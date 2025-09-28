Open Extended Reactions

Big wins always feel good -- and so does trolling your opponent after the final whistle.

The Ole Miss Rebels picked up such a win in Week 5, downing the LSU Tigers 24-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. In doing so, the Rebels, now 5-0 on the season, added a prime-time ranked win to their College Football Playoff resume.

In addition to having postseason contender stakes, though, LSU-Ole Miss also brings the weight of rivalry -- the two squads play for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. Accordingly, Ole Miss saw it fit to troll the visiting Tigers after the game's conclusion.

The Rebels did so in pun form, trading the word "goes" in "Down goes LSU" for "geauxs," using the common Cajun suffix.

A response to LSU's postgame post with an absurdist video of Brian Kelly dancing with a recruit captioned "0-1" was tacked on for good measure.

Ole Miss wasn't the only school to provide postgame jabs over the weekend. Here are all the best trolls from around the college football world in Week 5.

Ohio State 24, Washington 6

A stifling defense proved a difference-maker on the road for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who contained the Washington Huskies offense to the tune of just 234 total yards allowed en route to a 24-6 win. Julian Sayin was efficient and effective for the Buckeyes in the victory, completing 22 of his 28 passing attempts for 208 yards and a pair of scores.

After the game, Ohio State noted the fact that the Huskies had won 22 consecutive games at home prior to the Buckeyes' visit, offering a pun themed around Washington's rainy climate with a "reign check" graphic.

Scarlet Reign 👑 pic.twitter.com/dFgPtECxbg — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 27, 2025

Houston 27, Oregon State 24

The Houston Cougars had to come from behind to avoid an upset against the Oregon State Beavers, but eventually got the job done in overtime on the road. Oregon State led by a 14-point margin midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cougars rallied with two late touchdowns and eventually kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to secure a 27-24 victory in Corvallis.

The Cougars' social media team had a clever pun ready to go after the late-night victory, referencing their opponent's Beaver mascot.

Dam... that was crazy. — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) September 27, 2025

California 28, Boston College 24

The California Golden Bears got their first ACC win of the season on Saturday, defeating the Boston College Eagles 28-24 on the road in Massachusetts. True freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele continued to impress for the Golden Bears, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 51-yard strike to Mason Mini with less than two minutes remaining in the contest to give Cal the lead.

After the late win, the Golden Bears took to social media to offer a simple but effective troll -- claiming the city of Boston as bear territory and showing a tamed eagle on the finger of a Cal player.

Duke 38, Syracuse 3

One week after notching an impressive win over Clemson, the Syracuse Orange struggled in new quarterback Rickie Collins' first start, falling 38-3 to the Duke Blue Devils at the Carrier Dome. A balanced Blue Devil offense cruised in upstate New York, passing for 268 yards and rushing for 235 more as the visitors tallied at least one touchdown in every quarter.

Duke had a couple of jabs at the ready for Syracuse, including one reference to the Orange's nationally-regarded lacrosse program, as well as a troll of their opponent's citrus-themed moniker.