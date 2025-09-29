CJ Carr throws four touchdown passes as Notre Dame defeats Arkansas 56-13 to drop the Razorbacks to 2-3 on the season. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Bobby Petrino started overhauling his coaching staff at Arkansas on Monday morning, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, firing three defensive assistants just one day after being named the Razorbacks' interim coach.

Petrino dismissed defensive coordinator Travis Williams, defensive line coach Deke Adams and defensive assistant Marcus Woodson, sources told Thamel, in the latest moves after Arkansas' 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame.

The Razorbacks appointed Petrino as an interim replacement for Sam Pittman, who was fired Sunday after five-plus seasons as Arkansas' head coach.

Petrino, 64, returned to Arkansas in 2023 as offensive coordinator after serving in a number of jobs. In four years as the Razorbacks' head coach, he went 34-17, including consecutive seasons with double-digit victories in 2010 and 2011.

Petrino was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in April 2012 that left him with four broken ribs. At first, he said he was riding alone, but a police report revealed a woman was riding with him. The woman turned out to be a former Arkansas athlete who was in a romantic relationship with the married Petrino. The coach had given her a job in the football program and a $20,000 gift.

Petrino was fired by then-athletic director Jeff Long for misleading his bosses about what happened with the accident and his relationship with the football staffer.

Pittman, 63, went 32-34 with the Razorbacks.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.