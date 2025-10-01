Who has the most sacks in a college football game? Key stats

Open Extended Reactions

Teams dedicate a substantial amount of resources to build an effective pass rush. Finding the right collection of coaches and players who can continuously put pressure on the opposing team's quarterback and disrupt the offense's timing will have a team on the right path to victory.

One of the best modern metrics to measure an effective pass rush is sacks. Tackling a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage results in a loss of yards and a loss of down. One such tackle is called a sack. An assisted tackle of the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage equals half of a sack.

Sacks became an official statistic in college football in 2000. From TCU's 15-sack performance against Nevada in 2000 to Ivan Pace Jr.'s six-sack effort against Akron in 2019, below is a look at the teams and players with the most sacks in a single FBS game since 2000.

Teams

15 - TCU at Nevada on Sept. 9, 2000

14 - Colorado at Missouri on Nov. 4, 2000

13 - Utah State at San José State on Oct. 13, 2012

13 - Toledo at Penn State on Sept. 2, 2000

12 - Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron on Nov. 20, 2019

12 - Arizona State at Washington State on Oct. 10, 2009

11 - New Mexico State vs. Idaho on Nov. 25, 2017

11 - Clemson vs. Auburn on Sept. 9, 2017

11 - Houston vs. Louisville on Nov. 17, 2016

11 - Utah at Arizona State on Nov. 10, 2016

11 - Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28, 2008

11 - Cincinnati at Syracuse on Nov. 24, 2007

11 - Auburn vs. Alabama on Nov. 19, 2005

11 - TCU vs. Louisville on Nov. 23, 2001

Players

6 - Ivan Pace Jr. (Miami-Ohio) vs. Akron on Nov. 20, 2019

6 - Ameer Ismail (Western Michigan) at Ball State on Oct. 21, 2006

6 - Elvis Dumervil (Louisville) at Kentucky on Sept. 4, 2005

5.5 - Matt Boesen (TCU) vs. Baylor on Nov. 24, 2017

5 - Hunter Dimick (Utah) at Arizona State on Nov. 10, 2016

5 - Ejuan Price (Pittsburgh) vs. Louisville on Nov. 21, 2015

5 - Zach Pratt (Rice) at Florida International on Nov. 1, 2014

5 - Ja'Von Rolland-Jones (Arkansas State) at Idaho on Nov. 1, 2014

5 - Quanterus Smith (Western Kentucky) at Florida International on Oct. 27, 2012

5 - Jared Crick (Nebraska) at Baylor on Oct. 31, 2009

5 - Larry English (Northern Illinois) at Idaho on Sept. 22, 2007

5 - Mkristo Bruce (Washington State) at Stanford on Sept. 23, 2006

5 - Alex Lewis (Wisconsin) vs. Purdue on Oct. 18, 2003

5 - James Harrison (Kent State) vs. Miami OH on Nov. 24, 2001

5 - Wendell Bryant (Wisconsin) at Penn State on Sept. 22, 2001

