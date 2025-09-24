Open Extended Reactions

Florida starting cornerback Dijon Johnson will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday.

He suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to Miami. Gators coach Billy Napier on Wednesday confirmed the surgery for Johnson, who made his eighth consecutive start in the Miami contest and had four tackles and a pass breakup.

Johnson sustained the injury in the second half while tackling Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney on a third-down play. Johnson, a junior who had 25 tackles and started five games for Florida last season, was a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class.

"It's going to be fixable, nothing long term there, but he will be out for the remainder of the season," Napier said.

Gators starting quarterback DJ Lagway is "100 percent," according to Napier, despite being stepped on in the Miami game. Lagway wore a protective boot as a precaution but practiced Tuesday.

Asked about speculation that Lagway could opt out of the rest of the season because of Florida's struggles, Napier said, "It's comical.

"The kid has been back in here since Sunday, working his butt off Monday," Napier said. "[Tuesday] had a really good day. We can't control that outside narrative, obviously, but he's just fine. ... That's a total myth that's out there."

Napier also said he would continue to call offensive plays despite Florida scoring only 33 points during a three-game losing streak. The Gators are off this week before hosting No. 10 Texas on Oct. 4.