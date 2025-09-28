        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 5

          Finebaum: 'Hard to take Penn State seriously' as CFP contender

          Paul Finebaum joins "SportsCenter" to critique Drew Allar, James Franklin and Penn State after another loss in a big game to an AP top-10 team. (0:55)

          Kyle Bonagura
          Mark Schlabach
          Sep 28, 2025, 04:45 PM

          Week 5 of the college football season featured a series of heavyweight battles, headlined by Oregon beating Penn State in double overtime, Alabama posting a huge road win at Georgia and Ole Miss knocking off LSU.

          But there were surprises and close calls up and down the scoreboard, resulting in the biggest shakeup yet in the College Football Playoff and bowl pictures.

          As in last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Oklahoma
          Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 11 Iowa State at No. 6 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 11 Penn State at No. 6 Texas Tech

          Bonagura: No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Texas Tech
          Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Oklahoma

          Bonagura: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Indiana

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: For the past few weeks, the ACC was quietly positioning itself for a shot at two playoff bids and maybe -- gasp! -- even three with Miami, Florida State and Georgia Tech all rounding into impressive form. For all three to get in, it would have taken an unlikely set of circumstances, and now it seems like that scenario is off the table.

          Florida State's loss to Virginia was a momentum killer, and Georgia Tech squeaked by with an uninspiring performance against Wake Forest. The knee-jerk reaction from those results is to conclude neither of those teams will do enough for an at-large bid and that the ACC is likely a one-bid league (while also considering Louisville is still undefeated).

          Schlabach: It was another crazy weekend in college football, as three of the top five teams in the AP poll went down: No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Georgia. No. 8 Florida State also lost 46-38 in two overtimes at Virginia on Friday night. I think it was a preview as to what's to come over the final nine weeks of the regular season. There's so much more parity in the Power 4 conferences, especially in the SEC, which figures to have contenders knocking each other off every Saturday. The days of a dominant champion seem to be over, thanks to the transfer portal and NIL.

          Oregon moved up three spots in my seedings after its 30-24 victory in two overtimes at Penn State, which is the best win of the season so far. Ohio State and Miami remained in my top four, while I wasn't quite sure what to do with the fourth spot. I went with Texas A&M, while also seriously considering Ole Miss and Texas Tech.

          Alabama is back in my top 12 after it ended Georgia's 33-game home winning streak with a 24-21 win at Sanford Stadium. Kirby Smart has won two national titles at his alma mater, but he can't figure out how to beat the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs and Nittany Lions remain in my top 12 for now.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oregon

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami
          Schlabach: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Miami

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: Remember when Alabama was dead and buried a couple of weeks ago? Well, after the Tide's win against Georgia, ESPN's Football Power Index projects that only Ole Miss will finish with a better record from the SEC than Bama and that no team in the conference has a better chance to win out (albeit it's a slight 7.6% chance).

          Ole Miss was the big mover this week, jumping to the front of the SEC with a key win against LSU -- and the Rebels have just two ranked opponents left on their schedule (Georgia and Oklahoma). With that being the case, Ole Miss feels like the safest pick from the SEC to reach the playoff.

          Schlabach: My bracket would produce some compelling storylines in the quarterfinals, especially in the Cotton Bowl Classic, where Smart would meet his former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Miami and Texas Tech have relied heavily on the transfer portal in building their rosters, and the Hurricanes would have an advantage playing the Red Raiders at home.

          An Alabama-Ohio State contest in the Rose Bowl would be one of the better CFP games, and an all-SEC affair in New Orleans would probably make the Sugar Bowl organizers pretty happy.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Oregon

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: The way I see it, Oregon's win at Penn State solidified the Ducks as a top-two team, alongside Ohio State -- and they get a bye week to prepare for another massive game Oct. 11 against Indiana. From there, Oregon has a manageable schedule with no teams that are currently ranked the rest of the way.

          Ohio State has allowed a total of 22 points in four games and appears to be on a collision course with Oregon in the Big Ten title game, which has the potential to be a national title game preview.

          Schlabach: I think you could argue that the Ducks are the No. 1 team in the FBS right now. Former UCLA transfer Dante Moore is playing like the best quarterback in the country, and the Oregon defense did a great job containing Penn State's running game, while giving quarterback Drew Allar tight windows to throw. I've got the Ducks getting past Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

          Lane Kiffin has done an unbelievable job building Ole Miss into an SEC title contender again, and he has one of the best stories in the sport in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He helped Ferris State in Michigan win two NCAA Division II national championships, and he's lighting it up in the SEC. He threw for 314 yards and ran for 71 in the Rebels' 24-19 upset of LSU. Meanwhile, the Ole Miss defense held the Tigers to 59 rushing yards and made things difficult for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

          Ole Miss still plays at Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, so it's going to be a tough road the rest of the way.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Alabama State vs. North Carolina Central
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Washington vs. UNLV

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Navy vs. Texas State
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss
          Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Troy

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Troy vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: Old Dominion vs. Buffalo

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: UNLV vs. Pittsburgh

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: James Madison vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Utah State vs. Kansas State
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan State vs. Ohio
          Schlabach: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Michigan State

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Rice vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Kansas State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: SMU vs. North Texas
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Maryland

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Syracuse vs. Memphis

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. TCU
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa State

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Cal
          Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Texas State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Florida State vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Florida State vs. Tennessee

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Missouri

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Carolina vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Auburn vs. NC State

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Western Kentucky
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Western Kentucky

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Mississippi State

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
          Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. LSU

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Cal

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. South Florida
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. UTSA

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: BYU vs. South Carolina

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Vanderbilt

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Arizona State