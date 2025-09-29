Ranking the top freshmen so far in the 2025 college football season

Open Extended Reactions

While the early returns from the transfer portal have captured much attention at the quarterback position with John Mateer, Jackson Arnold, Tommy Castellanos and Carson Beck grabbing headlines, plenty of true freshmen QBs have made immediate impacts in 2025 as well.

We have seen highly touted prospects turn into nationally recognized names and statistical leaders in a matter of weeks. But there are also less-heralded freshmen stepping up at key positions for top-ranked programs.

While it's still early, here's a look at the top 10 through the first five weeks of the season.

Living up to expectations as a potential hometown savior is hard. But so far, the Maryland native, who ranked No. 134 in the SC Next ESPN 300 coming out of high school, has been up to the task. The 6-foot-5, 231-pounder delivered Maryland's first Big Ten road win since 2023 by beating Wisconsin. It was not his best performance in terms of completion percentage, but he still threw for 265 yards and accounted for three scores in a poised performance.

Washington ranks among the nation's top 25 in both passing yards (1,038) and touchdowns (eight) through four games. Perhaps most importantly, Washington has avoided turnovers. Last year Nebraska's Dylan Raiola showed how tough the Big Ten can be for a freshman, but Washington's efficiency and composure suggest he's built to handle the grind.

Malik Washington has stepped in and led Maryland's offense. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire

Cal's winding pursuit of the No. 204 prospect in the 2025 class -- he decommitted, briefly signed with Oregon, then returned -- has paid immediate dividends. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty won the starting job and has flashed brilliance leading the Bears to a 4-1 start. He had 279 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Minnesota and, on Saturday night, turned a broken play into 51-yard scramble TD with 1:30 to play to put away Boston College. He did, however, also look every bit the freshman in a 34-0 loss to San Diego State, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six. Some growing pains are expected, but Sagapolutele's command of the offense, exceptional poise and ability to create off-platform give Cal a cornerstone at the game's most important position.

The nation's top recruit entered the season under immense scrutiny and has handled it with steady progress, even if Michigan has deployed him conservatively. Underwood has shown composure and is starting to utilize his speed more often. His downfield passing has been inconsistent against stronger defenses, yet the arm strength and athleticism are undeniable. He threw for only 105 yards in the Nebraska win, but was successful on the ground with 61 yards and TD. As the Wolverines open up the playbook, Underwood's upside should become more evident, making him a long-term centerpiece for a team with championship expectations.

One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. In the season opener, he caught six passes for 82 yards and a score to help beat No. 6 Notre Dame. At 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, he's already become Carson Beck's most reliable target, leading Miami in receptions (22) and yards (268) through four games. Both those stats lead all true freshmen through four games. Notably, he has 148 yards against two AP Top 25 opponents. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.

5. Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins

We're cheating a bit by picking two players, but this disruptive tandem has rejuvenated Maryland's defensive front. Stewart leads all freshmen and is tied for sixth nationally with four sacks through four games. The 6-foot-6 Mathis isn't far behind, and while he went without a sack against Wisconsin, he notched seven tackles and used his long wingspan to block a kick.

Both players have also performed quite well against the run. It's a tall ask for freshman edge defenders to hold up all year against Big Ten competition, but this pair has the tools to keep producing. With fellow freshman Nashir Taylor, the trio have graded out in the top five of all true freshmen edge rushers.

Bachmeier passed his first real test of the season, beating Colorado on the road with a gutsy and productive performance. After Jake Retzlaff's late summer transfer to Tulane, Bachmeier was thrust into the starting job and has the Cougars off to a 4-0 start. He's been quite efficient as a passer, completing close to 70% of his passes through four games without a turnover. He's also shown more dynamism with his legs than we expected, including 99 yards on the ground last Saturday. Bachmeier is flashing an impressive skill set but equally striking leadership qualities to build around in Provo.

Oregon thumped its first four opponents, curbing Moore's usage, but it's clear after the upset road win over Penn State, the Ducks can rely on the former No. 1 receiver in the Class of 2025 as a top target. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Moore led Oregon in receptions (7) and yards (89) in Saturday night's OT win and leads Oregon in receiving through five games. He has also fared quite well as a run-blocker, helping alleviate some concern about the Ducks' receiver depth. Don't be surprised if this is just the beginning of his ascension this season, even as the Ducks' Big Ten schedule gets tougher.

Samuel has played a big role for the Orange's start to the season. He's been very consistent as a cover corner, leading the team in passes defended, which is even more remarkable considering he's still just 17 after reclassifying into the 2025 class in high school. He was rock solid in Syracuse's 34-21 win over Clemson, tallying six tackles and two deflections, and has impressed in run support. Samuel is second on the team in total tackles and first in solo stops with 18. He has a two-way background and one catch on the season, though Syracuse has so far focused his development on the defensive side of the ball. He's given coach Fran Brown every reason to trust him in key situations.

Texas threw the former ranked recruit into the fire early at nickel corner. Against Ohio State in Week 1, with occasional coverage of Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith, Littleton held his own. Littleton also notched his first interception in Week 3 against UTEP. He's been one of the most targeted in the Longhorns secondary and is only letting 6.3 yards per reception. Getting Littleton comfortable will pay dividends as Texas' SEC schedule looms amid a push for a playoff spot.

Graceson Littleton has moved into a big role in Texas' defense. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

10. Vernell Brown III, WR, Florida Gators

In a rocky start for Florida, Brown has been a bright spot. He became just the third true freshman to start a Gators opener, joining Antonio Callaway and Percy Harvin, and immediately turned heads with a one-handed grab against Long Island. Brown is far and away the Gators' most dynamic receiver and he has emerged as a dynamic return threat too. In four games, he is second among true freshmen in receptions (18) and yards (242) behind Toney. He has all the ingredients of a future SEC star.