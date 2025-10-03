Open Extended Reactions

The Air Force Falcons' uniforms in Week 6 draw inspiration from the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet.

Unveiled in August, the threads will be worn for the first time Saturday as Air Force faces a fellow service academy, the Navy Midshipmen, in Annapolis, Maryland.

The uniforms' connection with the F-16 is extensive, with tributes to the fighter jet everywhere from the helmet to the pants. The helmets imitate the design those fighter pilots wear -- an image of the F-16 is recognizable on the front, and the lid's visor is akin to that of a pilot. The words "Psycho" and "Viper" are visible on the helmet, with Psycho referencing the call sign of Col. William Andrews -- an F-16 pilot shot down in Operation Desert Storm -- and Viper being a common nickname for the aircraft.

Viper also appears on the uniform pants, as does the jet's official Fighting Falcon nickname. Details on the jersey include two patches -- one for the player's name and another for the "corresponding squadron represented." The American flag and squadron patch of the represented base are on the sleeves of the jersey. Instead of a traditional nameplate, the back of the jersey features the tail flash of the fighter squadron.

You already know what week it is ⚡️ #SinkNavy pic.twitter.com/r7pzF1HoYI — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 29, 2025

The Air Force might win the prize for most detailed jersey, but it isn't the only team bringing uniform heat this weekend. Here are the top threads from Week 6 in college football.

The Arizona Wildcats are rocking an alternate uniform Saturday that pays homage to their local environment.

Dubbed "sandstorm" jerseys, the threads blend a few unique details with otherwise classic staples. The color palette remains the same as usual for Arizona -- red, white and navy blue. The major alternate element comes from the helmet art, where the Wildcats are swapping the school's traditional block "A" logo for a detailed motif that features "Arizona" in bold text underneath imagery showing outlines of mountains and a cactus.

Sandstorm Jerseys Unlocked ✅ pic.twitter.com/LI9u2ZIFCo — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 1, 2025

Also in the alternate helmet logo business are the UL Monroe Warhawks, who are rolling with their own unique lids.

For the matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats, UL Monroe's helmets will feature an outline of the state of Louisiana on a chrome red background. "Warhawks" runs across the Louisiana outline with a star in the state's northwest corner, signifying the location of the school.

Sometimes simple looks prove best, and the Texas Longhorns' threads for their game against the Florida Gators on Saturday speak to that theory.

There are no alternate logos or unique colors for the Longhorns this week but rather a classic look for one of the sport's historic teams: white helmets, white jerseys and white pants, with burnt orange accents throughout.

Bringing the ice to The Swamp 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ijCm8cXqLv — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 30, 2025

The Houston Cougars have a major game on the docket Saturday, with the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders coming to TDECU Stadium for a crucial Big 12 clash.

With the Cougars and Red Raiders undefeated, the showdown could offer Houston a chance to make a statement to other Big 12 title contenders along with national pollsters. Perhaps with that in mind, Houston is making an early statement, rocking powder blue jerseys.

Staying on theme, the Cougars are calling for home fans to wear "Houston blue" to the game and have touched up their field with splashes of light blue.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons show style weekly with a clean uniform-friendly color scheme, and their look for Week 6 is similar.

In addition to a simple white jersey and light gold pants, the Demon Deacons are rolling with gold chrome helmets against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The shiny helmets feature an alternate logo, showing a silhouette of a deacon walking.