LSU RB Durham (ankle) ruled out vs. Ole Miss

LSU leading rusher Caden Durham has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Ole Miss because of an ankle injury.

Durham was injured in last Saturday's 56-10 win over SE Louisiana and was limited in practice all week. According to sources, he is still dealing with the injury and did not run well in the team's final walk-through Friday.

Durham was listed as questionable on the SEC availability report on Friday before being listed as out on Saturday.

Durham easily leads the Tigers with 213 yards on 52 carries. LSU's second-leading rusher, Harlem Berry, has 87 yards on 15 carries. Sophomore Ju'Juan Johnson is expected to see more action, as will junior Kaleb Jackson.

LSU's offense is No. 111 nationally in rushing, averaging just 116.8 yards per game. That's the second-lowest average in the SEC behind South Carolina (80.3).

The good news for the Tigers is that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier appears to have worked through a torso injury and is back in form. LSU has the country's No. 30 passing offense.