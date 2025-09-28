Ty Simpson rolls out and hits Jam Miller to seal Alabama's win over Georgia. (0:31)

The latest AP poll is out.

It was a tough week for ranked teams. Four teams in last week's top 10 -- the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions and the Florida State Seminoles all lost.

The Ole Miss Rebels knocked off LSU to jump into the top 5 of the rankings. Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss had 385 total yards and a score, and the Tigers struggled on both sides of the ball. They failed to score 20 points for the third time in the past five games. The LSU defense allowed 480 yards. The Tigers have allowed 944 total yards in their past two games against the Rebels.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Hoosiers, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets all got narrow wins.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 4-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Washington 24-6

Stat to know: Ohio State has held its opponent under 10 points in each of the first four games of a season for the first time since 1973.

What's next: Saturday vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Penn State 30-24

Stat to know: First road win against an AP top-5 team since 2021 at Ohio State.

What's next: Oct. 11 vs. Indiana

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 4-0

Week 5 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Defeated LSU 24-19

Stat to know: QB Trinidad Chambliss is the first SEC player with at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in three straight games in the past 30 years.

What's next: Oct. 11 vs. Washington State, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 4-0

Week 5 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Kent State, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 4-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Auburn 16-10

Stat to know: Texas A&M is 4-0 to start a season for the first time since 2016 (started 6-0).

What's next: Saturday vs. Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 3-1

Week 5 result: Lost to Oregon 30-24

Stat to know: Penn State's six-game win streak in White Out games was snapped in the loss to Oregon.

What's next: Saturday at UCLA, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Iowa 20-15

Stat to know: Indiana has started 5-0 in consecutive seasons. Before this current run, the Hoosiers started 5-0 only twice in program history (1967, 1910).

What's next: Oct. 11 at Oregon

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 3-1

Week 5 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 3-1

Week 5 result: Defeated Georgia 24-21

Stat to know: Alabama has won 10 of its past 11 games against Georgia.

What's next: Saturday vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 4-0

Week 5 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 3-1

Week 5 result: Lost to Alabama 24-21

Stat to know: The loss to Alabama was Georgia's first home loss since 2019.

What's next: Saturday vs. Kentucky, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 4-1

Week 5 result: Lost to Ole Miss 24-19

Stat to know: LSU has allowed 450 or more total yards three times in the past two years. Two of those came against Ole Miss.

What's next: Oct. 11 vs. South Carolina

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 4-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Arizona 39-14

Stat to know: Iowa State is the first Big 12 program to start 5-0 in consecutive seasons since Oklahoma State in 2021.

What's next: Saturday at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 4-1

Week 5 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-34 (OT)

Stat to know: Tennessee has never lost multiple overtime games in the same season.

What's next: Oct. 11 vs. Arkansas

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Utah State 55-35

Stat to know: Vanderbilt has scored 50 or more points in consecutive games for the first time since 1915.

What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Wake Forest 30-29 (OT)

Stat to know: In the win, Haynes King recorded his 13th game with a passing and rushing score, the most by a Georgia Tech player over the past 20 years.

What's next: Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 3-1

Week 5 result: Lost to Virginia 46-38 (2OT)

Stat to know: In the loss, Randy Pittman Jr. joined Clemson's C.J. Spiller as the only non-QBs in the ACC in the past 20 years with a passing, rushing and receiving score in the same game.

What's next: Saturday vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Defeated UMass 42-6

Stat to know: Mizzou is 5-0 for the second time in the last 12 seasons.

What's next: Oct. 11 vs. Alabama, noon

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 3-1

Week 5 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 22

2025 record: 2-2

Week 5 result: Defeated Arkansas 56-13

Stat to know: The 56 points were the most scored by Notre Dame against an SEC opponent since scoring 59 against Tulane in 1947.

What's next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 23

2025 record: 4-1

Week 5 result: Defeated USC 34-32

Stat to know: QB Luke Altmyer is the first Illinois player to have a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Kurt Kittner did it in 1999.

What's next: Saturday at Purdue, noon, Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 25

2025 record: 4-0

Week 5 result: Defeated Colorado 24-21

Stat to know: BYU has started 4-0 in consecutive seasons and for the fourth time in 10 seasons under Kalani Sitake.

What's next: Friday vs. West Virginia, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 4-1

Week 5 result: Defeated Florida State 46-38 (2OT)

Stat to know: Virginia's 46 points were its most ever against an AP top-10 team.

What's next: Saturday at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 4-1

Week 5 result: Defeated TCU 27-24

Stat to know: Arizona State has won nine straight at home.

What's next: October 11 at Utah