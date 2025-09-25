AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn receiver Horatio Fields, who ranks third on the team with 12 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown this season, is sidelined indefinitely with a broken foot.

Coach Hugh Freeze said the 6-foot-2 senior was injured in practice Tuesday. Fields transferred to Auburn this year after four years at Wake Forest.

"Kind of the leader of that receiver room who knew every position and gave us flexibility to do a lot of things," Freeze said during the SEC coaches conference call Wednesday. "And it's a difficult loss."

Freeze said sophomore Perry Thompson is the next man up and will get a chance to fill Fields' role when the Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC) play at No. 9 Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday.

"It's his time to show he's ready and to earn it, and obviously we're getting Sam (Turner) prepared, too, to help," Freeze said. "Perry has the potential and talent to do really good things.

"He's got to learn to do them consistently, over and over again, and with technique. He shows flashes of that. Now we just need it to be more consistent, but he'll be the first one to get that opportunity."