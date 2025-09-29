Open Extended Reactions

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said Monday that he would consider leaving ESPN to run for the U.S. Senate, representing Alabama.

The 70-year-old Finebaum said during a recent interview with Outkick that he'd run as a Republican to fill the seat vacated by former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has said he'll run for Alabama governor in the 2026 elections. Tuberville's current Senate term ends in 2027.

The qualifying deadline to run for Senate is Jan. 26, 2026. Finebaum said he would likely have to leave his hosting and analyst duties if he decided to run. He told Outkick he'd make a decision within the next 30-45 days.

Finebaum said he hadn't seriously considered politics, but the assassination of Charlie Kirk was the impetus to give a run at politics further thought. He noted that he had received a "text" from "one or two people in Washington" gauging his interest in politics.

"[It was] something I never thought about before," Finebaum told Outkick.

Finebaum is currently registered as a Republican in North Carolina, where he works for the SEC Network. He told Outkick he recently moved to Alabama, where he hosted a radio show for years, and would re-register there.

Finebaum hosted radio shows in Alabama for almost 30 years before joining ESPN and the SEC Network. He started his media career as a newspaper writer and columnist.

"Alabama has always been the place I've felt the most welcome, that I've cared the most about the people," he said. "I've spoken to people from Alabama for 35 years, and I feel there is a connection that is hard to explain."