James Franklin acknowledges Penn State has to find a way to win against the top teams after he falls to 4-21 vs. AP top-10 opponents following the loss to Oregon. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- After their latest loss to a top-10 opponent, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said he understands the growing frustration of the Penn State fan base.

The third-ranked Nittany Lions fell 30-24 in double overtime to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday night in front of a "White Out" crowd at Beaver Stadium.

The defeat dropped Franklin to 4-21 at Penn State against AP top-10 opponents, including 1-18 against top-10 Big Ten teams.

"I get that narrative and it's really not a narrative -- it's factual. It's the facts," Franklin said. "I try to look at the entire picture and what we've been able to do here. But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win those games. I totally get it. And I take ownership. I take responsibility."

Franklin's .160 winning percentage against AP top-10 teams is tied for the third-worst record by a coach (minimum of 25 games) at a single school since the poll era began in 1936, according to ESPN Research.

"We have a passionate fan base," Franklin said. "When we win, there's nothing better. When we lose, there's nothing worse. So, I get it. I get the frustration that comes with a fan base that is invested and cares."

The Nittany Lions nearly pulled off their biggest fourth-quarter comeback since 2016 against Ohio State -- which remains Franklin's only Big Ten win against a top-10 opponent.

Penn State trailed 17-3, but senior quarterback Drew Allar engineered back-to-back touchdown drives to send the game to overtime. The Nittany Lions then scored a touchdown on the third play of the opening overtime possession.

But the Ducks answered with a touchdown, then scored another on the first play of the second overtime.

On the ensuing snap, Allar threw an interception to Dillon Thieneman, sealing the Ducks' dramatic victory.

"I tried to get the ball over the guy's head," Allar said. "He jumped up and caught the ball."

During Big Ten media days over the summer, Allar said it was time for Penn State "to get over that hump" in big games. Allar's fourth-quarter interception in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season set up Notre Dame's game-winning field goal and ended Penn State's season.

Allar, Penn State's starter since 2023, is 0-6 in his career against AP top-6 opponents. He has one victory against a top-10 team, which occurred in last year's CFP quarterfinals against Boise State.

"Obviously, it hurts," Allar said. "We had our opportunities. ... But it's a long season ahead of us. We're going to have more opportunities to fix this -- and I'll be the first one to go into the fire."