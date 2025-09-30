2025 'College GameDay' Week 6: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday for a showdown between Vanderbilt and Alabama. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at a special location in Tuscaloosa. More details to come! The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama.

Why we're excited for Vanderbilt at Alabama

This is just the second time that Vanderbilt has played in a game where "College GameDay" was present.

The Commodores are 5-0 for the second time in 80 years, and "College GameDay" is headed to Tuscaloosa for a ranked matchup.

Vanderbilt has scored 50 points in each of its past two games (70 vs. Georgia State, 55 vs. Utah State). It's the first time since 1915 that the Commodores have reached that mark in back-to-back games (four straight in 1915).

Alabama has won three straight games since dropping its season opener at Florida State.

Diego Pavia is coming off a six-touchdown performance against Utah State in which he matched Vanderbilt's single-game record with five touchdown passes.

Alabama's Ty Simpson has 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions as a starter, tied with Luke Altmyer (Illinois) and Drew Mestemaker (North Texas) for the most touchdowns without an interception this season.

The last time Vanderbilt and Alabama were on 'College GameDay'

Vanderbilt hosted Auburn for CGD on Oct. 4, 2008. The Commodores defeated the Tigers 14-13. Saturday marks Vanderbilt's second appearance on "College GameDay." Alabama last appeared on CGD on Sept. 28, 2024, when it hosted Georgia. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-34. Saturday marks Alabama's 61st appearance on "College GameDay."

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

