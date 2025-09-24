Heather Dinich and Jordan Rogers break down their predictions for LSU's big matchup against Ole Miss and explains why LSU still needs quality wins to make the College Football Playoff. (1:15)

Trinidad Chambliss will start at quarterback again for Ole Miss in Saturday's showdown against LSU, a source confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

It will be the third straight start for Chambliss, who has replaced the injured Austin Simmons as Ole Miss' starter.

Simmons, who suffered an ankle injury Sept. 6 against Kentucky, has not fully recovered but is improving and expected to be available Saturday, the source told Thamel.

Chambliss has completed 67.7% of his passes for 719 yards and four touchdowns this season for the 13th-ranked Rebels (4-0), who enter Saturday with the No. 9 offense in the FBS. The senior has also rushed for 195 yards and two scores on 36 carries.

Chambliss could have his hands full with the fourth-ranked Tigers (4-0), who boast the FBS' 17th-ranked defense in yards allowed (246.3 per game) and No. 9 scoring defense (9.3 points per game).

On3 first reported Wednesday that Chambliss is expected to start.