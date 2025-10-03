Gene Chizik and Alyssa Lang debate on whether the Commodores can repeat last year's success against the Crimson Tide and detail the elite QB matchup of Diego Pavia vs. Ty Simpson. (1:33)

It feels like we know less about the college football landscape now than we did a month ago. Virginia is ranked, and Clemson very much isn't. Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are unbeaten and ranked in the AP top six, and Texas, Alabama, Georgia and LSU are not. If you knew nothing about college football history and dove into this crazy world only this season, you would believe that Indiana, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt are three of the most elite programs in the country.

It's into this murky world that we wade for Week 6. Last week boasted serious headliners that clarified the Big Ten's hierarchy (Oregon over Penn State) and very much blurred the SEC's (Bama over Georgia, Ole Miss over LSU). Week 6 doesn't feature the same marquee matchups, but we still get Miami-Florida State, plus many games that are far bigger and better than we expected -- Bama against unbeaten Vandy, Virginia against unbeaten Louisville, Texas Tech against unbeaten Houston, and Iowa State against a scorching Cincinnati.

Welcome to October. It's hard to see where this season is taking us, but that makes the journey awfully fun. Here's everything you need to follow in a surprising, mysterious Week 6.

All times Eastern.

Revenge time in Tuscaloosa?

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt look to make it two in a row against Alabama, this time in Tuscaloosa. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Part of succeeding a legend is that we notice anytime you don't live up to the legend's standards. Granted, Kalen DeBoer has proven adept at continuing Nick Saban's relative success against Kirby Smart's Georgia, but DeBoer's track record otherwise has some holes. He has already lost four games to unranked teams, as many as Saban lost in 17 years. Not great.

Saban was particularly good at putting upstarts in their place -- think of Michigan State and Washington in the College Football Playoff. Or Missouri in the SEC championship game. Or Mississippi State every time the Bulldogs thought they were good. He was also good at revenge. His Crimson Tide bopped Tim Tebow's Florida in 2009 and beat LSU by three TDs when they got a second shot at the Tigers in the 2011 BCS Championship Game. They lost to Auburn four times but won the following year by an average of 25 points.

You might remember what happened the last time Alabama played Vanderbilt.

play 0:52 Vanderbilt fans storm field after historic win over Alabama Vanderbilt hangs on for its first-ever win over a No. 1 ranked team in a thrilling 40-35 victory over Alabama.

Vandy has to go to Tuscaloosa this time, which sets up a revenge opportunity. But the Commodores are much better this time. They're 11th in SP+, and they're scoring 49 points per game. Diego Pavia is third nationally in Total QBR (and maybe the second-best power conference quarterback to date), completing 75% of his passes and averaging nearly 7 yards per non-sack carry. Backs Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young are averaging 6.9 yards per carry, tight end Eli Stowers is catching everything and receiver Junior Sherrill has scored on five of his 17 receptions.

The Commodores are combining ruthless efficiency with above-average explosiveness.

TruMedia

Because Vandy has so thoroughly taken care of business through five games, Pavia hasn't had to do as much -- he had taken contact 108 times through five games last year (and battled wear-and-tear issues later in the season), but he's at only 65 hits this year. If he needs to run more in the bigger games, he can probably handle it.

The Commodores' defense isn't amazing, but it's also better than it was last season. Vandy plays decent run defense with great big-play prevention against the pass; safety CJ Heard is excellent, and linebackers Bryan Longwell and Khordae Sydnor swarm well.

Alabama remains an unfinished picture. The Crimson Tide's defense looked downright unprepared in Week 1 against Florida State, but it has allowed only 11.7 points per game since. The Crimson Tide don't create nearly enough negative plays, but they don't give up big plays either, and safety Bray Hubbard keys a frustrating zone defense.

The offense has been the star of the show. Ty Simpson looked disheveled against Florida State, but he has been brilliant since, and the Tide are up to sixth in points per drive despite a below-average run game. They couldn't quite close out Georgia after a brilliant first half, but Simpson is incredibly sharp, and the offensive line has shored up a lot of its Week 1 breakdowns.

After what happened in 2024, this game is symbolically huge. But it's also just part of a huge stretch for both teams. Alabama just took down Georgia, but five of the Tide's next six opponents rank 17th or better in SP+. At absolute worst, they'll need to win four of six to keep their CFP hopes alive. Meanwhile, five of Vandy's past seven opponents are also 17th or better. Without an obvious quality win yet, they'll probably need to win five of seven. Now would be an apt time for Bama to throw its weight around and remind everyone who's supposed to be the boss. But based solely on 2025 to date, the Commodores might yet be the Tide's equal.

Current line: Bama -10.5 | SP+ projection: Bama by 2.5 | FPI projection: Bama by 6.9

A high-stakes doubleheader in the ACC

Virginia's upset of Florida State last week damaged the hype value of one ACC matchup but heightened another. FSU hosts unbeaten Miami on Saturday evening in desperate need of a turnaround win, but the winner of the afternoon's Virginia-Louisville game -- a matchup of the teams with the second- (Louisville) and fourth-best (Virginia) ACC title odds, per SP+ -- will be positioned wonderfully, too.

No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

In some ways, you could say that Florida State was flying a little too high. The Seminoles had been nearly perfect in 2024, manhandling Alabama and humiliating two buy-game opponents (East Texas A&M and Kent State), and they were due a bad break or two. The defense hadn't faced a tough and efficient run game like Virginia's (including Alabama's), and the offense had faced barely a down of adversity. Regression ran its course in Charlottesville last Friday night, when FSU lost an early fumble, gave up an acrobatic red zone interception and saw a juggling overtime touchdown catch go incomplete by millimeters. Stuff happens.

Even in the playoff era, though, a "stuff happens" loss can wipe out your margin for error. Thanks to early-season collapses from Clemson and Florida, Miami is the last SP+ top-40 opponent on FSU's schedule, meaning this is likely the Seminoles' last chance at another high-visibility win.

On paper, this one's awfully even. Miami has its own solid, physical run game like Virginia's, one with a bit better blocking but fewer yards after contact. The Hurricanes also have Carson Beck and a passing attack that rules third downs. It's lacking explosiveness -- Beck is averaging just 11.9 yards per completion -- and therefore doesn't generate loads of easy points. But it's an efficient attack, and FSU's defense has allowed a few more third-and-long conversions than is preferable.

With how well Notre Dame's offense has played since, Miami's Week 1 defensive performance against the Fighting Irish (24 points and 5.4 yards per play allowed) looks awfully impressive. But FSU's offense has quite a bit to offer, even with the misfires against Virginia. The Seminoles rank first in points per drive and second in yards per play. Virginia hemmed in quarterback Tommy Castellanos and forced him to throw instead of making plays on the perimeter -- it's the key to keeping a lid on a Castellanos attack -- but FSU still scored 35 points in regulation and averaged 6.4 yards per play. The ceiling is high even if teams defend the Noles correctly. Gavin Sawchuk and Ousmane Kromah average a combined 5.8 yards per carry with a 59% success rate, and Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy have combined for 24 catches and 514 yards. And this is still one of the best Net YAC teams in the country.

TruMedia

Considering Miami took down Florida in part due to physical running, whoever generates more success in this regard could have a huge advantage.

With tackle Rueben Bain Jr. at full force and getting help from disruptors such as linebacker Mohamed Toure and nickel back Keionte Scott, Miami's defense might be even better than Bama's. It will land some shots, but if FSU can hold Beck and the Canes to 24 or fewer points, you have to like the Seminoles' chances.

Current line: Miami -4.5 | SP+ projection: Miami by 2.1 | FPI projection: Miami by 3.9

No. 24 Virginia at Louisville (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

What's Virginia's reward for winning a big game against an explosive Florida State offense? A big game against an explosive Louisville offense! Granted, Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss is more of an efficiency player, but wideout Chris Bell has big-play potential, and if or when the Louisville running back corps is healthy, look out. Isaac Brown and Duke Watson have battled injury, and they've combined for only 56 carries this year, but Brown is averaging 8.1 yards per carry (6.1 after contact!), and Watson averaged 8.9 in 2024.

Brown and Watson should be as close to full speed Saturday as they've been all year, and that's good because Louisville has played against two SP+ top-50 defenses and averaged just 4.8 yards per play against them. The defense has improved a bit after slippage in recent years, thanks mostly to a pass rush led by star transfers Clev Lubin and Wesley Bailey, but for the Cardinals to live up to growing expectations, the run game will need to shift into gear.

Virginia, meanwhile, has already exceeded expectations. Obliterated them. Blown them to smithereens.

The transfer portal provides miracles for some teams each year and disaster for others, and it smiled on the Cavaliers with the potent additions of quarterback Chandler Morris, running back J'Mari Taylor, receivers Cam Ross and Jahmal Edrine and about 10 new rotation defenders, including star edge rushers Mitchell Melton and Daniel Rickert and nickel back Ja'son Prevard. The defense allows too many big plays and has allowed touchdowns on 80% of opponents' red zone trips (125th nationally), and that was costly in a Week 2 loss to NC State. But the Hoos rule third downs on offense and defense, and that will take you pretty far. UVA has won more than eight games in a season just once in 17 years, but SP+ says there's a 57% chance of at least a 9-3 finish. What a world.

Current line: Louisville -6.5 | SP+ projection: Louisville by 9.2 | FPI projection: Louisville by 1.4

This week in the Big 12

Five weeks into the 2024 season, we thought we had a decent read on the Big 12. BYU and Iowa State were still unbeaten, and Kansas State and Utah were 4-1 and looking good. Per SP+, those four teams had about a two-in-three chance of winning the conference. Arizona was 3-1 and hoping to make a run. 3-2 Oklahoma State and 3-1 Arizona State had equal long shot odds.

But the conference had all sorts of surprises in store. Utah lost seven games in a row, and Kansas State lost three of four down the stretch. Arizona and OSU went a combined 1-14 the rest of the way, while Arizona State transformed into a top-10 caliber team in November and won the conference title.

We probably don't know anything about this conference race yet, in other words, no matter how much it feels like we do. Texas Tech has looked spectacular in its first four games, and Iowa State, BYU, Utah and Arizona State are all positioned pretty well. But Week 6 sends the top two favorites on the road against upstarts and offers a few teams with early losses a chance to get right and stay in the race. We have some plot-twist opportunities for a conference that loves nothing more than delivering them.

No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston (7 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Tech has been genuinely awesome this season, walloping three bad teams as an elite team should and then physically manhandling Utah in Salt Lake City two weeks ago. They've been awesome at pretty much everything -- they're fifth in yards per play on offense and defense -- and aside from a predilection for penalties and some injury-prone tendencies for quarterback Behren Morton, we don't really know their weaknesses yet.

Houston's a little bit easier to figure out. Defense: good. Offense: not so much. The Cougars are ninth in yards per play allowed and are very much in the best quadrant of this chart.

TruMedia

Willie Fritz lost defensive coordinator Shiel Wood to Tech, but the UH defense has been even better with replacement Austin Armstrong. But the Conner Weigman-led offense remains a work in progress. The Coogs go three-and-out nearly 39% of the time (124th), and that will probably be their downfall in this one. But if the defense sets up some easy scoring opportunities, this one quickly moves into "upset watch" territory.

Current line: Tech -10.5 (down from -12.5 on Sunday) | SP+ projection: Tech by 13.9 | FPI projection: Tech by 7.0

No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati (noon, ESPN2)

If you combined Cincinnati's offense with Houston's defense, you'd have a potential top-10 team. Last Saturday's 37-34 win at Kansas inserted the Bearcats into the Big 12 title conversation. We'll see if the Bearcats have the defensive chops to remain a factor -- their run defense is strong thanks in part to star tackle Dontay Corleone (who's as questionable this week), but they're 136th, last nationally, in completion rate allowed. But quarterback Brendan Sorsby is on a roll, and Cincy ranks first nationally in rushing success rate. Track meets could work out well for the Bearcats.

Iowa State is not a track meet team. The Cyclones have allowed more than 16 points just once in five games, but they've also topped 24 only twice. ISU runs a lot on first down but doesn't get very far, so quarterback Rocco Becht has to convert a lot of third downs. He usually pulls it off, though, either with deep shots to Brett Eskildsen and Chase Sowell or passes to any of four tight ends.

The ISU defense is strong once again. The Cyclones rarely invade the backfield, but Domonique Orange occupies space up front (he's listed as probable this week), and they tackle well, prevent big plays and pounce on mistakes. Sorsby hasn't made many mistakes lately, though.

Current line: Cincy -1.5 | SP+ projection: ISU by 3.2 | FPI projection: ISU by 0.3

Kansas State at Baylor (noon, ESPN+)

Kansas State suffered a three-week funk after losing to Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, but quarterback Avery Johnson just enjoyed, by far, his best game of the season, and RB Dylan Edwards is finally healthy. The Wildcats still have only one conference loss, but their next four games -- at Baylor, TCU, at Kansas, Texas Tech -- will require a sustained A-game. Sawyer Robertson and the prolific Bears also have one conference loss and could easily stay in the conversation with a strong performance.

Current line: Baylor -6.5 | SP+ projection: Baylor by 3.4 | FPI projection: Baylor by 2.6

Kansas at UCF (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

UCF makes a lot of big plays but can't keep a quarterback healthy and missed a solid upset opportunity with a poor performance at Kansas State last week. With last week's defeat to Cincinnati, meanwhile, Kansas has dropped eight of its past nine one-score finishes since late 2023. Iowa State weathered a similar streak recently before flipping that script, and if KU does the same, it's not too late to get into the race. It's now or never, though.

Current line: Kansas -4.5 | SP+ projection: Kansas by 1.2 | FPI projection: Kansas by 1.5

A CFP eliminator of sorts

Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Last week was great and terrible for Notre Dame. On one hand, the Fighting Irish looked spectacular in making Arkansas quit in a 56-13 road blowout. The offense is improving rapidly, and CJ Carr is quickly becoming one of the nation's best quarterbacks. Meanwhile, despite injuries to star corner Leonard Moore and tackle Donovan Hinish, among others, the defense finally showed some life after a poor start to 2025. Notre Dame is the projected favorite in every remaining game.

Notre Dame's CJ Carr has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. AP Photo/Michael Woods

On the other hand, the Irish's potential CFP résumé, should they win out and get to 10-2, took a hit. USC's loss to Illinois hurt their potential for a top-10 win, and four other upcoming opponents all lost. It will be difficult for the Irish to stand out in a pile of two-loss teams, even if they deliver blowouts.

The blowouts must continue regardless. And we'll see how that goes against a Boise State team that has shifted nicely into gear. The running back trio of Sire Gaines, Dylan Riley and Malik Sherrod combined for 190 yards from scrimmage last week against Appalachian State, while Maddux Madsen threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns. The pass rush, led by Jayden Virgin-Morgan and Braxton Fely, delivered five sacks. The Mountain West has a growing number of potential contenders this season -- UNLV, Fresno State, perhaps New Mexico or San Diego State -- but the Broncos still lead the pack.

Under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has been either ridiculously rude or ridiculously accommodating to aspirational Group of 5 opponents. The Irish fell 26-21 to Marshall in 2022 and, famously, 16-14 to Northern Illinois last year, but they also pummeled excellent Army and Navy teams last fall. Boise State has looked like Boise State since the demoralizing Week 1 dud against South Florida, and an upset here would push the Broncos back to the top of the pile in the Group of 5. Both of these teams have big-play capabilities, plus defenses that have been a little too willing to give up a chunk play or two. Let's see if BSU can keep up with an increasingly ruthless Notre Dame attack.

Current line: Irish -20.5 (up from -17.5) | SP+ projection: Irish by 13.5 | FPI projection: Irish by 18.8

Week 6 chaos superfecta

We're once again using this space to will chaos into existence, looking at four carefully curated games with pretty big point spreads and mashing them together into a much more upset-friendly number. Houston's overtime win over Oregon State cost us a fourth win in five tries -- how could you do that to us, Coogs? -- but 3-for-5 is still pretty good.

Going 4-for-6 is even better, though. SP+ tells us there's only a 55% chance that Nebraska (81% win probability against Michigan State), Illinois (85% over Purdue), Michigan (88% over Wisconsin) and Ohio State (90% over Minnesota) all win. It's time to take down a Big Ten favorite.

Week 6 playlist

Here are some more games you should pay attention to if you want to get the absolute most out of the weekend, from both information and entertainment perspectives.

Friday evening

West Virginia at No. 23 BYU (10:30 p.m., ESPN). I'm sticking this one in the Playlist instead of the Big 12 section above because of the larger point spread. BYU overcame a poor performance to remain unbeaten against Colorado, and the Cougars could probably withstand another iffy game this weekend. But it feels like a race to get quarterback Bear Bachmeier -- 48th in Total QBR, 51st in yards per dropback -- ready for an epic run of high-stakes Big 12 games on the horizon.

Current line: BYU -18.5 | SP+ projection: BYU by 22.4 | FPI projection: BYU by 23.5

New Mexico at San José State (10 p.m., FS1). I'm not sure anyone in college football is having more fun than New Mexico.

The Lobos frustrated Michigan, stomped UCLA and beat rival New Mexico State for the Chile Roaster trophy. Now, with trips to San José and Boise in the next two weeks, we find out if this is a fun bowl push or a fun Mountain West title push.

Current line: SJSU -2.5 | SP+ projection: UNM by 1.0 | FPI projection: UNM by 0.9

Early Saturday

Clemson at North Carolina (noon, ESPN). One of the most noteworthy ACC games in the preseason -- Dabo Swinney's top-five Clemson versus Bill Belichick's North Carolina! -- still packs intrigue, but it's mostly negative. Clemson has lost to all three of its power-conference opponents, and UNC has lost to two by a combined 82-23. Clemson likely has too much talent for the Heels, but, well, that hasn't stopped the Tigers from playing like they have thus far.

Current line: Clemson -14.5 | SP+ projection: Clemson by 7.7 | FPI projection: Clemson by 8.3

No. 22 Illinois at Purdue (noon, BTN). Illinois responded well to its humiliation at Indiana two weeks ago, beating USC in a nailbiter in Champaign. Now comes a different kind of test. Purdue has a spry passing game and an aggressive (if spectacularly dysfunctional) defense, and if the Illini are caught looking ahead to next week's Ohio State game, the Boilermakers could land some punches.

Current line: Illinois -9.5 | SP+ projection: Illinois by 16.7 | FPI projection: Illinois by 7.0

Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia (noon, ABC). Kentucky nearly beat Georgia last season before the wheels totally fell off in Lexington, but four games into 2025, the Wildcats still haven't put the wheels back on. This is a get-right opportunity for Kirby Smart's surprisingly mediocre (by their standards) Dawgs before Ole Miss visits in two weeks.

Current line: UGA -20.5 | SP+ projection: UGA by 17.4 | FPI projection: UGA by 17.0

Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan (noon, Fox). Michigan is a week away from a huge trip to USC, but the Wolverines must first handle a Wisconsin team that has just continued to fall into further depths. Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. should finally be near full strength, which can't hurt, but they have just been lifeless this year.

Current line: Michigan -17.5 | SP+ projection: Michigan by 18.8 | FPI projection: Michigan by 15.8

Air Force at Navy (noon, CBS). Air Force might have found its next awesome option quarterback in sophomore Liam Szarka. Unfortunately, the Falcons' defense has allowed at least 44 points against all three of its FBS opponents. Will that matter or will this become the typical battle of attrition that service-academy rivalry games frequently become?

Current line: Navy -12.5 | SP+ projection: Navy by 18.7 | FPI projection: Navy by 13.2

Saturday afternoon

No. 9 Texas at Florida (3:30 p.m., ESPN). I wouldn't have guessed this one would be relegated to the Playlist, but here we are. Florida's defense is excellent and could absolutely frustrate Arch Manning & Co., but the Gators have scored 33 points in three games against FBS opponents, and Texas has the best defense in the country, per SP+. It's hard to think of anything else mattering beyond that.

Current line: Texas -6.5 | SP+ projection: Texas by 9.9 | FPI projection: Texas by 7.8

Washington at Maryland (3:30 p.m., BTN). On Christmas Day in 1982, Washington's Tim Cowan outdueled Maryland's Boomer Esiason, throwing for 369 yards and three touchdowns -- including the game winner with six seconds left -- as the Huskies won a 21-20 Aloha Bowl thriller. I just listed the entire football history between these two new conference mates.

Current line: UW -6.5 | SP+ projection: Maryland by 1.6 | FPI projection: UW by 0.5

Michigan State at Nebraska (4 p.m., FS1). Michigan State's Aidan Chiles and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola have made nice strides this season, but only Raiola is getting help from his defense. Can Chiles, receiver Omari Kelly and the Spartans' offense suck the Huskers into a track meet or is the NU pass defense -- first nationally in yards per dropback -- too much?

Current line: Nebraska -11.5 | SP+ projection: Nebraska by 13.7 | FPI projection: Nebraska by 13.1

No. 7 Penn State at UCLA (3:30 p.m., CBS). Penn State should get back on track after last week's frustrating loss to Oregon, but I'm highlighting this game primarily to point out that, per SP+, UCLA is a projected underdog of at least 16 points in every remaining game and has a 61% chance of finishing 0-12. It was easy to see this season perhaps not going well, but wow.

Current line: PSU -25.5 | SP+ projection: PSU by 32.5 | FPI projection: PSU by 20.2

Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma (4 p.m., SECN). OK, yes, OU will win by a lot. But with John Mateer out because of injury, we'll get a look at how backup Michael Hawkins Jr. runs the Ben Arbuckle offense and what kind of chance the Sooners might have against Texas next week.

Current line: OU -45.5 | SP+ projection: OU by 48.0 | FPI projection: OU by 46.3

Saturday evening

Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SECN). Texas A&M nearly suffered a "stuff happens" loss last week, dominating Auburn statistically but winning by only 6, but the Aggies remain unbeaten and are projected favorites in the next three games. This one's interesting, though. A&M makes and allows big plays, while Mississippi State, having already played in two down-to-the-wire finishes with more to come, makes and allows few.

Current line: A&M -14.5 | SP+ projection: A&M by 4.9 | FPI projection: A&M by 9.0

Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State (7:30 p.m., NBC). Ohio State faced one of the best offensive teams in the country (to date) last week at Washington and brushed the Huskies aside with relative ease. Now, the Buckeyes face one of the most reliably solid defenses in the country. Minnesota tackles well and generates loads of negative plays, which will provide Julian Sayin & Co. with a different type of test. I'm guessing they'll ace this one too.

Current line: OSU -23.5 | SP+ projection: OSU by 20.7 | FPI projection: OSU by 23.1

Colorado at TCU (7:30 p.m., Fox). As with BYU, TCU is a Big 12 contender facing a theoretically easier challenge this year. Granted, all three of Colorado's losses were by one score, and the Buffaloes could score an upset or two down the stretch (especially with more stable QB play). But TCU should control the line of scrimmage in this one and move to 4-1.

Current line: TCU -13.5 (down from -15.5) | SP+ projection: TCU by 12.4 | FPI projection: TCU by 9.0

UNLV at Wyoming (7 p.m., CBSSN). UNLV is unbeaten and has scored at least 30 points in every game; the Rebels' defense, however, is dreadful, especially against the run. Wyoming backs Samuel Harris and Sam Scott are both strong yards-after-contact players, and the Cowboys might have a shot at making this one awkward for an ambitious conference rival.

Current line: UNLV -3.5 (down from -5.5) | SP+ projection: UNLV by 4.9 | FPI projection: UNLV by 6.6

Late Saturday

Duke at California (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Washington-Maryland feels like the most geographically ridiculous conference game of the week, but this one isn't much better. It's a pretty big one, though, with the teams a combined 3-0 in ACC play. Duke's offense (31st in points per drive) facing Cal's defense (29th) could be appointment viewing. Cal's offense (86th) against Duke's defense (99th), not so much.

Current line: Duke -2.5 | SP+ projection: Duke by 6.1 | FPI projection: Duke by 2.9

Nevada at Fresno State (10:30 p.m., CBSSN). Since a poor Week 0 performance against Kansas, Fresno State is unbeaten. Plus, the Bulldogs are projected underdogs in only one remaining game, meaning they're Mountain West contenders until proven otherwise. Nevada doesn't have much to offer, but the Wolf Pack have a randomly explosive run game with backs Herschel Turner and Caleb Ramseur.

Current line: Fresno -13.5 | SP+ projection: Fresno by 18.9 | FPI projection: Fresno by 14.7

Smaller-school showcase

Let's once again save a shout-out for the glorious lower levels of the sport. Here are three games you should track.

FCS: Yale at No. 8 Lehigh (noon, ESPN+). We're looking at a ferocious Ivy League race among Harvard (fourth in FCS SP+), Yale (10th) and Dartmouth (18th) -- one that has FCS playoff implications because the Ivy is sending a team now. But first, Yale gets a huge nonconference showdown with a Lehigh team that has won 11 of its past 12 games thanks, in part, to backs Luke Yoder and Jaden Green (combined: 207.2 rushing yards per game) and a ferocious and diverse pass rush.

SP+ projection: Lehigh by 1.8.

Division III: No. 5 Wisconsin-La Crosse at No. 10 Wisconsin-Whitewater (2 p.m., local streaming). It's the first weekend of one of college football's most exciting conference races: the WIAC, which has four of the top 11 teams in Division III, based on SP+. Two of them meet Saturday. Whitewater has dominated this series through most of the 2000s, but La Crosse, led by prolific quarterback Kyle Haas, has won the past two games.

SP+ projection: UWW by 6.4.

Division II: No. 9 UT Permian Basin at No. 5 Angelo State (7 p.m., FloCollege). Angelo State is unbeaten and averaging 39 points per game this season behind backs Cameron Dischler and Jayden Jones and a relentless, deep run game. UTPB? Also unbeaten and averaging 38.8 points per game thanks to quarterback Kanon Gibson and a prolific passing game. Track meet: likely.

SP+ projection: Angelo State by 7.6.