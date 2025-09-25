Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer on Thursday posted to social media that the procedure on a broken bone in his right hand was successful.

"Thank God for a successful procedure," Mateer posted to X. "Dr. Shin is the GOAT. BOOMER SOONER!!"

Dr. Steven Shin, one of the country's leading hand/wrist surgeons, performed the procedure in Los Angeles.

Sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday that Mateer, the early Heisman Trophy front-runner, will miss about a month after suffering the injury in Saturday's win over Auburn.

Mateer has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns this season. He's also the Sooners' leading rusher with 190 yards and five more touchdowns. Mateer ranks second nationally with 351.3 yards of total offense per game.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. will start the Sooners' next game -- against Kent State on Oct. 4 Hawkins started four games last season, passing for 783 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma faces rival Texas on Oct. 11.

After a trip to South Carolina, the Sooners close out the regular season with five straight games against opponents that are currently ranked: No. 13 Ole Miss, at No. 15 Tennessee, at No. 18 Alabama, No. 20 Missouri and No. 4 LSU.