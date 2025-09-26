Josh Pate, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan all see one winner when the Crimson Tide travel to Georgia on Saturday. (1:06)

Since the college football preseason, it has been easy to circle Week 5 as sort of a rubber-meets-road weekend. It's finally here, and it's as big as we could have hoped.

Oregon and Penn State have beaten seven overwhelmed opponents by an average score of 48-8; their seasons begin in earnest in Happy Valley on Saturday night. Alabama's loss to Florida State in Week 1 made the Tide's first trip to Athens, Georgia, in a decade even bigger from a consequences perspective. Unbeaten LSU and Ole Miss face off for what could be their third straight down-to-the-wire affair. Top-ranked Ohio State's first road test of the season pits the Buckeyes against a Washington team with one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

Those are just the main events! On Friday night, resurgent Florida State visits a wonderfully surprising Virginia team. After last week's merciless blowout of Illinois, Indiana has to avoid a massive letdown at Iowa, where many a letdown has occurred. Notre Dame and Arkansas play for the first time in a battle of frustrating and spectacularly explosive teams. Auburn and Texas A&M, which have played many wild and silly games over the past decade, have lots on the line in College Station. USC tests its unbeaten record in Champaign against scorned Illinois. We even get a Big Sky Saturday night with a battle of FCS top-10 teams!

We've spent four weeks gearing up for this one. Time to get hyped and hydrated. Here's everything you need to follow in an incredible Week 5.

Games are Saturday unless noted; times are Eastern.

The season begins in Happy Valley

No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State (7:30 p.m., NBC)

With all due respect to Nevada, Florida International and Villanova -- the No. 138, 134 and 186 teams, respectively, in my all-division SP+ rankings -- Penn State began its 2025 season with three glorified scrimmages. Per SP+, an average top-five team would expect to start the season 3-0 against those opponents 97.3% of the time, winning by an average of 38.3 points per game. The Nittany Lions won by exactly 38.3 per game.

Penn State traded résumé-building opportunities and a little bit of margin for error for three sure wins and got them. Oregon also hasn't played much of a murderer's row; the Ducks have dominated four teams ranked between 89th and 123rd in SP+. They didn't allow their first non-garbage-time touchdown until last Saturday. Nothing is a must-win game for two name-brand Big Ten teams with unbeaten records, but neither of these teams will have sparkling strength-of-schedule rankings if they're in, say, a large pile of 10-2 playoff hopefuls. It's probably best to win this one.

Penn State's defense has been every bit as dominant as we expected, considering James Franklin already had a top-five defense and added the best defensive coordinator in the country (Jim Knowles) to lead it. The Nittany Lions force turnovers and don't allow big plays, and they've continued to dominate the red zone as they did last season. The run defense maybe hasn't dominated as much as I thought it would, but the pass defense has been just about perfect: Corner Elliot Washington II has more catches (one interception) than he has allowed (0-for-6), defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton has been as good as advertised (4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), and linebacker Tony Rojas has picked up where he left off in last year's College Football Playoff (4.5 TFLs, two sacks). Freshman end Chaz Coleman has quickly become a weapon, too.

To put it politely, the offense has been rather reserved. Franklin is the type of coach who would keep things vanilla and put as little as possible on film before a big game. PSU isn't allowing pressure or negative plays and has committed just one turnover in three games, and Drew Allar hasn't really looked to make big plays -- he has thrown just four passes 30 or more yards downfield, completing two for touchdowns. The Nittany Lions have been content to lean on opponents until they fall over.

Still, you'd like to think that, with so few deep-ball attempts, Allar would be completing more than 65% of his passes. And you'd like to think that, even with vanilla playcalling, Nicholas Singleton would be averaging more than 4.4 yards per carry. Kaytron Allen, another star back, has been dynamite (8.0 yards per carry, lots of broken tackles), new receivers Trebor Pena and Kyron Hudson have done their jobs, and tight end Luke Reynolds has caught 13 of 16 passes. But Allar and Singleton haven't been as sharp as necessary. Can they turn it on now that the season is really starting? Especially against this defense?

The Oregon pass defense has looked fantastic so far, and both star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei (three sacks, one pass breakup) and linebacker Teitum Tuioti (4.5 TFLs, 5 run stops, 1.5 sacks) have looked the part. As with PSU, the run defense has been imperfect -- the rebuilt defensive front is still settling in -- but the Ducks are forcing loads of passing downs and three-and-outs.

I was unsure about Oregon's offense heading into the season because it would be relying on so many new starters, but the Ducks are fourth in points per drive, second in offensive SP+ and first in overall SP+. It seems as though things are going pretty well. Quarterback Dante Moore has been as automatic as coordinator Will Stein could want, completing 75% of his passes with just one sack. The receiver quartet of Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jeremiah McClellan has caught 44 of 58 passes for 662 yards. Moore has also connected on four of seven downfield shots of more than 30 yards. His QB radar is nearly a perfect circle now.



Running back Jayden Limar enjoyed a star turn during Noah Whittington's injury absence, but now Whittington should be back. It has all worked. Even against a top-40 Northwestern defense, the Ducks scored on six of nine drives and averaged 6.7 yards per play. But this is still the biggest game of Moore's career, and it will be played against one of the best defenses in the country in front of maybe college football's loudest crowd (on White Out day, no less). It's impossible to know a team is ready for that until it proves it.

Current line: PSU -3.5 | SP+ projection: Oregon by 0.4 | FPI projection: PSU by 0.3

Bama has a lot to lose at Georgia

No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

At this point last year, Alabama gave us the two best games of 2024.

play 1:02 Alabama answers right back with Ryan Williams' 75-yard touchdown Jalen Milroe heaves one to Ryan Williams, who goes 75 yards to restore Alabama's lead.

First, the Tide outlasted Georgia in an unreal 41-34 game that featured a huge Bulldogs comeback and maybe the greatest play of the season. Then, they turned around and lost to Vanderbilt in the upset of the year. In a lovely instance of symmetry, Bama once again gets Georgia and Vandy back-to-back. But the challenges won't stop there. Six of the Tide's next seven opponents rank 16th or better in SP+, and thanks to their dreadful Week 1 showing at Florida State, they don't have much margin for error. If they lose in Athens on Saturday, in their first road trip since Tallahassee, they might have none.

Since their game against FSU, the Tide have been just about perfect. Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin obviously aren't amazing, but Bama overachieved against SP+ projections by a combined 48.4 points against the Warhawks and Badgers. The offense has surged to fifth nationally in points per possession, though its one-dimensionality could become an issue: The Tide are 18th in passing success rate* but 87th in rushing success rate and are therefore throwing far more frequently than the national average. Against Wisconsin, Bama running backs carried 15 times for just 45 yards, but it didn't matter because quarterback Ty Simpson went 24-for-29 for 382 yards. (That was after going 17-for-17 for 226 yards against ULM. Like I said: just about perfect.)

(* Success rate: how frequently an offense is gaining 50% of necessary yards on first down, 70% on second, and 100% on third and fourth.)

That pass-heavy ratio probably won't change Saturday because if you're going to move the ball on Georgia, it's through the air: The Dawgs are 10th in rushing success rate allowed but 86th against the pass. Tennessee's Joey Aguilar threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and UT's Chris Brazzell II torched UGA's Daniel Harris one-on-one: four targets, four catches, 90 yards, two touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb should find matchups for receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard -- and perhaps Isaiah Horton, who has caught nine of nine passes for 105 yards and 2 scores -- to exploit.

The Georgia run defense is really strong, with linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson combining for 28 tackles against the run with four run stops (tackles at or behind the line). But despite blitzing a decent amount, the Dawgs rank just 102nd in sack rate and 111th in yards allowed per dropback. Without marked improvement there, Bama might get away without having to run much.

After sleepwalking through the Austin Peay game in Week 2, the Georgia offense woke up when it had to against Tennessee. The Dawgs were hit-and-miss -- six possessions with 69 or more yards, four of 9 or fewer -- primarily because negative plays derailed some drives (something that right tackle Earnest Greene III's continued injury issues won't help). But Gunner Stockton was 8-for-11 for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns on third and fourth down.

Efficiency levels are solid despite the negative plays, but big plays are an issue.



You'd rather be near USC or Florida State on that chart, not Iowa and Utah. Stockton is just 3-for-11 on passes thrown more than 20 yards downfield -- one of those was the game-saving, fourth-down touchdown lob to London Humphrey against Tennessee -- and the Dawgs have gotten some big gainers off short, quick passes to the bouncy Zach Branch, but this isn't a naturally explosive offense.

Alabama's defense hasn't created nearly enough negative plays -- the Tide are 68th in sack rate and 83rd in stuff rate -- and their opponents' third-down conversion rate has risen in each game. (Wisconsin was 6-for-11.) That could make them vulnerable to Georgia's short game, but they could counter that somewhat with big-play prevention: They got burned for four gains of 25 or more against Florida State, but they've given up just one such play since.

Because Georgia saved itself against Tennessee with yet another overtime win (its past three wins against power conference teams went to OT), the Dawgs have a little less to lose Saturday. But that's the fun thing about college football: try to tell the 93,033 in attendance that one team needs this one a little more than the other. Huge games will always feel like huge games, and Bama-Georgia will always be a huge game.

Current line: UGA -3.5 | SP+ projection: Bama by 0.7 | FPI projection: UGA by 1.1

Ole Miss' revenge or another LSU thriller?

No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., ABC)

In five seasons from 1958 to 1962, Ole Miss and LSU met as top-15 opponents five times. You could say it was the Bama-Georgia of the day. (I guess that would make Billy Cannon's punt return the "Second-and-26" of the day, especially because it probably prevented an Ole Miss national title.) For the next 60 years, though, these types of meetings were sparse. In 2003, Nick Saban's LSU took down Eli Manning and Ole Miss to decide the SEC West, but that was about it until last year, when the Tigers won a 29-26 overtime thriller without leading for a second.

Ole Miss finished last season second in SP+, but three heartbreaking losses kept them out of the CFP. It felt like an epic missed opportunity because how often can Ole Miss expect to field a team that good? Well, the Rebels are unbeaten and seventh in SP+, and they've already avenged one of 2024's heartbreakers by knocking off Kentucky in Lexington.

It looks like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will start again for the Rebels. Stepping in for the injured Austin Simmons, the Ferris State transfer has completed 42 of 62 passes for 719 yards and 4 touchdowns with only two sacks, adding 198 non-sack rushing yards and two more scores. The approach with Chambliss has been simple: don't worry about complicated intermediate passing, just woo defensive backs close to the line of scrimmage with relentless short passing, then hit 'em deep. He has completed 7 of 9 passes thrown 25 or more yards downfield.

TruMedia

Note the big gap in the middle of that pass map. With Chambliss' legs, a heavy dose of running back Kewan Lacy and receivers like Harrison Wallace III capable of gaining solid yardage on short passes, the Rebels have a lot of ways to stay on schedule. That's important because LSU dominates when teams get off schedule.

Opponents are just 2-for-26 against LSU on third-and-7 or more, and the Tigers have yet to allow more than 10 points in a game. Brian Kelly did well in the transfer portal by adding former USF defensive tackle Bernard Gooden up front (4 run stops, 6 pressures, 1 forced fumble) and former Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane. Opponents have targeted Delane's man 20 times, and he has allowed just three completions with a pick and four breakups.

The LSU defense has controlled games so well that Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier hasn't had to take many chances. He has thrown only 11 passes more than 20 yards downfield, and he has completed only two of them with an interception. Opponents are blitzing a lot because of LSU's unproven line and a poor run game, but Nussmeier is completing 73% of all his other passes. Wideouts Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas and tight end Bauer Sharp have all caught at least 11 balls.

The passing game has been sharp enough that a dreadful run game hasn't yet cost the Tigers. But whew, is it dreadful: LSU is 108th in rushing success rate. Caden Durham got hurt last week against Southeastern Louisiana, but he's averaging only 4.1 yards per carry. Getting blue-chip freshman Harlem Berry (5.8 per carry with more yards after contact) more touches might not be a bad idea.

The Tigers' reliance on the pass creates an interesting contrast: Ole Miss' pass defense has been efficient (18th in passing success rate allowed), but the run defense has been awful (104th). Defensive coordinator Pete Golding rarely blitzes, and Rebel defenders rarely end up in the backfield, but they do a good job of tackling and cluttering passing lanes -- opponents have completed just 49% of their passes, third lowest in FBS. You move the ball on Ole Miss on the ground, but LSU moves the ball through the air. We love some nice narrative tension!

Current line: Ole Miss -1.5 | SP+ projection: Ole Miss by 5.7 | FPI projection: Ole Miss by 6.5

The No. 1 team heads west

No. 1 Ohio State at Washington (3:30 p.m., CBS)

It appears conventional wisdom has forgotten about the Washington Huskies. The 2023 national runners-up rank first nationally in points per drive and ninth in yards per play, they have beaten three overwhelmed opponents by an average of 56-18, and they boast one of the nation's most entertaining backfields with dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and tackle-breaking back Jonah Coleman. But they have zero AP poll votes. How?

Granted, they probably won't get any votes next week either because they will probably lose to Ohio State. The top-ranked Buckeyes took a week off after moving to 3-0, and they head west with one of the best defenses in the country.

TruMedia

With safety Caleb Downs and veteran breakout stars in tackle Caden Curry and OLB Arvell Reese, the Buckeyes likely have the tools to frustrate a young quarterback like Williams, and considering Washington's banged-up defense ranks 61st in points allowed per drive without having played a top-80 offense (per SP+), it's hard to see the Huskies making enough stops.

Despite one-third of its games coming against Texas' excellent defense, Ohio State ranks second in passing success rate and completion rate. The Buckeyes' run game isn't nearly as strong as we're used to seeing -- then again, rising freshman Bo Jackson (no relation) has gained 217 yards in his first 18 carries -- but quarterback Julian Sayin has thrived throwing to stars Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate (combined: 32 catches, 534 yards, 6 touchdowns), and I don't know how UW disrupts that connection with star cornerback Tacario Davis questionable and nickel Dyson McCutcheon out. (Linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah is also out.)

So why am I giving this game marquee treatment instead of sticking it in the playlist below? A few reasons:

• This is Sayin's first road start, and plenty of awesome, young quarterbacks have stumbled on the road early in their careers. Washington also blitzes a lot and has at least one excellent pass rusher in Jacob Lane.

• Net YAC! I wrote about the impact of yards after contact this week, and Washington is one of the nation's best teams at grinding out YAC and allowing none for opponents.

• The Huskies' offense ranks first in third-down conversion rate (75.0%) and, combined with Coleman successfully fighting for extra yards, could move the chains and frustrate Ohio State's defense.

• Everyone fails a test at some point, but in five career starts, Williams has completed 78% of his passes at 14.6 yards per completion with 402 non-sack rushing yards and only one interception. He's incredible, and there's nothing like a visit from the No. 1 team to introduce yourself to the world.

Yes, Ohio State probably wins. But Washington might not need many breaks to take this one down to the wire.

Current line: OSU -7.5 (down from -9.5 Sunday) | SP+ projection: OSU by 10.2 | FPI projection: OSU by 5.0

YAC kings in action

That's right, this week's keyword is YAC. Yards after contact are the secret weapon for teams exceeding expectations, and quite a few Week 5 games will highlight 2025's YAC kings. That includes two games pitting YAC kings against one another.

No. 8 Florida State at Virginia (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN).

FSU has vaulted back into the top 10 as if 2024's collapse was a figment of our imagination. The Seminoles are fifth in net YAC and second in rushing yards per game -- veteran coordinator Gus Malzahn has gone back to his rushing roots, and it's pretty spicy to watch. Virginia, however, is eighth in net YAC and has leaped from 74th to 42nd in SP+. An offense with seven transfer starters, including RB J'Mari Taylor, has improved almost as much as Florida State's.

Current line: FSU -6.5 | SP+ projection: FSU by 2.9 | FPI projection: FSU by 2.5

No. 11 Indiana at Iowa (3:30 p.m., Peacock).

Indiana (sixth in net YAC) hits the road to face an Iowa team (ninth in net YAC) that has upset four top-15 teams at home in the past decade. Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers have to watch out for a letdown after last week's Illinois blowout, but while Iowa's offense has scored 30 points three times this season, the only decent defense the Hawkeyes have faced, Iowa State's, held them to 13. Kinnick Stadium will need to summon loads of magic (and YAC) for the Hawkeyes to take this one.

Current line: Indiana -7.5 | SP+ projection: Indiana by 9.2 | FPI projection: Indiana by 8.7

No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois (noon, Fox).

Two weeks ago, USC (seventh in net YAC) wobbled but kept it together in a 33-17 win at Purdue. This midwestern trip should be trickier. Illinois got YAC'd to pieces by Indiana and will probably respond with physicality, but the Illini still must slow down Jayden Maiava and a great USC passing game.

Current line: USC -6.5 | SP+ projection: USC by 7.6 | FPI projection: USC by 6.3

No. 25 BYU at Colorado (10:15 p.m., ESPN).

BYU (fourth in net YAC) is just mean. The Cougars rank first in points allowed per drive and force tons of negative plays, and running back LJ Martin is a great security blanket for freshman QB Bear Bachmeier. Colorado's offense found its footing last week against Wyoming, but the BYU defense is a different obstacle.

Current line: BYU -6.5 | SP+ projection: BYU by 8.6 | FPI projection: BYU by 8.1

Rice at Navy (3:30 p.m., CBSSN).

If you're a fan of the multiview box, this one will be a lovely complement to LSU-Ole Miss and Ohio State-Washington. Not only do you get another glimpse at unbeaten Navy (first in net YAC), but you also get to watch a Rice option offense averaging 246 rushing yards per game.

Current line: Navy -14.5 | SP+ projection: Navy by 17.9 | FPI projection: Navy by 15.7

Virginia Tech at NC State (7 p.m., The CW).

Hollywood Smothers leads the nation in yards after contact, and he has been the primary driver of NC State's 3-1 start. The defense gives up far too many big plays, and for all of Virginia Tech's flaws, receivers Ayden Greene and Donavon Greene are explosive. But you're watching this one for Smothers.

Current line: NC State -9.5 | SP+ projection: NC State by 9.7 | FPI projection: NC State by 3.5

UMass at No. 20 Missouri (7:30 p.m., ESPNU).

OK, you don't need to watch much of this, especially during a loaded prime-time slot. But any glimpse of Mizzou (second in net YAC) and backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts (combined: 898 yards and eight TDs) is worth the effort.

Current line: Mizzou -43.5 | SP+ projection: Mizzou by 52.5 | FPI projection: Mizzou by 44.5

Week 5 chaos superfecta

We're once again using this space to will chaos into existence, looking at four carefully curated games with pretty big point spreads and mashing them together into a much more upset-friendly number. Thanks to San Diego State's shocking blowout of Cal, we're now 3-for-4 this season. Our power is only growing stronger.

This week, SP+ says there's only a 46% chance that Indiana (72% win probability at Iowa), Utah (83% at West Virginia), Houston (85% at Oregon State) and Memphis (90% at FAU) all win. Someone's suffering a letdown game after either a big win (Indiana or Memphis) or a long flight (Utah or Houston).

Week 5 playlist

Here are some more games you should pay attention to if you want the absolute most out of the weekend, from both information and entertainment perspectives.

Friday evening

No. 24 TCU at Arizona State (9 p.m., Fox). It took a couple of weeks, but ASU has officially checked into the 2025 season with an easy win over Texas State and a buzzer-beater over Baylor in Waco. The Sun Devils haven't lost a conference game in more than 11 months, but TCU has very the part in 2025. Pair this with FSU-Virginia, and you've got a hell of a Friday night!

Current line: ASU -3.5 | SP+ projection: TCU by 1.3 | FPI projection: TCU by 0.1

Early Saturday

No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas (noon, ABC). Notre Dame and Arkansas have won three games by a combined 113 points and lost four by a combined 11. That's pretty tough to do, and one of them will head into October with a losing record despite obvious upside. I'll be really disappointed if we don't get a track meet here, considering their seven games have averaged 69.7 total points thus far.

Current line: ND -3.5 (down from -6.5) | SP+ projection: Arkansas by 2.2 | FPI projection: ND by 1.4

Cincinnati at Kansas (noon, TNT). I think Cincinnati might be good. I know Kansas is. The Jayhawks led Missouri in the fourth quarter and beat three other opponents (including West Virginia) by a combined 118-24. Cincinnati's offense ranks second nationally in success rate -- second rushing, third passing -- and the defense ranks first in yards allowed per successful play. If they figure out how not to completely stink on third downs, the Bearcats could pull an upset.

Current line: KU -4.5 (down from -6.5) | SP+ projection: KU by 9.8 | FPI projection: KU by 5.2

Duke at Syracuse (noon, ACCN). How good is Rickie Collins? The sophomore LSU transfer -- and new Syracuse starter -- was just 3-for-8 against Clemson after stepping in for the injured Steve Angeli, but his 18-yard touchdown pass to Justus Ross-Simmons put away the upset. Duke's pass defense has been surprisingly disastrous this season, but the Blue Devils can rush the passer and potentially stress Collins.

Current line: Duke -6.5 (up from -4.5) | SP+ projection: 'Cuse by 4.0 | FPI projection: 'Cuse by 3.1

Louisville at Pitt (noon, ESPN2). Louisville has yet to play a top-50 opponent, per SP+, but the Cardinals have a good pass defense and maybe the most explosive running back corps in FBS. Pitt, meanwhile, has an explosive passing game and maybe the best run defense Louisville will face. I think Louisville's really good, but Pitt is pretty good at making things messy and thriving in the chaos.

Current line: Louisville -4.5 | SP+ projection: Louisville by 3.6 | FPI projection: Louisville by 1.7

Rutgers at Minnesota (noon, BTN). For the second straight week, Rutgers will try to entice a known rock-fight lover into a wide-open battle. Both teams are coming off frustrating losses -- Minnesota lost by 13 to a Cal team that proceeded to get drubbed by San Diego State, and Rutgers dragged Iowa into a track meet but lost 38-28. The loser of this one just hopes to get to 6-6.

Current line: Minnesota -4.5 | SP+ projection: Minnesota by 2.8 | FPI projection: Minnesota by 1.2

No. 14 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (noon, ESPN). Wake Forest has outscored opponents 66-30 in the first and third quarters but has been outscored 23-10 in the second and fourth. The Demon Deacons led NC State 14-0 two weeks ago but were outscored 34-10 from there. That's probably a bad sign against a Tech team that seems to have some 60-minute staying power (the Jackets are at least +15 in every quarter).

Current line: Tech -13.5 | SP+ projection: Tech by 14.1 | FPI projection: Tech by 11.7

Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt (12:45 p.m., SECN). We don't yet know how good these teams are -- USU has overachieved against SP+ projections by 15.0 points per game (10th nationally) while Vandy is at +16.8 (eighth). Clark Lea's Commodores are likely quite a bit better than Bronco Mendenhall's Aggies, but if Miles Davis and the USU run game get going, they could make this uncomfortable for a bit.

Current line: Vandy -23.5 (up from -21.5) | SP+ projection: Vandy by 24.2 | FPI projection: Vandy by 22.7

Saturday afternoon

Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Since 2013, these teams have played games decided by scores of 45-41, 43-41, 41-38, 28-24 and 13-10. The matchup scores pretty high on the "potential nonsense" scale, and it's a huge game for both teams: Auburn is a projected favorite in only two games the rest of the season and needs to initiate a rally before Georgia and Missouri come to town next month. A&M, meanwhile, needs to get to 6-0 before a three-game SEC road trip. A&M gives up lots of big plays, but Auburn doesn't make many.

Current line: A&M -6.5 | SP+ projection: A&M by 5.0 | FPI projection: A&M by 4.7

No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State (4:15 p.m., SECN). Tennessee has reverted to its track meet days, scoring at least 41 points in every game and allowing at least 24 in three. The Vols are also very good. Mississippi State might be too. The Bulldogs have overachieved against SP+ projections by 9.5 points per game this season, and, well, if they hit that mark \Saturday, they're 5-0.

Current line: Vols -7.5 | SP+ projection: Vols by 7.7 | FPI projection: Vols by 6.5

UCLA at Northwestern (3:30 p.m., BTN). I can't tell you to actually watch this game -- I have a strong sense of morbid curiosity, but it only goes so far. Still, I bring this game up for one reason: UCLA has a 22% chance of going 0-12 this season, per SP+, and this is the only game remaining in which the Bruins aren't double-digit projected underdogs. Lose this one, and 0-12 odds skyrocket.

Current line: NU -6.5 | SP+ projection: NU by 2.0 | FPI projection: NU by 7.0

Saturday evening

Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN). The first Arizona-ISU game since 1968 is a big one: The teams are a combined 7-0, and the winner will be in the top tier of Big 12 contenders. When Rocco Becht and ISU attempt to pass -- a semi-frequent occurrence because of a shaky run game -- it will be strength vs. strength. Becht is quite efficient, but 'Zona ranks second nationally in yards allowed per dropback.

Current line: ISU -5.5 | SP+ projection: ISU by 8.3 | FPI projection: ISU by 2.8

Appalachian State at Boise State (7:30 p.m., FS1). Boise State is shifting into gear behind a ridiculously explosive run game and an aggressive defense. App State is struggling offensively, but the Mountaineers' defense ranks second nationally in havoc rate (TFLs, passes defended and forced fumbles per play) and dominates third downs. Can they score enough to make things interesting?

Current line: BSU -16.5 | SP+ projection: BSU by 18.0 | FPI projection: BSU by 12.9

Late Saturday

FCS: No. 10 Idaho at No. 4 Montana (10:15 p.m., ESPN2). Time for the Little Brown Stein! BYU-Colorado is the only late game in FBS, and the Big Sky gets a national showcase. Idaho has lost a pair of FBS games by just six combined points and boasts a super fun dual-threat QB in Joshua Wood. Montana can either throw over you (Keali'i Ah Yat is averaging 287.7 passing yards per game) or run through you (Eli Gillman is averaging 9.1 yards per carry). The Big Sky loves a good rock fight, but this one has track meet potential.

SP+ projection: Griz by 13.1

Smaller-school showcase

We always save a shout-out for the glorious lower levels of the sport. In addition to Idaho-Montana, here are three more games you should track.

FCS: No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 18 South Dakota (2 p.m., ESPN+). Before the season, I thought this might be the FCS game of the year. South Dakota stumbled early, however, and will now try to beat FCS' best team with turnovers and random big plays. NDSU has been in fifth gear all season, winning three games by a combined 138-17. The skill corps combo of RB Barika Kpeenu and WR Bryce Lance is unfair.

SP+ projection: NDSU by 25.7

FCS: Brown at Harvard (6 p.m., ESPN+). The Ivy League looked fantastic in its season debut last week, and these teams -- which beat poor Stetson and Georgetown by a combined 105-7 -- were as good as anyone. Both teams created loads of big-pass plays, and whoever prevents them better in this one (probably Harvard) moves to 2-0.

SP+ projection: Harvard by 18.1

Division II: No. 8 California (Pa.) at No. 4 Slippery Rock (6 p.m., local streaming). I named Slippery Rock as a small-school team you should adopt, and the Rock have responded with wins both dramatic (overtime over Shepherd) and resounding (42-0 over Shippensburg). Now comes a big test. The Cal Vulcans are allowing 4.8 yards per play and forcing loads of turnovers, and safety Alexie Sangster Jr. might be one of the best DBs in Division II.

SP+ projection: The Rock by 8.0