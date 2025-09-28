Open Extended Reactions

ATHENS, Ga. -- Ty Simpson passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as No. 17 Alabama held on late to beat No. 5 Georgia 24-21 on Saturday night to hand the Bulldogs their first home loss in six years.

Alabama (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight after opening the season with a 31-17 loss at Florida State.

Georgia (3-1, 1-1) fell behind 17-7 in the first half and never led. The Bulldogs fell to 1-7 against Alabama under coach Kirby Smart, the Crimson Tide's former defensive coordinator.

Alabama ended Georgia's home winning streak at 33. It was the longest active streak among FBS schools and included 10 wins against Top 25 teams.

With the Crimson Tide leading 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, defensive lineman LT Overton dropped Georgia running back Cash Jones for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 run from the Alabama 8. After making another defensive stop, Alabama held the ball for the final 3 minutes, 19 seconds.

Georgia trailed 21-7 at halftime of its 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee last week. After falling behind 17-7 against the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs couldn't complete another comeback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.