Farr has found that sometimes, more is less, and most Ducks fans will notice small splashes just as much as they will fixate on what they think of a certain jersey-pant combination.

Sometimes, the splash can be a custom cleat, like the Ducks did last season for the Rose Bowl, or what they're doing against Penn State this week with exclusive glow-in-the-dark cleats, gloves and accessories. Often, Farr looks to the helmet -- the only piece of the outfit he can customize on a weekly basis -- as a way to add something new, even if it means an inordinate amount of work for his staff of one assistant and roughly 16 students.

Game 5 uniform for @oregonfootball: 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕪'𝕤 ℝ𝕚𝕟𝕘𓂀💍



- ⚫️⚪️⚫️ for the 3rd year in a row, 6th time ever



- 2nd yr in a row that the black lids make their szn debut in week 5



- 1st 🦆 uni to 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 feature glow in the dark cleats, gloves, accessories#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/DbENrpW1Cv — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) September 25, 2025

When Oregon faced Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl, and Farr had to reuse a uniform combination, he opted to tweak the chrome helmets with green tonal wings that he painted on to match the face mask. As the famous San Gabriel mountain sunset struck its pose during the game, the helmets reflected it perfectly.

"It ended up being one of the best things I've ever done," Farr said. "Then we won the game. So, it's iconic right around here. But if we would've lost the game, people would be like, 'Ah, we didn't have a new uniform.'"

Farr is now used to that pressure, in large part, because he knows it's not his vision that ultimately matters. In fact, Farr has, in the past, been overruled on a design he didn't love only to see it shine.

"We wore one at Washington, I want to say four or five years ago, where it was a yellow helmet, yellow gloves and yellow cleats, but it was all white," Farr said. And I was like, 'This is looking stupid, and this is going to look terrible.' We got on the field and people thought it looked great. So they like to give me a hard time about that."

In the end, the final fit comes down to those who actually wear the jerseys.

TEZ JOHNSON WAS playing the part of lobbyist to no avail. The Oregon wide receiver, four of his teammates and Farr all gathered early last year to make the all-important decision: What were the Ducks going to wear for 2024, and when?

Farr had already received samples of every one of the five base uniforms that made up the "Generation O" class of kits from Van Horne Brands -- helmets, jerseys, base layers, socks, cleats and gloves -- and had them ready for players to see.

With five to pick from, players have to get creative. Farr does, too. When EA Sports' college football game made its return last year, Farr was able to get EA to preload all of Oregon's uniform combinations from its latest set onto the game so current players could try different blends they might be able to replicate in real life.

Johnson was adamant: Oregon should wear an all-black combination against Washington in the season finale. His teammates disagreed. The black getup was their best look of the year, and it should be worn earlier, specifically against Ohio State.

"It was very hotly debated for way too long," Farr said. "The rest of the guys kind of overrode his vote. He was upset about it -- I was like, 'That's all part of why you're on the committee, but you're only 20% of the vote, man.' I totally leave it up to them."

Farr has conducted this meeting for several years now, as a way to democratize the process. Every year, Farr selects a group of players, typically upperclassmen who have shown interest, to form a committee made up of an odd number so there's never a tie. Over the course of two to three hours, players debate their choices, weighing things like opponent, where the game falls in their schedule and even weather.

"It's got to be guys that are opinionated and not afraid to voice their opinions, because that's what you want, you want a healthy dialogue," Farr said. "For the players that are part of it, it's kind of a badge of honor."

The uniform decisions are ultimately up to the players. Getty Images

Once players have finalized their choices with Farr's assistance, he will lay out the scripting in a look book and show head coach Dan Lanning before the spring game for approval. Finalizing the looks well in advance of the season helps Farr organize the high volume of inventory he has to line up. Going off-script is rare, but not impossible. Two years ago, with undefeated Colorado visiting for a highly anticipated matchup, the Ducks changed to a different uniform combination.

Now, with the postseason potentially adding four extra games on top of the conference championship, Farr & Co. have to think beyond the regular season and a single bowl appearance. In the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff last year, once Oregon knew whether it would be the away or home team, Farr texted committee members to get them thinking about their options for a quarterfinal look so Farr could get a combination set and organize the inventory in time

When you have one set of uniforms for three seasons of games, a repeat, especially in the playoffs, is almost inevitable. Even if players love a particular combination and want to run it back, Farr will always try to find a way to add a special twist.

"My whole argument is let's not be different, just to be different," Farr said. "We don't have 12 helmets, 12 jerseys or 12 pairs of pants. It's the different combinations and tweaks you can make that keep the looks unique."

THE DUCKS MAY not have a different uniform for every game, but the fact that it feels like they do, or that it feels like they could if they wanted to, is a unique feature of Nike's influence.

According to Farr, while Nike sponsors many programs across the country, it tiers schools, and that determines access to perks such as special releases and custom apparel, with Tier 1 being the highest -- that is, unless you're Oregon.

"[Nike] always told us," Farr said, "we were Tier 0."

"When I got to Oregon, I thought the practice jersey was the game jersey," said wide receiver Evan Stewart, who transferred from Texas A&M. "It's just different here. You look good, feel good, you play good."

Oregon once had a Lewis and Clark-inspired combo. Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire

While players get to test upcoming fabrics and jersey materials that may not come out until 2028 (Oregon has been in the current Nike Fuse chassis that just came to the NFL since 2019), Nike gets to use Oregon athletes as wear test subjects (often it's the uniform selection committee who gets first dibs) who provide feedback on the products. And while the Van Hornes and Nike are technically behind the designs, part of their process is getting input from players.

"Sometimes we don't talk to players about what you want to look like," Quinn Van Horne said. "It's, 'Hey if Oregon was a car, what kind of car would it be? What's your favorite superhero movie? What kind of music are you listening to? When you walk out on the field, what do you see and what do you want to picture? What do you want to feel like?'"

It's this system that will constantly evolve as players with different perspectives cycle in and out of the program that Todd Van Horne believes will keep Oregon's well of uniform ideas stocked for years to come.

Perhaps nothing embodies that mindset more than the fact that Oregon commits to having at least one entirely new, never-before-seen uniform design each season.

Dubbed the "energy moment," this sixth uniform combination has, over the years, run the gamut and largely been led by players. From a bright pink helmet with black jerseys in 2013, to a pan-Polynesian heritage-themed "Ohana" uniform in 2020, to a "Stomp Out Cancer" jersey in 2017 designed by cancer survivors as well as working on a "Heroes" bright yellow fit with Lanning's wife Sauphia (who is eight years cancer-free after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma) last season, the energy moment jersey is where Oregon and Nike often flex their muscles. A Stormtrooper look? Yes. A Lewis-and-Clark-inspired combo? Why not?

"While we want to do some throwbacks and some throwbacks need to be done, it's like, what's the next thing?" Farr said. "How are we going to evolve?"

There's another committee that Farr oversees of younger Oregon players who are part of the idea process for what the energy moment jersey will be in 2026 and 2027. This year's edition had to be approved by Nike 18 months before it saw the field against Oregon State; it featured a charcoal black and gold look with white helmets dubbed "Shoe Duck" that honors Knight.

"We talk so much about when Oregon comes out with a really big uniform, we're extra stressed," Quinn Van Horne said. "We really want to make sure they win, because we know what a win does to cement a uniform and its foundation."

For Farr, the Van Hornes and Bakas, being part of establishing or furthering Oregon's aesthetic identity is important and an inextricable part of Nike's history over the past 25 years. But the goal, from the beginning, has always gone beyond that.

"We intentionally said it, we're doing all this to win a national title and the uniform [redesign] was part of that too," Bakas said. "That's the Nike mentality -- you want to be the best. The goal was to win a national championship, and the wheels were set in motion back then. The intent was there, but I didn't think it would take 30 years or 25 years to get to this point. I thought we would've won one by now."

THE BUILDING THAT houses them may be named after him, but inside the hallway of hanging jerseys, you won't find any sporting Mariota's name.

Players who finish their senior season at the school are given a framed jersey before their last home game. Because the jerseys are technically state property, should a player want any of his other Oregon jerseys back, the price is $50 -- plus shipping and handling.

Mariota bought all of his once he made it to the NFL. Not everyone else has, though. It's why even though that closet holds close to 1,000 jerseys, there are still 600 to 800 more sitting in storage on the floor below.

"There's guys that have left after their five years, and maybe your freshman year was the full reset, and then three years in you got another full reset," Farr said. "So we've had guys that have, at the end of their career, had 40 or 50 jerseys."

Oregon's jersey reveals have become a sensation. AP Images/Cal Sport Media

After years of simply taking old jerseys and selling them at a school surplus sale, Farr decided on a different approach. When the performance center was built in 2016, he took the jerseys from storage in rail cars to this room, where he organized them in alphabetical order. You never know who is going to swing through Eugene one of these days wanting to reunite with their polyester past.

"For every Marcus, there's 119 other guys on that team that maybe weren't the star player, or maybe when they graduated they couldn't afford to buy all their jerseys," Farr said. "So maybe they forgot about it or whatever the situation is, and they'll come back and they'll just ask me, and I get to tell them 'Yeah, here they are.'"

Farr got to do just that as recently as the game against the Cowboys this season.

Cornerback Jaylin Davies was a freshman at Oregon in 2021 before transferring to UCLA for three seasons, eventually landing with Oklahoma State. Davies and Farr greeted each other after the game on the field. Though Davies had only recorded a few snaps as a freshman, he wanted his piece of Oregon history.

"You still have my jersey?" Davies asked Farr.

"I do," Farr told him. "Call me after the season is over."

Farr was happy to oblige. After all, that's one more jersey he can take off a hanger and send on its way, just in time for another to take its place.