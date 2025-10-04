Open Extended Reactions

Pitt is making a change at quarterback Saturday, with 18-year-old freshman Mason Heintschel getting his first career start in place of Eli Holstein against Boston College, sources told ESPN.

The move comes amid an underwhelming start for Holstein, as Pitt has lost consecutive games and with Holstein being pulled from the game against Louisville last week after a pair of interceptions.

Part of the surprise move comes with the decision to start Heintschel, a true freshman who has four career attempts. Those passes came in Pitt's win over Central Michigan on Sept. 6. When Pitt pulled Holstein from the Louisville game, he was replaced by senior Cole Gonzales.

Pitt will also be without star all-purpose back Desmond Reid for the second straight week, sources told ESPN. Reid left the West Virginia game on Sept. 13 game with a lower-body injury and missed the loss to Louisville last week. He is the Panthers' top offensive player, as he is one of the country's top all-purpose and special teams threats.

Holstein entered the season projecting as one of the ACC's most promising quarterbacks. He spent the 2023 season at Alabama and then won the starting job at Pitt last year as a redshirt freshman, starting 10 games while missing three to injury.

Holstein started the season strong, with four touchdown passes in both the Duquesne and Central Michigan games. But against West Virginia and Louisville, he threw a combined three interceptions and completed under 60-percent of his passes.

Heintschel is a three-star recruit from Oregon, Ohio, with Pitt his only power conference scholarship offer. He passed for 7,322 yards and 79 touchdowns at Clay High School.

Pitt plays a Boston College team that comes into Pittsburgh reeling, with three straight losses to Michigan State, Stanford and Cal. Boston College is beset by injuries, including on the defensive line, where lineman Quintayvious Hutchins is out and three other Eagles defensive linemen are listed as questionable.