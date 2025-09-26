What college football players have the most points in a single season?

Montee Ball had a record-setting college career for the Wisconsin Badgers. The two-time consensus All-America running back's most notable campaign came in 2011. Ball set the FBS record for touchdowns from scrimmage in a single season with 39 (33 rushing and six receiving) and led the nation with 1,923 rushing yards that year en route to finishing fourth in the race for the Heisman Trophy.
Ball's 39 touchdowns and his 2-point conversion in 2011 amounted to an FBS single-season-record 236 total points. The most recent player to crack the FBS single-season record list was Army's Bryson Daily, with 192 points in 2024.
Check out the players with the most points in a single season in FBS history below:
236 - Montee Ball (Wisconsin) in 2011
234 - Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) in 1988
198 - Devin Singletary (Florida Atlantic) in 2017
192 - Bryson Daily (Army) in 2024
192 - Jay Ajayi (Boise State) in 2014
192 - Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin) in 2014
192 - Brock Forsey (Boise State) in 2002
188 - Keenan Reynolds (Navy) in 2013
186 - Kapri Bibbs (Colorado State) in 2013
186 - Troy Edwards (Louisiana Tech) in 1998
180 - Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) in 2024
180 - Najee Harris (Alabama) in 2020
180 - Kevin Smith (UCF) in 2007
