Preseason All-American Cade Klubnik's team is 1-3 and he's 94th in Total QBR. Preseason Heisman favorite Arch Manning is 71st. Sam Leavitt, Nico Iamaleava and Drew Allar, all playoff quarterbacks in 2024, are 61st, 76th and 88th, respectively. On the flip side, Notre Dame redshirt freshman C.J. Carr and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, a Division II transfer, are in the top five in Total QBR.

We knew this could be an odd college football season for quarterback play, with so many top teams fielding new starters and only a few known entities -- including Klubnik and Allar, who have not earned that label -- starting out near the top of the polls. But this has all been even stranger than we could have imagined.

With a month gone in the 2025 season, let's take stock. We've seen plenty of stellar quarterback play, but a lot of it has come from unexpected sources. So let's rank every power conference team's quarterback (or quarterback situation) as we head into October.

(Note: References to rushing yards in stat lines below do not include sack yardage.)

Where do Tommy Castellanos, Sawyer Robertson, John Mateer, Arch Manning and Beau Pribula rank? Illustration by ESPN

1. Jayden Maiava, USC

Total QBR: 93.4 | Pass Yds: 1,587 | Rush Yds: 80 | Total TDs: 15

He was let down by his defense against Illinois on Saturday, but Maiava is comfortably No. 1 in Total QBR through September, and among QBR-qualified quarterbacks, he's one of only two to rank in the top 20 in both completion rate (70.5%) and yards per completion (16.2). Illinois was comfortably his worst game of the season, and he still threw for 364 yards with a Total QBR of 85.5.

2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Total QBR: 88.4 | Pass Yds: 1,211 | Rush Yds: 306 | Total TDs: 15

We still don't know if Vandy has the raw explosiveness (or defense) to survive a brutal upcoming run of opponents -- next four games: at Alabama, LSU, Missouri, at Texas -- but we do know that Pavia's efficiency has gone from good to ruthless in 2025. Fewer negative plays, fewer (but more effective) scrambles and a 75% completion rate. Ridiculously good.

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,033 | Rush Yds: 269 | Total TDs: 7

Austin Simmons started the season pretty well as Ole Miss' starter, but when he injured his ankle, Chambliss stepped in and Wally Pipp'd him. He's creating more explosive plays with far fewer negative plays and more of a run threat. Last December, he torched Valdosta State to lead Ferris State to the Division II national title. This December, he might lead Ole Miss onto the field for its first SEC championship game.

4. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Total QBR: 82.1 | Pass Yds: 1,208 | Rush Yds: 132 | Total TDs: 18

Indiana ranks first nationally in success rate*, and Mendoza ranks first among QBs. He survived an always tricky trip to Iowa City this past weekend, too, throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns (albeit with an interception and two sacks). Kurtis Rourke was a huge part of Indiana's surprise success last season, and thanks to Mendoza the Hoosiers are doing as well or even better this year.

(* Success rate: How frequently an offense is gaining 50% of necessary yardage on first down, 70% on second and 100% on third or fourth.)

5. Dante Moore, Oregon

Total QBR: 83.0 | Pass Yds: 1,210 | Rush Yds: 131 | Total TDs: 14

After an easy start to his first season as Oregon's starter, Moore faced the biggest test of his career on a White Out evening at Penn State last Saturday. He threw for a wonderfully controlled 248 yards and three touchdowns with no sacks or interceptions and three rushing first downs. There are more tests to come, but that's how you become the Heisman betting favorite virtually overnight.

6. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,043 | Rush Yds: 238 | Total TDs: 14

Cincinnati is basically one poor pass away from being one of the biggest stories of the early season. Sorsby's underthrown interception cost the Bearcats a potential win over Nebraska in Week 1. He has otherwise piloted what might be the most well-rounded offense this side of USC and Indiana.

TruMedia

Saturday's track meet win at Kansas inserted Sorsby and Cincy into the Big 12 race.

7. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Total QBR: 88.4 | Pass Yds: 1,091 | Rush Yds: 60 | Total TDs: 10

Trinidad Chambliss against Arkansas two weeks ago: 21-of-29 passing for 353 yards with a touchdown. Carr against Arkansas on Saturday: 22-of-30 for 354 yards with four touchdowns. Arkansas' defense may have completely quit Saturday, but the Fighting Irish made it happen. Carr doesn't offer much of a run threat, but his Total QBR rating has improved each game this season.

TruMedia

8. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Total QBR: 84.2 | Pass Yds: 1,138 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 13

In his first road start of 2025, against Florida State, Simpson was stressed and inaccurate. In his second road start, he beat Georgia, throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another score (and two other first downs). Projected over 13 games, he's on pace for 3,700 passing yards, 42 combined touchdowns and, at the moment, zero interceptions. First impressions are rarely accurate.

9. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Total QBR: 87.0 | Pass Yds: 951 | Rush Yds: 283 | Total TDs: 8

The less fair way to look at Williams' performance this season: He has faced one good defense (Ohio State) and bombed the test, averaging 4.2 yards per dropback with as many sacks (six) as points scored. The fairer way: Ohio State's defense is going to do that to just about anyone, and he has torched everyone else. He's still top 10 in Total QBR, after all, and that's opponent-adjusted.

10. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,262 | Rush Yds: 250 | Total TDs: 17

Kansas hasn't solved its close-game woes this season, but considering the Jayhawks topped 30 points in both losses, it's hard to blame Daniels and the offense for that. Daniels threw for 668 yards with 109 non-sack rushing yards and seven combined touchdowns in those losses, and he and the KU offense will continue to give the Jayhawks a chance in the close games still to come.

11. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Total QBR: 82.2 | Pass Yds: 987 | Rush Yds: 17 | Total TDs: 10

It's almost impossible to grade Sayin on the same scale as everyone else. He leads the nation with a 79% completion rate, he has taken only two sacks and he's third in success rate. He's keeping the trains on time beautifully. But he's also throwing mostly short passes to extremely talented receivers, and his defense has yet to allow double-digit points in a game.

12. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Total QBR: 75.5 | Pass Yds: 1,215 | Rush Yds: 211 | Total TDs: 11

Obviously this one's a bit tricky, as Mateer is out for an undetermined amount of time after hand surgery. But since he's expected back at some point this season, we'll put him on this list.

Mateer is also tricky to evaluate because Oklahoma's offense has been mediocre this season (61st in points per drive, 56th in yards per play), but anything good has probably been because of him. He's carrying a heavy load for an otherwise poor run game, and he's distributing the ball nicely among four pass catchers. I didn't think he should be the Heisman favorite for his play, but he's playing well with a high degree of difficulty.

13. Chandler Morris, Virginia

Total QBR: 85.7 | Pass Yds: 1,279 | Rush Yds: 183 | Total TDs: 14

Over the past three seasons, Virginia's leading passers have averaged 2,098 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions per season. Projected over 13 games, Morris is on pace for 3,325 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 picks. Throw in quality red zone rushing, and this is easily the best QB play the Cavaliers have seen since Brennan Armstrong's peak in 2021.

14. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,398 | Rush Yds: 483 | Total TDs: 14

Like Jalon Daniels, you can't really blame Green for his awful defense. All he has done is put himself on a pace for a season with 3,300 passing yards and 1,100 rushing yards (projected over 12 games). He still plays with fire -- he has thrown five interceptions, and he has tempted fate with a few more INT-worthy throws -- but he's sixth in Total QBR because he makes more big plays than almost anyone.

15. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Total QBR: 84.8 | Pass Yds: 1,183 | Rush Yds: 106 | Total TDs: 13

Sacks have become a problem for the veteran (he has taken 17 of them in five games), but he has hinted at a new level of upside in 2025 as well. In Saturday's big rebound win over USC, Altmyer completed 20 of 26 passes for 328 yards and two scores and had a rushing TD as well. He's completing a career-high 71% of his passes for a career-best 13.1 yards per completion.

16. Tommy Castellanos, Florida State

Total QBR: 78.3 | Pass Yds: 848 | Rush Yds: 223 | Total TDs: 8

He's never going to be the most consistent passer in the world, but almost no other QB combines Castellanos' big-play passing threat with dangerous scrambling.

TruMedia

Virginia showed what can happen if you manage to hem Castellanos in and force him to pass instead of scrambling, but FSU still scored 35 points in regulation, and he still combined 254 passing yards with 78 rushing yards.

17. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Total QBR: 72.2 | Pass Yds: 1,459 | Rush Yds: 76 | Total TDs: 15

After a nearly flawless start, Aguilar's game has sprung some leaks of late -- he has thrown five interceptions in his past three games and took a pair of sacks against Mississippi State. Still, he has brought the explosiveness back to the Tennessee offense, averaging 14.3 yards per completion while taking only three sacks all season. Not bad for a guy on his third school (and third offense) in 12 months.

18. Carson Beck, Miami

Total QBR: 81.9 | Pass Yds: 972 | Rush Yds: 38 | Total TDs: 8

It's hard to figure out Beck and Miami's offense at the moment. The Hurricanes are up to third in the AP poll, and he's the No. 4 Heisman betting favorite with a 73% completion rate (ninth among qualified QBs). But he's 68th nationally in yards per completion (11.9) and 95th in interception rate (2.7%), and he provides no run threat whatsoever. The defense has been more responsible than the offense for Miami's 4-0 start.

19. Beau Pribula, Missouri

Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,203 | Rush Yds: 184 | Total TDs: 12

Opponents have begun to figure Pribula out a bit, and he has seen his interception rate rise while his sack rate remains high. But the good still drastically outweighs the bad: He's third nationally in completion rate (76%), and among power conference QBs, his third-down success rate (59%) ranks behind only Maiava's 61%. He left Penn State because he was stuck behind Drew Allar, but he has drastically outplayed Allar thus far in 2025.

20. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Total QBR: 88.2 | Pass Yds: 851 | Rush Yds: 158 | Total TDs: 8

At this point, Stockton is the personification of the Georgia program as a whole: clearly talented, pretty good at everything and not necessarily elite at anything. He has thrown 39% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage (sixth most), and he's averaging just 5.9 air yards per attempt (seventh lowest). That's keeping the Dawgs on schedule, but explosiveness is proving to be an issue.

21. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Total QBR: 77.9 | Pass Yds: 1,713 | Rush Yds: 58 | Total TDs: 18

Keep the pass rushers off Robertson, and you'll win games. Baylor is 0-2 when his pressure rate is above 27% (and his sack rate is above 3%), and the Bears are 3-0 and averaging 45 points per game otherwise. And no matter what, he's a hell of a volume passer: Projected over 13 games, he's on pace for nearly 4,500 yards and 44 TDs, and he leads the nation in both categories.

22. Darian Mensah, Duke

Total QBR: 77.0 | Pass Yds: 1,573 | Rush Yds: 23 | Total TDs: 13

The high-profile Tulane transfer has rebounded from error-prone losses to Illinois and Tulane. In his first two ACC games, Mensah threw for 537 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions and an 88.9 Total QBR, and Duke scored 83 points. If that's a sign of things to come, the Blue Devils' investment could end up paying off, and they could become sleeper ACC title game contenders.

23. Josh Hoover, TCU

Total QBR: 78.5 | Pass Yds: 1,242 | Rush Yds: 53 | Total TDs: 12

The negative plays were too much for Hoover and TCU to overcome at Arizona State last Friday -- his 242 passing yards (and rushing touchdown) put the Horned Frogs in position for an upset, but two interceptions and a back-breaking late sack-and-strip (the last of six sacks) were too much to overcome. Still, Hoover's high-volume explosiveness could keep the Frogs in the Big 12 race.

24. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,103 | Rush Yds: 97 | Total TDs: 12

ISU's run game isn't nearly as effective as it was supposed to be, but the Cyclones are 5-0 all the same, both because the defense is again solid and because Becht is nicely efficient. He ranks 24th in success rate -- 11th on third or fourth down -- and 26th in yards per dropback. The big plays are picking up too: He's averaging 18.1 yards per completion over the past two games.

25. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola's numbers are a bit of a mixed bag, but overall he's delivering for Nebraska. Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Total QBR: 77.2 | Pass Yds: 1,137 | Rush Yds: 29 | Total TDs: 11

Raiola's 76% completion rate ranks fourth nationally, and his 11-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio is pretty sexy, but he somehow takes forever to throw (2.89 seconds on average, 108th) extremely short passes (6.2 air yards per attempt, 123rd) and takes a lot of sacks in the process (28.6% sacks to pressures, 119th). Still, the Cornhuskers rank 16th in points per drive and ninth in success rate so he's doing something right.

26. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Total QBR: 66.6 | Pass Yds: 1,076 | Rush Yds: 162 | Total TDs: 10

Reed is an explosive playmaker (14.7 yards per completion, 6.0 yards per non-sack carry) who, unlike lots of other playmakers, avoids sacks. He's excellent against zone coverage too (14th in QBR vs. zone). But his overall efficiency is hit-or-miss (52nd in success rate), and he hasn't solved man coverage (123rd in QBR vs. man). He's good, but his profile is a mixed bag right now.

27. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Total QBR: 66.0 | Pass Yds: 886 | Rush Yds: 210 | Total TDs: 5

He's getting no help from a dreadful run game, and sacks remain a devastating issue -- South Carolina ranks 126th in pressure rate allowed (which is potentially on the O-line) and 119th in sacks per pressure (which is on Sellers). But he's still a playmaker: He averages 15.3 yards per completion (ninth) -- with only one interception -- and 9.2 yards per scramble. Both flaws and upside remain obvious.

28. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Total QBR: 64.5 | Pass Yds: 1,065 | Rush Yds: 37 | Total TDs: 11

Injuries have piled up for Morton through the years, and he has already had to leave a couple of games this season with minor injuries as well. But when he's out there, he's super explosive: He's seventh nationally in yards per completion (15.4) and sixth in yards per dropback (sixth). And backup Will Hammond has proved pretty stellar when he has had to enter the game.

29. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Total QBR: 75.5 | Pass Yds: 758 | Rush Yds: 398 | Total TDs: 10

King attempts more designed runs than anyone on this list, and every time he takes a hit, he gets up looking like he has taken more career hits than Adrian Peterson. His toughness is unquestionable, but his actual passing rankings -- 71st in yards per dropback, 48th in success rate -- are awfully mediocre this year. He has a good backup in Aaron Philo, but the Tech offense has one note when King is in the game.

30. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Total QBR: 72.5 | Pass Yds: 1,399 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 11

Rutgers is averaging over 30 points and 400 yards per game for the first time since 2007 -- the Scarlet Knights just hit 28 points in back-to-back games against top-25 defenses -- and despite some pretty big sack issues, Kaliakmanis' passing has been the primary reason for that. Unfortunately, the defense hasn't held up its end of the bargain.

31. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Total QBR: 64.1 | Pass Yds: 1,039 | Rush Yds: 352 | Total TDs: 13

After an offseason of pretty large hype, Leavitt stumbled out of the gate in 2025. But he has picked up steam since.

First two games: 42.0 Total QBR, 57% completion rate, 5.7 yards per dropback, 3 INT

Last three games: 73.6 Total QBR, 67% completion rate, 7.0 yards per dropback, 0 INT

He hasn't been a top-30 quarterback over five games, but the guy we've seen in recent weeks sure is.

32. CJ Bailey, NC State

Total QBR: 78.4 | Pass Yds: 1,323 | Rush Yds: 125 | Total TDs: 12

Bailey has pulled an anti-Leavitt. Things started well, but the mistakes are adding up in a hurry.

First three games: 85.2 Total QBR, 7.7 yards per dropback, 1.1% INT rate, 2.2% sack rate

Last two games: 66.7 Total QBR, 7.0 yards per dropback, 4.1% INT rate, 8.8% sack rate

Perhaps not surprisingly, Bailey's Wolfpack started 3-0 but have now lost two straight.

33. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Total QBR: 78.8 | Pass Yds: 868 | Rush Yds: 225 | Total TDs: 11

We're definitely seeing a lot of examples of a specific prototype in this section -- lots of time to throw, lots of sacks, high completion rate on mostly short passes, a healthy number of (non-sack) rushing yards -- and Chiles is a particular example. He's hinted at huge explosiveness (17.7 yards per completion vs. USC), but the State defense is poor enough that he has to be great for the Spartans to do well.

34. Devon Dampier, Utah

Total QBR: 72.1 | Pass Yds: 1,027 | Rush Yds: 273 | Total TDs: 13

Dampier is mobile and heavy on designed runs, but he bucks the stereotype by taking almost no sacks. You can stay on schedule well with Dampier as your QB -- as Utah is learning -- but you won't see many big pass plays, and if an opponent like, say, Texas Tech is knocking you off schedule frequently, disaster could follow. (Especially since nagging injuries are often a thing for a guy who gets hit that much.)

35. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Total QBR: 55.7 | Pass Yds: 1,126 | Rush Yds: 111 | Total TDs: 10

Kevin Jennings charged into the starting lineup in place of a slow-starting Preston Stone last year and thrived, winning nine straight starts and eventually leading SMU to the CFP. Then, something broke.

First nine starts (2024): 9-0 record, 77.9 Total QBR, 9.2 yards per dropback, 2.5% INT rate, 3.6% sack rate

Last five starts (2024-25): 1-4 record, 59.0 Total QBR, 6.5 yards per dropback, 4.4% INT rate, 5.7% sack rate

He made some solid plays in losses to Baylor and TCU this September, but he's still making too many mistakes to account for a sketchy defense.

36. Miller Moss, Louisville

Total QBR: 72.7 | Pass Yds: 1,029 | Rush Yds: 23 | Total TDs: 7

Moss pretty much had to be in the middle of this list because he couldn't have a more average statistical profile if you created it in a lab: He's 59th in completion rate (65.6%), 67th in yards per completion (12.0), 70th in yards per dropback (7.0), 76th in sack rate (5.8%) and 79th in INT rate (2.3%). You could do better, and you could do worse.

37. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Total QBR: 76.4 | Pass Yds: 1,159 | Rush Yds: 50 | Total TDs: 8

The preseason Heisman contender dealt with a torso injury before the season and sure looks like he's still dealing with it, but he has to throw all the time because LSU's run game stinks. So he's throwing quick passes (115th in air yards per attempt) but not completing a huge percentage (43rd in completion rate), and the ones he's completing aren't going anywhere (112th in yards per completion). LSU's defense is finally excellent, but Nussmeier and the offense aren't living up to their end of the bargain.

38. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Total QBR: 77.3 | Pass Yds: 733 | Rush Yds: 185 | Total TDs: 5

Underwood is mature, and he has a huge arm and strong fight-or-flight instincts -- he's 38th in sack rate (3.8%) and seventh in yards per scramble (12.4). He's also still learning the whole quarterbacking thing. He fires 99 mph fastballs when they aren't necessary, and he has experienced bouts of inaccuracy (120th in completion rate). Improvement over Michigan's 2024 QBs? Absolutely. Altogether good? Not quite yet.

39. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Total QBR: 67.6 | Pass Yds: 697 | Rush Yds: 183 | Total TDs: 10

BYU has an excellent running back (LJ Martin) and an effective defense. The Cougars have the key components to survive starting a true freshman and trying not to ask too much of him. He's completing 68% of his (mostly short) passes, using his legs a decent amount and avoiding negative plays. As long as he's not being asked to make huge plays on third-and-long, he can keep managing the game.

40. Kaidon Salter, Colorado

Total QBR: 76.6 | Pass Yds: 684 | Rush Yds: 260 | Total TDs: 9

After briefly losing his job early in the season, Salter, the Liberty transfer, is back in the lineup, and he's 21st in success rate with only one interception. But he's facing constant pressure, scrambling and throwing outside the pocket a lot. It worked against Wyoming, not so much against BYU, and with games against TCU, Iowa State and Utah on deck, any hopes of a decent season will require some immediate stability.

41. Arch Manning, Texas

Everything could click for Arch Manning at any time, but it hasn't happened yet. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Total QBR: 57.2 | Pass Yds: 888 | Rush Yds: 132 | Total TDs: 14

It almost looks like paralysis by analysis for Manning. He has been raised as a perfect quarterback specimen and knows every passing angle, and he seems to freeze up while considering what to do sometimes. He averages 3.1 seconds to throw (seventh most in the country), and he's 100th in interception rate (2.8%) and 96th in completion rate (61.3%). Texas' defense will buy him development time, and things could click at any moment, but they haven't yet.

42. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

Total QBR: 66.8 | Pass Yds: 958 | Rush Yds: 5 | Total TDs: 8

Lindsey enjoyed a nice performance against Rutgers, throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a win. He's 15th nationally in success rate (52.8%) despite rarely throwing at or behind the line, though he's averaging only 10.6 yards per completion against power-conference opponents. There's absolutely no run threat here, but safe passing combined with strong defense should produce at least seven or eight wins.

43. Jackson Arnold, Auburn

Total QBR: 70.0 | Pass Yds: 846 | Rush Yds: 311 | Total TDs: 10

The returns, they are diminishing quickly.

TruMedia

Arnold has completed at least 65% of his passes in three of five games (with zero interceptions on the year). But he has taken at least four sacks three times, and he has taken 14 in the past two games. His protection is poor, and holding on to the ball too long is getting him hit constantly without any threat of big plays (9.7 yards per completion). This is an increasing disaster.

44. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Total QBR: 55.6 | Pass Yds: 1,036 | Rush Yds: 131 | Total TDs: 8

After transferring to North Carolina and then returning, Browne has had three pretty good games (with a Total QBR of 71 or higher) and one dreadful one (three picks and five sacks against USC). He is getting little help from his run game and almost none from his defense, but he's averaging 13.5 yards per completion, and he's on pace for 3,100 yards and 18 touchdowns. Massive improvement for Purdue.

45. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State

Total QBR: 54.3 | Pass Yds: 1,064 | Rush Yds: 117 | Total TDs: 9

Shapen scrambles a lot and takes too many sacks, but he does have occasional success as a big-play hunter. That has resulted in an upset of Arizona State -- and a pick-six and a fumble-six in a narrow loss to Tennessee. We can probably expect similar volatility the rest of the year. (We can also probably expect MSU's first bowl in three seasons.)

46. Conner Weigman, Houston

Total QBR: 58.3 | Pass Yds: 839 | Rush Yds: 175 | Total TDs: 10

Regarded as the top pocket passer in the 2022 recruiting class, Weigman has come to rely on his mobility. He has run for 13 first downs and four touchdowns, but he also has taken hits on 44% of his dropbacks (120th nationally). Regardless, it has added an extra dimension to pretty average passing (106th in success rate, 63rd in yards per dropback), and has helped keep Houston unbeaten into October.

47. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Total QBR: 59.7 | Pass Yds: 1,019 | Rush Yds: 168 | Total TDs: 10

Where's the sense of adventure? Johnson's instincts seem to be tangled up as he attempts to convert great athletic skills into NFL-caliber QB play. He has spent most of 2025 taking few chances with his arm (one interception but only 10.7 yards per completion) and trying to avoid making plays with his legs (seven scrambles, albeit for 106 yards). He finally used his legs last week against UCF, however, and produced his best game of the year. Maybe that's a sign of improvement to come?

48. Malik Washington, Maryland

Total QBR: 53.2 | Pass Yds: 1,038 | Rush Yds: 26 | Total TDs: 10

Maryland has given Washington training wheels. The true freshman has started from day one, and he dropped back to pass at least 35 times against his first three FBS opponents. Granted, a lot of those were quick sideline passes, and he's completing only 51% of his passes at least 5 yards downfield. But he has thrown just one pick and taken one sack, and avoiding disaster has helped to keep the Terps unbeaten.

Total QBR: 48.5 | Pass Yds: 1,242 | Rush Yds: 62 | Total TDs: 9

Like Washington, Sagapolutele has gone straight to the deep end. The true freshman has thrown 178 passes, eighth most in FBS, and has alternated between flashes of excellence and, against San Diego State, absolute disaster (17-for-38 with two picks). If you grade on a curve, however, this is going about as well as the blue-chipper could have expected, and he should top 3,000 yards with about 20 touchdowns.

50. Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh

Total QBR: 50.0 | Pass Yds: 1,050 | Rush Yds: 133 | Total TDs: 12

Last season, Holstein was pretty good for about five games, then faded rapidly. This season, it took only two games. After torching overwhelmed Duquesne and Central Michigan defenses, he took six sacks with an interception against West Virginia, then threw two costly picks and got benched in the fourth quarter last week against Louisville. At his best, he's a bold playmaker. But there are too many picks and sacks.

51. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Total QBR: 63.0 | Pass Yds: 965 | Rush Yds: 133 | Total TDs: 11

Arizona has shown some life after a 2024 collapse, but it mostly has come from the defense and run game. In three games against FBS opponents, Fifita averaged a ghastly 4.9 yards per dropback with six sacks, and in the Wildcats' loss to Iowa State last week he threw two interceptions and averaged just 7.9 yards per completion. When Arizona has to throw, the ball doesn't really go anywhere.

52. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College

Total QBR: 54.8 | Pass Yds: 1,188 | Rush Yds: 24 | Total TDs: 10

The Alabama transfer averaged 8.7 yards per dropback in his first start against an FBS opponent, then averaged 6.8 in his second and 4.9 in his third. Teams blitz him a little more each week, and his interception rate is going up at the same time that his average yards per completion is going down. He beat out incumbent Grayson James upon his arrival from Tuscaloosa, but the shine has worn off quickly.

53. Three injured QBs, UCF

Total QBR: 58.4 | Pass Yds: 938 | Rush Yds: 288 | Total TDs: 9

Cam Fancher injured his back just nine passes into the season. Tayven Jackson led UCF to three wins but hurt his shoulder and struggled against Kansas State. When Jacurri Brown also hurt his shoulder, Jackson came back in but accomplished little. Fancher should be ready this week if Jackson is too limited, and Jackson was pretty good in the blowout of North Carolina. But this is a fluid situation.

54. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

September couldn't have gone much worse for Cade Klubnik and Clemson. David Jensen/Getty Images

Total QBR: 45.1 | Pass Yds: 996 | Rush Yds: 94 | Total TDs: 7

It's just shocking how poor Clemson's passing game has been this year. Klubnik ranks 93rd in yards per dropback, 102nd in success rate and 96th in interception rate. He's facing blitzes constantly behind a banged-up offensive line (the run game has been wholly mediocre), and he's firing short and mostly ineffective passes. He posted a 78.7 Total QBR in 2024, but he hasn't topped 60.0 in a 2025 game yet. This has been an utterly disastrous September.

55. Drew Allar, Penn State

Total QBR: 48.4 | Pass Yds: 763 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 6

In one drive against Oregon, with Penn State down 14, Allar completed three passes for 56 yards and a beautiful touchdown lob. The rest of the game, he went 11-for-22 for 81 yards and a game-clinching pick. His big-game production is a known issue, but he hasn't really produced against anyone, throwing few deep balls and averaging 10.8 yards per completion. This has not yet become the breakthrough year Allar hoped for.

56. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech

Total QBR: 53.7 | Pass Yds: 1,105 | Rush Yds: 257 | Total TDs: 12

One of the more proven QBs in the ACC heading into 2025, Drones has averaged just 4.8 yards per dropback in four games against FBS opponents, with three interceptions and two fumbles. He remains a solid scrambler, but he's facing constant pressure and has only once completed more than 59% of his passes. Tech has won two straight after an 0-3 start, but Drones hasn't been particularly responsible for that.

57. Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Total QBR: 46.9 | Pass Yds: 636 | Rush Yds: 200 | Total TDs: 10

I had high hopes for the South Dakota State transfer, and he certainly has improved since a dismal start.

First two games: 25.7 Total QBR, 53.8% completion rate, 2.8 yards per dropback

Last three games: 64.5 Total QBR, 70.1% completion rate, 6.5 yards per dropback

Still, Iowa scored just 15 points against Indiana on Saturday and missed a shot at an upset. He's getting up to speed, but the remaining schedule has lots of good defenses on it.

58. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Total QBR: 54.6 | Pass Yds: 788 | Rush Yds: 252 | Total TDs: 5

Iamaleava was an unfinished product at Tennessee in 2024 -- took too long to throw, too many sacks, too few big plays -- but he has seen everything fall apart with a bad supporting cast at UCLA. He ranks 119th in yards per completion (9.7), 83rd in INT rate (2.4%) and 91st in sack rate (6.8%), and UCLA seems to start every game down 21-0. Per SP+, the Bruins now have a 61% chance of finishing 0-12. Ouch.

59. Ben Gulbranson, Stanford

Total QBR: 35.7 | Pass Yds: 1,167 | Rush Yds: 20 | Total TDs: 5

Credit where it's due: Like Gronowski, Gulbranson has recovered from an abysmal start.

First two games: 11.7 Total QBR, 51.6% completion rate, 4.8% INT rate, 3.2 yards per dropback

Last three games: 56.6 Total QBR, 66.0% completion rate, 0.0% INT rate, 8.0 yards per dropback

He led three late scoring drives to save Stanford against San José State last weekend, and honestly, 2-3 is better than I thought the Cardinal would be right now. But unless Gulbranson has another gear, a fifth straight 3-9 finish is likely.

60. Robby Ashford, Wake Forest

Total QBR: 39.8 | Pass Yds: 916 | Rush Yds: 226 | Total TDs: 5

The well-traveled Ashford is what he is at this point: a low-efficiency (111th in completion rate, 120th in success rate), high-explosiveness (25th in yards per completion) passer with solid legs (29th in non-sack rushing yards). Ashford and Wake Forest started strong against both NC State and Georgia Tech, but he went a combined 13-for-31 in the second half, and the Demon Deacons lost both games.

61. DJ Lagway, Florida

Total QBR: 46.9 | Pass Yds: 690 | Rush Yds: 68 | Total TDs: 5

Lagway battled back from offseason injuries, but he has been a shadow of his freshman self. He's making no big plays (8.3 yards per completion), his already-high interception and sack rates have gone up -- he's 127th in the former and 92nd in the latter -- and his 1-3 Gators are projected favorites in just one more game. Barring an immediate course correction, this looks like a massive lost season.

Total QBR: 36.2 | Pass Yds: 753 | Rush Yds: 138 | Total TDs: 6

Edwards won the starting job and got hurt almost immediately. O'Neil has thrown mostly short passes ineffectively, combining 10.7 yards per completion (100th) with a dreadful 5.9% interception rate (131st). Edwards should return soon, but is he good enough to totally save an offense without a run game or deep threats (and zero remaining games as a projected favorite)? Probably not.

63. Rickie Collins, Syracuse

Total QBR: 21.6 | Pass Yds: 328 | Rush Yds: 20 | Total TDs: 2

Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury in Syracuse's upset of Clemson, and against a disappointing Duke defense on Saturday, Collins struggled. Granted, his receivers lost two fumbles, but he also fumbled and threw an interception while averaging 5.6 yards per dropback in a 38-3 loss. He avoids pressure nicely, and there are a few more iffy defenses on the schedule, but this could be a learning process.

64. Two or three square pegs for round holes, West Virginia

Total QBR: 35.7 | Pass Yds: 770 | Rush Yds: 270 | Total TDs: 4

Nicco Marchiol can throw a little. Jaylen Henderson can run. Neither seems to be able to fulfill all the requirements in a Rich Rodriguez offense, however. After Marchiol oversaw a blowout loss to Kansas, Henderson oversaw a blowout loss to Utah. It's possible a third option, Khalil Wilkins, starts against BYU this week after decent work during garbage time last week. Regardless, no answers have emerged thus far.

65. Zane Flores, Oklahoma State

Total QBR: 37.6 | Pass Yds: 649 | Rush Yds: 122 | Total TDs: 1

Thrust into the lineup when Hauss Hejny suffered a foot injury early in Week 1, Flores threw two pick-sixes against Oregon and engineered a total of 15 points in his first two starts. He improved against Baylor, but he still averaged only 5.8 yards per dropback with a 45.3 Total QBR. Hejny should return soon, but per SP+, OSU (1-3) is a projected underdog of at least 12 points in every remaining game.

66. Gio Lopez, North Carolina

Total QBR: 16.3 | Pass Yds: 430 | Rush Yds: 105 | Total TDs: 4

After an exciting season at South Alabama (Total QBR: 72.3), Lopez has bombed in his first year in Freddie Kitchens' offense. He has yet to produce a Total QBR higher than 35.0 in any game, and he averaged just 4.4 yards per dropback in two blowout losses, both of which he left injured. It might be best for both UNC and Lopez if Max Johnson were named the starter moving forward.

67. Preston Stone, Northwestern

Total QBR: 22.1 | Pass Yds: 656 | Rush Yds: 15 | Total TDs: 4

Stone lost his job to Kevin Jennings at SMU last season and transferred, hoping to save both his college career and Northwestern's offense. Four games in, he ranks 130th nationally in Total QBR, 100th in completion rate (60.6%), 103rd in yards per completion (10.4), 130th in interception rate (5.8%) and 98th in sack rate. That might actually represent improvement for the Wildcats, but yuck.

Total QBR: 25.4 | Pass Yds: 636 | Rush Yds: 89 | Total TDs: 3

Boley threw for 240 yards against Eastern Michigan, with seven completions over 20 yards. Against three defenses ranked higher than 135th in SP+, however, he and Calzada have gone a combined 36-for-75 for 396 yards with two interceptions and nine sacks. And 53 of those yards came on a single dump-off pass. The QB position offered almost nothing for UK last season, and it's offering even less in 2025.