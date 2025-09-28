Open Extended Reactions

Oregon's win at Penn State catapulted the Ducks into the top three this week, but they weren't the only movers on a statement Saturday where winning on the road provided an extra boost.

Welcome back, Alabama.

There's a temporary ceiling, though, for some of these contenders, as the selection committee's head-to-head tiebreaker is factoring into the ranking. It's one of several tiebreakers it uses when comparing teams, and as long as the teams have similar records, the group has historically leaned on the head-to-head result. That's helping Florida State tremendously right now.

The 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee doesn't release its first ranking until Nov. 4, but based on what each team has done to-date, the ones with statement wins and/or multiple wins against respectable teams have the early edge.

The list below is fluid -- and will continue to be as teams enter the heart of conference play. Here's the latest prediction of what the selection committee's top 12 would look like if it were released today.

Why they could be here: The Canes had a bye week to prepare for their trip to Florida State, but entered this week ranked No. 4 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric -- a statistic that has historically aligned with the selection committee's top four teams. With Notre Dame's resounding win at Arkansas, the Canes' season-opening win against the Irish continues to shine. Miami's wins against South Florida and Florida -- both of which had bye weeks -- continues to collectively help separate the Canes.

Why they could be lower: The Canes have won all four games at home -- at a point in the season when other contenders have had to win tough games on the road. Ohio State and Oregon have won tough conference road games.

Need to know: Saturday's game against FSU could be Miami's last game during the regular season against a ranked opponent. Right now, Miami is on track for a top four seed, which means a first-round bye. If the Canes lose to FSU -- and/or if they finish as the ACC runner-up -- this could impact their seeding because so many SEC teams have loaded schedules in the back half of the season.

Toughest remaining game: Saturday at Florida State. ESPN's FPI gave the Canes a 63.6% chance to win. The Canes are projected to win each of their remaining games and have the best chance in the conference (67.9%) to reach the ACC title game.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith had 8 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown at Washington. AP Photo/John Froschauer

Why they could be here: It wasn't an easy trip to the West Coast, where the Buckeyes held a precarious 7-3 halftime lead against Washington, but they found a way. This was Ohio State's first road game, and it took until the second half to find an offensive groove, but this was a respectable Big Ten win to complement the season-opener against Texas.

Why they could be lower: Oregon's win at Penn State currently looks better than Ohio State's home win against the Longhorns. The committee could value that one win more than Ohio State's two against Texas and Washington.

Need to know: Two of Ohio State's next three games are on the road -- Oct. 11 at Illinois and Oct. 18 at Wisconsin. The Illini rebounded from their embarrassing loss to Indiana with a close win against USC on Saturday. That should keep them in the top 25 and give the Buckeyes another opportunity against a ranked opponent, which they might need if Texas struggles in the SEC and the Buckeyes don't win the Big Ten.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 against Penn State.

Why they could be here: The Ducks earned their first statement win -- and they did it in double overtime on the road -- but it was their first win against an FBS opponent above .500. Northwestern is 2-2, Oklahoma State is 1-3 and has already fired its head coach, Oregon State is 0-5 and Montana State is an FCS program. As much hype as there has been around Penn State, the Nittany Lions remain a team without any wins against Power 4 opponents.

Why they could be higher: Oregon has been dominant against the weaker teams and found a way to beat one of the best teams -- on the road. The win at Penn State is better than Ohio State's home win against Texas, and the Ducks have two road wins compared to none for the Canes.

Need to know: Oregon doesn't play Ohio State or Michigan during the regular season, and it has a bye week to prepare for the Hoosiers on Oct. 11.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 vs. Indiana. This might be the last ranked opponent the Ducks face during the regular season following USC's loss to Illinois.

Why they could be here: The Aggies were able to build upon their win at Notre Dame by beating Auburn, giving Texas A&M some staying power in the playoff race. It helped that the Irish won convincingly at Arkansas, meaning A&M's victory in South Bend remains one of the best nonconference wins in the country. Victories against UTSA and Utah State aren't going to help the Aggies' résumé, but the team's defensive performance against Auburn will impress the committee.

Why they could be lower: Oklahoma also beat Auburn in similar fashion, and has a strong nonconference win against Michigan. The Sooners don't have a road win on par with beating the Irish in South Bend, though. Ole Miss has a case to be ranked ahead of both of them because of its full body of work, which now includes three SEC wins and a win against Tulane.

Need to know: Saturday's game against Mississippi State could be tougher than originally expected. The Bulldogs pushed Tennessee to overtime in Week 5. The Aggies should be favored to win their next three games (Mississippi State, Florida and at Arkansas). If they lose one of those games, it puts pressure on them to have a winning record against the remaining three ranked opponents: LSU, Mizzou and Texas.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 25 at LSU. Even though the Tigers lost, their defense is still one of the best the Aggies will face, and they'll have home-field advantage -- possibly at night.

Ole Miss continues to roll behind backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Rebels knocked off LSU and have now won four straight games against respectable opponents, including three SEC teams (LSU, Arkansas and Kentucky). It also helped that Tulane beat Tulsa, and the Green Wave remains in contention for a playoff spot as one of the five highest ranked conference champions if they can win the American. Overall, this is one of the stronger résumés of the contenders, but Ole Miss is also passing the eye test as a complete team.

Why they could be lower: Kentucky and Arkansas are a combined 4-5, and Georgia State is 1-3 in the Sun Belt.

Need to know: The Rebels have one of the more winnable remaining SEC schedules of the contenders, with back-to-back trips to Georgia and Oklahoma their biggest looming obstacles. The undefeated Rebels also have something key to impressing the selection committee -- two quarterbacks capable of starting. The play of backup quarterbacks is critical to the selection process (it kept undefeated ACC champ Florida State out of the CFP in 2023, but helped Ohio State in during the 2014 season). With Austin Simmons injured, it's clear backup Trinidad Chambliss is more than capable of leading a team toward an SEC title run.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 at Georgia. The Rebels also have an Oct. 25 trip to Oklahoma, but it's unclear if the Sooners will have injured starting quarterback John Mateer back by then (unlikely).

Why they could be here: The Sooners had a bye and the committee would rank them based on what they've done to date -- with quarterback John Mateer in the lineup. The committee doesn't project ahead, so the hand injury he suffered in the first quarter isn't a factor in this week's prediction. Wins against Auburn and Michigan are still among the best in the country, and the nonconference win against the Wolverines can continue to help separate the Sooners from other teams that played weaker schedules.

Why they could be higher: Oklahoma was passing the eye test with Mateer in the lineup, and the committee doesn't typically move teams around if they don't play -- unless teams around them are shuffled. The group could give the Sooners more credit for wins against Michigan and Auburn than Ole Miss' wins against Kentucky and Arkansas. Still, it's hard for OU to win a debate against the Rebels' entire résumé, which now includes the LSU win.

Need to know: The committee's protocol requires its consideration of factors such as injuries to key players. If Oklahoma loses a game or two with Mateer sidelined, the committee will understand the circumstance. That doesn't mean it's a hall pass to play poorly, but it does mean it can be overcome. A two-loss OU team that rebounds and runs the table with Mateer in the lineup (and playing like he did before he was injured), is almost a shoe-in for the playoff. It would have to beat all ranked opponents in the second half of the season. The timeline for Mateer's return, though, is uncertain. And as long as he's out of the lineup, the committee will rank the Sooners based on if they look like a top-12 team with sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. in the lineup.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 vs. Texas. This is suddenly an even bigger challenge, as Mateer should still be recovering from hand surgery. ESPN's FPI gives the Longhorns a 66.3% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The head-to-head with Alabama still looms large because it's one of the tiebreakers the committee uses to help rank teams with comparable records. As long as FSU and Bama both have one loss, the committee would likely refer to its protocol. The group would also recognize Friday's loss was in double overtime on the road, and so far, Virginia is a respectable 4-1 opponent. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams is a member of the selection committee, and while she can't vote or participate in discussions about UVA, she can give information about what she saw from the Noles, and can provide information about her program.

Why they could be lower: The Noles didn't pass the eye test. They were beaten up front, made two many mistakes early and were playing from behind most of the game.

Need to know: FSU now has the fourth-best chance to reach the ACC title game, according to ESPN Analytics, behind Miami, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Toughest remaining game: Saturday vs. Miami. This might be FSU's last chance to impress the committee against a ranked opponent during the regular season.

Isaiah Horton and Alabama silenced the crowd in Athens on Saturday. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Tide reasserted itself as a playoff contender, winning their first statement game of the season after a season-opening loss at Florida State. That head-to-head result, though, is keeping the Tide behind the Noles because it's one of several tiebreakers the committee uses to rank comparable teams. Still, it was enough to push Alabama back into the playoff conversation after three straight wins and it keeps the Tide in the hunt to win the SEC.

Why they could be higher: The win at Georgia was on the road, and the Tide passed the eye test -- something Florida State didn't do this week.

Need to know: Alabama entered Saturday with the seventh toughest remaining schedule in the country, as five of the next seven opponents are ranked. Saturday's win at Georgia gives the Tide a slight cushion in the SEC race.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 vs. Tennessee. The game against LSU won't be easy, but Bama's offense looks better. The Vols gave Georgia fits and could do the same to Bama.

Why they could be here: The head-to-head loss to the Tide will keep Georgia below Alabama, but the same tiebreaker will keep Georgia ahead of the Vols. The win against Tennessee still looks good, even as the Vols struggled to beat Mississippi State. The overtime win against Tennessee is all they have, though, as home wins against Austin Peay and Marshall don't help their case.

Why they could be lower: Georgia was fortunate to beat Tennessee, and Indiana is still undefeated.

Need to know: Rival Georgia Tech is still undefeated following a scare against Wake Forest on Saturday and should be favored in each of its games leading into the regular-season finale.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 vs. Ole Miss. The Rebels might be better than last year, when they had what many believed to be a more talented team.

Why they could be here: The Hoosiers escaped on Saturday with a 20-15 win at Iowa, a notoriously difficult place to play. A close win is better than a loss, just ask fellow contenders LSU and Florida State which dropped road games this week. It was the fewest points IU had scored this season, but Indiana now has back-to-back Big Ten wins and its first road win. It also helped IU that Illinois beat USC, further legitimizing the Hoosiers' 63-10 beatdown of the Illini.

Why they could be lower: If IU is below Penn State after the Nittany Lions lost at home to Oregon, it would simply because more people in the committee meeting room think PSU is the more talented team. It would be tough to justify, though, given Penn State's three wins weren't against Power 4 teams. The committee might not think Illinois is a top 25 team, also leaving the Hoosiers without a win against a ranked opponent.

Need to know: The Hoosiers have a bye week to prepare for their Oct. 11 trip to Oregon. IU doesn't play Ohio State or Michigan, but the Hoosiers will have a more difficult path to the playoff this year than last with road trips to Oregon and Penn State still looming.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 at Oregon. The Ducks' win at Penn State was proof the defending Big Ten champs are still at the top of the league, along with Ohio State. If IU could pull off the upset in Autzen, it would be one of the biggest of the season.

Why they could be here: The loss to Georgia is keeping the Vols behind the Bulldogs, and they got a scare on Saturday at Mississippi State before winning in overtime. The season-opening win against Syracuse doesn't look as impressive after the Orange lost 38-3 to Duke. Unlike LSU, though, the Vols haven't had any trouble finding points.

Why they could be lower: The Vols lost at home to Georgia, which took a slight hit after the Bulldogs lost to Alabama. Meanwhile, LSU lost on the road to undefeated Ole Miss. It's possible the committee would have LSU ahead of Tennessee and Penn State.

Need to know: The Vols have a bye week to prepare for Arkansas before back-to-back SEC road games against Alabama and Kentucky.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 at Alabama. The Tide has improved each week since its loss to Florida State and is favored to win each of its remaining games, according to ESPN's FPI.

Why they could be here: The Nittany Lions are a talented team, but don't have the résumé to show for it. With wins against Villanova, FIU and Nevada, Penn State has the worst résumé of all the contenders. The committee considers how teams lose, too, and the gap between Oregon and Penn State clearly isn't that wide.

Why they could be lower: LSU lost on the road to an undefeated Ole Miss team, while PSU lost at home. LSU also has wins against Clemson and Florida, and while those teams have struggled this year, they're still better than what PSU has on its résumé.

Need to know: If Penn State doesn't beat Ohio State, it's not a lock to reach the playoff at 10-2. This is already a dangerous spot for the Nittany Lions, as they would be bumped out of the CFP to make room the fourth and fifth highest-ranked conference champions. In this scenario, both the Big 12 and American champs are ranked outside of the projected top 10. If Penn State loses to Ohio State, it has to beat Indiana to have a chance.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 at Ohio State. If the Nittany Lions couldn't beat Oregon at home, how are they going to beat the defending national champs on the road?

Based on the rankings above, the seeding would be:

First-round byes

No. 1 Miami (ACC champ)

No. 2 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)

No. 3 Oregon

No. 4 Texas A&M (SEC champ)

First-round games

On campus, Dec. 19 and 20

No. 12 Memphis (American champ) at No. 5 Oklahoma

No. 11 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ) at No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Florida State

No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Alabama

Quarterfinal games

At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

No. 12 Memphis/No. 5 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 11 Texas Tech/No. 6 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Oregon

No. 10 Indiana/No. 7 Florida State winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 9 Georgia/No. 8 Alabama winner vs. No. 1 Miami