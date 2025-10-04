Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick sit down to interview each other about coaching football. (2:22)

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is turning to senior quarterback Max Johnson to start Saturday's game against Clemson, a source told ESPN.

Gio Lopez, who opened the season as the starter, is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury, but if he is available, he will serve as Johnson's backup, the source said.

Johnson replaced the injured Lopez two weeks ago during a 34-9 loss to UCF. He also played during the season-opening blowout loss to TCU and has gone 20-for-30 for 170 yards with two touchdowns.

Those two games were his first action since suffering a catastrophic leg injury suffered in the 2024 opener at Minnesota.

Lopez has completed 42 of 67 passes for 430 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for the 2-2 Tar Heels.