Lane Kiffin joins "The Pat McAfee Show" excited for the challenge ahead as Ole Miss faces off against LSU on Saturday. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

The last time LSU and Alabama went an entire season without playing each other, Tigers coach Brian Kelly was a toddler and Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer wouldn't be born for another 11 years.

During six-plus decades, that annual matchup has had some intense, dramatic moments, such as Kelly's gamble on a do-or-die, 2-point conversion to end overtime in 2022. Jayden Daniels connected with Mason Taylor, and rapturous fans spilled onto the field in Tiger Stadium.

Under a new scheduling format released by the Southeastern Conference this week, LSU and Alabama won't play in 2027 -- the first time that has happened since 1963. And next season will be the first time since 1970 that the Tigers won't play the Florida Gators.

"I get it," Kelly said Wednesday when asked about how unsettling it could be for some to see longstanding annual rivalries end under the conference's four-year schedule that was released Tuesday.

But the LSU coach added that he also appreciates the SEC's goal of having all 16 teams play one another at least once every two years, and how that might mean sacrificing some popular annual fixtures.

"You're going to pull some of those natural rivalries, but you're not losing them for a long period," Kelly said. "They managed this and put this in a spot that allows you to play everybody home and away [within a four-year span], and I think that's pretty exciting."

Under the SEC's new scheduling format, LSU will see interruptions in longstanding annual games against Alabama and Florida over the next two seasons. The Tigers won't play the Gators in 2026 and then won't play the Crimson Tide in 2027. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was less enthusiastic about at least one aspect of the new schedule.

While he agreed with keeping LSU and Mississippi State on the Rebels' schedule each year, he said the inclusion of Oklahoma as an annual opponent was "disappointing" and "doesn't make any sense -- at all."

"We don't have anything in common with them or our fans," said Kiffin, whose program will lose Vanderbilt as an annual fixture on its schedule. "That's unfortunate with so many great teams that we've played for a long time here."

Each team got three "annual opponents" during the next four seasons, and those could potentially change after 2029.

"Our league has made a business decision," said Florida coach Billy Napier, who wasn't yet born the last time the Gators did not play LSU.

Going forward, tailgate parties serving alligator around Death Valley will occur once every four years instead of every other year. Then again, whether that's good or bad is arguably a matter of taste.

"Obviously, there's pros and cons," Napier said. "Some of those things are part of the evolution of the game, part of the evolution of our conference as we add teams to the mix."