Wisconsin will be without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and starting center Jake Renfro at Michigan on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Edwards traveled with the team, but sources said he will not be available against the No. 20 Wolverines on Saturday. Edwards sprained his knee in the opener against Miami (Ohio) and came back to start the Maryland game on Sept. 20. He left that game after one series, and a return timeline is uncertain.

The Badgers will start Hunter Simmons at quarterback, per sources. He's a grad transfer from Southern Illinois who played the final series against Maryland and threw a touchdown pass.

Sophomore quarterback Danny O'Neil had started two games for Wisconsin earlier this year. He has thrown five touchdown passes and five interceptions and completed 70.6% of his passes.

Renfro will also not be available for the Badgers, and he is one of the veteran linchpins of the offensive line. Senior Davis Heinzen, a transfer from Central Michigan, will start at center in Renfro's place. He started for the Badgers in Week 1 at left tackle.

Wisconsin (2-2) is on a two-game losing streak, dropping games at Alabama and at home to Maryland.

All three of coach Luke Fickell's seasons in Madison have been marred by quarterback injuries, as Tanner Mordecai got hurt in Game 6 of the 2023 season. The Badgers were 4-1 at the time, and Mordecai missed three full games as Wisconsin went 7-6.

Last year, Wisconsin starter Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL in the third game and missed the remainder of the season. Wisconsin finished 5-7 after losing the final five games of the year.

The injury bug bit the Badgers early in the opening win against Miami (Ohio), when Edwards injured his knee in the first half. The injury was diagnosed as a sprain, and the initial diagnosis was viewed as a positive, as the noncontact injury appeared it could be more serious.