The Air Force-Navy football game will go on as planned in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, but that doesn't mean the athletic departments at the service academies are unaffected by the government shutdown.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association is a nonprofit that has acted independently since 1891, limiting the impact of government actions on Navy's athletic teams. But Scott Strasemeier, Navy's senior associate athletic director, said some coaches who are civilians and are paid by the government are affected, though none are with the football program. The rest of the coaches are paid by the Naval Academy Athletic Association and are unaffected.

"A couple of our Olympic sports teams are affected by a coach or two that also teaches PE (physical education) and therefore is still government," he wrote in an email. "Every team has coaches, so all teams are competing and practicing."

Air Force is feeling it as well. Emails to Troy Garnhart, the associate athletic director for communications, prompt an automated response saying he is "out of the office indefinitely due to the government shutdown and unable to perform my duties." Garnhart is a civilian who handles media for the football program.

Air Force also won't be streaming home athletic events, and the academy said on its athletics website that updates would be significantly reduced and delayed.

Air Force canceled several sporting events during a shutdown in 2018, but the athletics website said that won't be the case this time.

"All Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events will be held as scheduled during the government shutdown," Air Force said in a statement on its website. "Funding for these events, along with travel/logistical support will be provided by the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation (AFAAC)."