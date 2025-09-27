Open Extended Reactions

Pitt star tailback Desmond Reid has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Louisville, leaving the Panthers without their most dynamic playmaker.

Reid is dealing with a lower body injury that knocked him out of Pitt's game against West Virginia in the first half last week.

For the Cardinals, running backs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson are expected to play after being limited in practice this week, sources told ESPN. They are listed as game-time decisions. Both traveled with the team and are expected to warm up and attempt to play as they deal with lower leg injuries.

Reid is Pitt's leading rusher with 142 yards and averages 5.9 yards per carry. He is also a threat in the passing game with six catches for 71 yards. Reid has returned two punts for touchdowns in his career and is a consistent threat in special teams.

In less than three games this season, Reid has accounted for 318 all-purpose yards. Last season, he accounted for 1,704 all-purpose yards.

Reid transferred to Pitt last year from Western Carolina and quickly emerged as one of the ACC's breakout players, earning first-team All-ACC honors for all-purpose and return specialist. He also earned several second-team All-America honors.

After the Louisville game, Pitt hosts Boston College on Oct. 4 and travels to No. 8 Florida State on Oct. 11.