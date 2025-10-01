Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans will host the 2028 College Football Playoff National Championship at Caesars Superdome, the CFP announced Wednesday.

The 14th title game in the CFP era will be played Monday, Jan. 24, 2028, following the 2027 regular season and playoff rounds. New Orleans will become the third city to host the CFP title game for a second time. The game has also been to Atlanta twice (2018, 2025) and will make its second appearance (along with 2021) in South Florida this season Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"The College Football Playoff is thrilled to bring the national championship game back to New Orleans in 2028," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. "Few cities embrace college football quite like New Orleans, with its unmatched hospitality, culture and passion for the game. We know fans, teams and the entire college football community will have an unforgettable experience in one of the sport's most iconic destinations."

The 2027 title game is set for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.