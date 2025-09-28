Sam Pittman is out at Arkansas: Top candidates, transfers, recruits

Open Extended Reactions

Sam Pittman was a surprising hire at a tenuous time for Arkansas, a career offensive line coach way off the radar, who joined a team following the 2019 season that had bottomed out under Chad Morris. His homespun charm and sayings -- "Yessir!" and "Turn that damn jukebox on!" -- became rallying cries for the Hogs after a 4-20 stretch.

Pittman ended Arkansas' 20-game SEC losing streak in 2020, and then won nine games the following year. After a 4-8 season in 2023, the team brought back former coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, but a middling 2024 season and a slide to begin 2025 spelled the end for Pittman, who was fired Sunday with a final record of 32-24.

Arkansas enters a swelling coaching carousel needing to show candidates that it wants to compete. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek recently clarified his comments from the Little Rock Touchdown Club about Arkansas' readiness to compete for championships in football, while still acknowledging to the school's trustees that it's a "tougher mountain to climb" than in the other sports where the Razorbacks thrive.

"The investment that we're able to make in our football program right now puts us toward the bottom of the SEC in many budget categories," Yurachek told the board.

Will Arkansas increase its commitment to help Yurachek, who landed John Calipari to coach the men's basketball team? Petrino's on-campus presence is a factor, but Arkansas also has several intriguing options with ties to the state and/or the school. -- Adam Rittenberg

Five candidates for the job

Rhett Lashlee has SEC experience and a CFP berth as a head coach. Amber Searls/Imagn Images

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee: While Petrino certainly would take the job, arguably the best hire Arkansas could make is Lashlee, who very well might stay put at SMU or target a different SEC opening. Lashlee, 42, grew up in the state in Springdale, was a standout high school quarterback for Gus Malzahn and then came to Arkansas, where he didn't see the field much before a career-ending shoulder injury. He spent time as a graduate assistant at both Arkansas and Auburn, and then joined Malzahn's staff as offensive coordinator at both Arkansas State (2012) and Auburn (2013-16). After coordinator stops at SMU and Miami, Lashlee returned to lead the Mustangs program, and reached the College Football Playoff last year in the team's debut season as an ACC member. Lashlee has won 11 games in each of the past two seasons. But would he leave a deep-pocketed program like SMU in a good location for one of the tougher SEC jobs?

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall: The belief among industry sources is that among Group of 5 coaches, Sumrall has the clearest path to a Power 4 job, most likely in the SEC. Would Arkansas be at the top of his list? Probably not. But Sumrall certainly would listen to what the school has to offer. The 43-year-old grew up in Alabama and has roots in the SEC, where he played linebacker at Kentucky and coached both at his alma mater and with Ole Miss in 2018. Sumrall also was an assistant at both programs he has led, Troy and Tulane, where he's a combined 36-10 in three-plus seasons. He guided Troy to 23 wins and consecutive Sun Belt titles in 2022 and 2023, and has Tulane positioned to compete for an American title and a likely CFP berth.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino: College football is the land of second chances, and Petrino, already welcomed back to Arkansas to run the offense, undoubtedly will push for another opportunity to lead the program. His argument is simple: Regardless of how ugly it got at the end, no subsequent coach has come close to his success in Fayetteville, which included 21 wins and consecutive AP top-12 finishes in his final two seasons. Arkansas has no 10-win seasons and only one nine-win season since Petrino's firing. Petrino, 64, hasn't forgotten how to craft a potent offense, as Arkansas ranks 10th nationally in yards per game this season. He's probably not a long-term solution for the Hogs, and wouldn't get another SEC opportunity. But he clearly still carries power in Fayetteville, and could amazingly land the job again.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield: Sumrall isn't the only solid Group of 5 candidate for Arkansas. Silverfield already is in the region, and he led Memphis to a win over Arkansas on Sept. 20, signaling the beginning of the end for Pittman. His success hasn't been as sudden as Sumrall's, but Silverfield has built Memphis into a consistent league title contender with 26 wins since the start of the 2023 season. He has NFL experience from the Vikings and Lions, and has worked at Memphis since 2016, so he knows the area very well and is ready to lead a Power 4 program. The 45-year-old could be headed toward his third consecutive 10-win season and a possible CFP berth.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders: I could have selected a more sensible name here, like South Florida's Alex Golesh or an up-and-coming coordinator from the SEC or Big 12. But Yurachek has shown he can be bold and different with who he considers for major openings. No one expected Pittman to get the job. Yurachek brought Calipari to Arkansas and twice interviewed Sanders before hiring Pittman. Sanders, 58, has now established himself in the FBS, helping Colorado to nine wins last season. He loves being at Colorado, which has given him complete control over the program in ways other schools wouldn't. Arkansas could offer a better recruiting location, though, and SEC competition. Maybe Sanders stays put, but I wouldn't rule out a nontraditional candidate like him or Jon Gruden. -- Rittenberg

Three important players to retain

The Razorbacks have been hit hard by portal attrition in recent years and attempted to reload for 2025 by bringing in 31 transfer newcomers. Quarterback Taylen Green is leading a rather senior-heavy starting lineup, so the next coaching staff will have to put in the work to not just retain but remake this roster during portal season.

DE Quincy Rhodes Jr.: The 6-foot-6, 275-pound junior is off to a strong start to his first season as a full-time starter, leading the Razorbacks with seven tackles for loss and five sacks. The North Little Rock, Arkansas, native averaged 15 snaps per game during the regular season last year but is proving he can play an every-down role and was the SEC's second-highest-graded starting edge defender entering Week 5, according to Pro Football Focus.

RB Braylen Russell: The former ESPN 300 recruit packs a punch at 6-foot-1 and 238 pounds and has shown potential as Arkansas' No. 2 back with 519 career rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry and six touchdowns. Russell has scored in three of the Razorbacks' last four games and went off against Mississippi State as a freshman last season with 175 yards on 16 carries, including a 75-yard breakaway run. Russell will have two more seasons of eligibility after 2025.

DT Ian Geffrard: Geffrard is going to command interest from any teams searching for size in the middle of their defense. He's listed at 6-5 and 387 pounds and is managing to play around 30 snaps per game in his first season as a starter. The redshirt sophomore has produced seven stops and 2.5 TFLs through five games and still has two more seasons of eligibility. Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Shaq McRoy is also a massive prospect (6-8, 344 pounds) who could be intriguing if he opts to reenter the portal. -- Max Olson

Three key recruits

WR Dequane Prevo, No. 59 wide receiver: A string of decommitments in the weeks leading up to Pittman's firing leave Prevo as the program's top-ranked pledge in 2026. Committed to the Razorbacks since November 2024, Prevo emerged as a highly productive playmaker in Texarkana, Texas, before transferring to Bentonville (Arkansas) High School prior to his senior season this fall. Prevo has remained publicly locked in with Arkansas in recent months but did take an official visit to SMU in the spring and has held heavy interest from Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M, among others, throughout his recruitment.

OLB J.J. Bush, No. 29 outside linebacker: The 6-3 defender from Alabama fits the mold of the rangy, hard-hitting linebacker Arkansas has so successfully developed in the past few years under defensive coordinator Travis Williams. Bush took official visits to Missouri, Miami, LSU and Arkansas before committing to the Razorbacks in early July, and he has already made trips to LSU and Mississippi State this fall. Time will tell on Bush's Razorbacks pledge, but there should be no shortage of flip interest from across the SEC with only three uncommitteds among ESPN's top 70 outside linebackers.

DE Colton Yarbrough, No. 64 defensive end: A high-upside, developmental prospect from Durant, Oklahoma, Yarbrough is one of the longest-tenured members of the Razorbacks' incoming class. Yarbrough has kept a low-key recruitment since his August 2024 commitment, keeping a June trip back to Arkansas his lone official visit ahead of his senior season. Colorado, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma State were among Yarbrough's finalists last summer, and with edge defenders at a premium at this stage in the cycle, he could pop back up on radars across the country this fall. -- Eli Lederman