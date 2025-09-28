Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma State has fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, the school announced Sunday.

The Cowboys moved on from Grantham just four games into his tenure after his defense allowed 612 total yards in a 45-27 home loss to Baylor on Saturday. Quality control coach Clint Bowen will take over as interim defensive coordinator.

Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy, the winningest head coach in program history, last week after a loss to Tulsa. Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham took over for Gundy as interim head coach.

The Cowboys have lost 12 consecutive games against FBS opponents.

Grantham was hired by Gundy in December and given a three-year, $4.2 million deal that made him the Cowboys' highest-paid assistant, including a $1.3 million salary for 2025. He'll receive 100% of the salary remaining on his deal, per the terms of his contract.

The veteran defensive coordinator has had previous stints as defensive coordinator at Florida, Mississippi State, Louisville, Georgia and the NFL's Cleveland Browns. He was defensive line coach with the NFL's New Orleans Saints in 2024.

Grantham was Oklahoma State's fourth defensive coordinator in the past five years and was responsible for hiring the Cowboys' defensive position coaches this offseason as Gundy attempted to rebound from a 3-9 season in 2024.

Bowen brings Big 12 defensive coordinator experience after holding the title at Kansas from 2014-2018 and joined Gundy's staff this offseason as an offensive quality control coach after spending the past four years coaching high school football. His son, Banks Bowen, is a freshman quarterback for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State continues its Big 12 schedule on Saturday with a road game at Arizona.