The Big 12 Conference has fined Colorado $50,000 and publicly reprimanded the school after a derogatory chant from Buffaloes fans targeted The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during Saturday's football game against BYU.

"Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference," league commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday in a statement. "While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday's game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

The chants of "F--- the Mormons" were heard from the student section during BYU's 24-21 victory in Boulder.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders apologized on behalf of the athletic department during his press conference Tuesday.

"That's not indicative of who we are," Sanders said. "Our student body, our kids, are phenomenal. So don't indict us just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously.

"Maybe I shouldn't have said that as well, but the truth is going to make you free. But BYU, we love you. We appreciate you and we support you."

Colorado chancellor Justin Schwartz and athletic director Rick George issued a joint statement condemning the behavior, calling it "deeply disappointing" and inconsistent with the university's values of respect and inclusion. They said those responsible would be held accountable under CU's fan code of conduct.

BYU also released a brief statement Monday night on social media: "We denounce all forms of religious discrimination & appreciate @CUBoulder's example in rooting out these inappropriate actions. We invite all to showcase their fandom with enthusiasm & respect."

Saturday's game marked the first Big 12 meeting between Colorado and BYU since the Buffaloes rejoined the conference last season. They also played in last year's Alamo Bowl, which BYU won 36-14.