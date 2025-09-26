What college football players have the most points in a single season?

Open Extended Reactions

Montee Ball had a record-setting college career for the Wisconsin Badgers. The two-time consensus All-America running back's most notable campaign came in 2011. Ball set the FBS record for touchdowns from scrimmage in a single season with 39 (33 rushing and six receiving) and led the nation with 1,923 rushing yards that year en route to finishing fourth in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

Ball's 39 touchdowns and his 2-point conversion in 2011 amounted to an FBS single-season-record 236 total points. The most recent player to crack the FBS single-season record list was Army's Bryson Daily, with 192 points in 2024.

Check out the players with the most points in a single season in FBS history below:

236 - Montee Ball (Wisconsin) in 2011

234 - Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) in 1988

198 - Devin Singletary (Florida Atlantic) in 2017

192 - Bryson Daily (Army) in 2024

192 - Jay Ajayi (Boise State) in 2014

192 - Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin) in 2014

192 - Brock Forsey (Boise State) in 2002

188 - Keenan Reynolds (Navy) in 2013

186 - Kapri Bibbs (Colorado State) in 2013

186 - Troy Edwards (Louisiana Tech) in 1998

180 - Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) in 2024

180 - Najee Harris (Alabama) in 2020

180 - Kevin Smith (UCF) in 2007

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.