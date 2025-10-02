Penn State starting linebacker Tony Rojas will be sidelined long term because of an unspecified injury sustained in practice this week.

Rojas, a junior from Fairfax, Virginia, is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 4.5 and ranks second with 25 tackles. He became a starter last season, finishing with 58 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in a College Football Playoff first-round win against SMU.

Penn State did not specify how long Rojas would be out.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Wednesday that senior Dom DeLuca will get increased playing time in Rojas' absence, and the staff is discussing how to possibly use freshmen Cam Smith and Alex Tatsch.

"What's helpful is we have these Sunday scrimmages, so we've had a chance to evaluate those guys each week," Franklin said. "Early on, Tatsch was getting a little bit more time with the varsity. We're giving Cam an opportunity now as well."

Rojas played much of last season with a left shoulder injury, and underwent surgery following Penn State's CFP run.

The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions, who lost their first game last week against Oregon, visit winless UCLA on Saturday.