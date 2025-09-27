Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Diego Pavia threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 18 Vanderbilt over Utah State 55-35 on Saturday.

Pavia completed 26 of 34 passes for 321 yards and rushed for 79 yards. He became the second Vanderbilt quarterback since 1996 to collect six-plus touchdowns in a game and tied the program's single-game passing touchdown record alongside Johnny McCrary (2014), Jay Cutler (2005) and Bill Wade (1950).

He has got the Commodores off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2008. Vanderbilt has now won each of its first five games by 20-plus points, tied for the third-longest streak to begin a season in SEC history, according to ESPN Research. Additionally, Vanderbilt has scored 50-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1915.

Junior Sherrill had 91 yards receiving and caught three of Pavia's touchdown throws. It was the first time Sherrill has scored more than one touchdown in a game.

Eli Stowers and Richie Hoskins also had receiving touchdowns and Makhilyn Young scored a rushing touchdown. Brock Taylor made two field goals.

Vanderbilt's defense pressured Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes throughout the game, sacking him three times and forcing seven quarterback hurries.

The Commodores limited the Aggies (3-2) to just 15 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

Utah State kept pace with Vanderbilt in the first half, finding the end zone three times and holding the lead twice.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.