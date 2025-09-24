Open Extended Reactions

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The future format of the College Football Playoff remains undecided after the CFP's management committee met briefly about it Wednesday at Big Ten headquarters.

The group met for more than four hours in a regularly scheduled business meeting but spent only about 20 minutes talking about the format for 2026 and beyond. CFP leaders have a contractual obligation to let ESPN know by Dec. 1 if they want to expand the field beyond 12 teams.

To make any changes to it, the Big Ten and SEC have to agree on what it should look like because they have the bulk of control over the future format. They have been at an impasse for months. Various models have been presented -- from the status quo to the Big Ten's idea of a 28-team field -- but CFP executive director Rich Clark said staying at 12 for another year isn't facing much resistance right now.

"My sense is the room is comfortable with that, if that's where we go," Clark said, "and why they're probably not too pressed with rushing to a decision. If they can find time to have a discussion, and make a decision, they want to have that opportunity."

Clark said everything remains on the table, though, including automatic qualifiers.

"They want to be able to discuss things and understand the pros and cons for every option that's there," Clark said. "They don't want to make a decision until they've done the work and put the work in and understand every aspect of the decisions they're going to make."

Clark said there isn't another meeting scheduled for this year with the full CFP management committee, which includes the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua. The commissioners will likely continue to discuss it in "smaller group sessions," Clark said.

The group isn't expected to meet in person again until the national championship game in January.