On Wednesday, Stanford announced a unique offer: a giveaway paying homage to one of social media's most famous sports parody accounts.

On Nov. 29, Stanford will be giving away 20,000 Andrew Luck bobbleheads for fans attending its matchup with Notre Dame.

Luck is a legend in Palo Alto -- once an All-America quarterback with the Cardinal, he now serves as the program's general manager. However, the depiction used for the figurine's design is where things get amusing: the bobblehead Luck dons the uniform of a military officer.

The design references the Capt. Andrew Luck X account, which began sharing joking posts during Luck's playing days as the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback in the style of a Union soldier during the Civil War era.

Fittingly, the giveaway announcement features a message -- sent from "General Luck's headquarters" -- in the style of a post by Capt. Andrew Luck.

Dearest Mother -

We've unearthed 20,000 relics bearing my likeness. They shall be bestowed upon our loyal supporters Nov. 29.

- Andrew



Capt. Andrew Luck's account endorsed the giveaway with a post of its own.

Stanford is off to a 2-3 start to the Luck era, most recently tallying a 30-29 win over San José State in dramatic fashion. The Cardinal will be looking to snap a losing streak in the battle for the Legends Trophy; Stanford hasn't beaten Notre Dame in Palo Alto since 2017.