Sometimes, to go forward, you have to go back.

After a Week 4 loss on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks, the West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to notch their first Big 12 win of the season against the Utah Utes.

And West Virginia has an ace in the hole for that matchup with the Utes: new throwback uniforms.

Unveiled in May, the vintage look's inspiration dates back to 1965. Its distinguishing features include a twist on the school's usual color palette -- a muted "old gold" hue replaces the Mountaineers' traditional yellow, while light blue makes an appearance on the uniform's helmets.

The light blue color fills in an outline of the state of West Virginia, with "WVU" superimposed on the state's outline in an old-school, bolded font. The old gold elements are paired with a simple, navy blue base jersey.

Brought 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/OGOjtRzi3o — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) May 5, 2025

The Mountaineers aren't the only school bringing the heat with uniforms this weekend. Here are the best threads from around the college football world in Week 5.

The Boise State Broncos are donning lids touched up with unparalleled detail -- an unsurprising characteristic, given the helmets were hand-painted.

Named "The Front Porch of Idaho helmet," the Broncos' headgear for the weekend pays homage to the school's location in the capital of Idaho. One side of the lid features a bronco charging forward, while the other shows the Idaho state capitol building. Albertsons Stadium and its famous blue field make an appearance on the back, orange end zone included.

It's a given that the Oregon Ducks will bring out a memorable uniform combination for any big game, but its Week 5 threads for its game against the Penn State Nittany Lions are notable for a particularly unique reason: a logo.

Playing in Penn State's iconic annual White Out game atmosphere, the Ducks seem to be leaning into the intense nature of the road environment. In addition to a white jersey, Oregon's threads for Saturday night will also include an alternate motif of a seemingly mummified duck, making an appearance on gloves and other accessories.

Blue is the color of the week for the Old Dominion Monarchs, whose uniforms for Week 5 will feature contrasting shades.

The helmets and pants will be a lighter powder blue, while the jerseys contain a navy base. The light blue shade will also serve as the outline for the numbers and trimming on the jerseys.

With one major upset this season already under its belt, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are looking to add another to the ledger this Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The color of the Bulldogs' uniforms will match the home crowd, which has been asked to make Week 5 a whiteout in Starkville. Mississippi State will be going with an icy white look itself, highlighted by a helmet that features a maroon, retro-style interlocking "MSU" logo on a white base.

Ice Meets Iron. pic.twitter.com/MWf1tS0iU1 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 25, 2025

An appropriately patriotic element will spice up the East Carolina Pirates' look for its Thursday clash with the Army Black Knights, with the school donning military appreciation uniforms for the service academy matchup.

While the Pirates' purple jerseys and white pants are standard fare, the helmets this week are distinctive. East Carolina will add a splash of red, white and blue to the lids, with an American flag superimposed on the Pirates' usual skull and crossbones motif.