Open Extended Reactions

When you deliver one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 college football season, it's only right to indulge in a postgame troll afterward.

UCLA delivered such an upset in Week 6, racing out to a 20-point halftime lead before outlasting No. 7 Penn State 42-37 at the Rose Bowl. Entering Saturday, the Bruins were still without a win in 2025, and were playing under the stewardship of interim head coach Tim Skipper following the September firing of DeShaun Foster.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his fingerprints all over UCLA's stunning win. The Tennessee transfer accounted for five total touchdowns on the day, two through the air and another three on the ground.

After taking down the Nittany Lions for their first win of the season, the Bruins had a simple but effective caption trolling Penn State's mascot.

UCLA wasn't the only team to get a social media jab in after a big win over the weekend. Here are the top trolls from around the college football world in Week 6.

Arizona 41, Oklahoma State 13

Arizona got its first conference win of the season Saturday, picking apart Oklahoma State 41-13 in Tucson. Quarterback Noah Fifita led the way for Arizona, throwing for 376 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wildcats, who were wearing their "sandstorm" jerseys, kept the theme going with their troll of Oklahoma State. Captioning their postgame post "Left in the dust," Arizona depicted the Cowboys' mascot engulfed by grains of dirt.

Left in the dust. pic.twitter.com/os4D5H7gcC — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 4, 2025

Western Kentucky 27, Delaware 24

Western Kentucky moved to 5-1 on the season on the road against Delaware, riding a 17-point third quarter to a 27-24 victory. Delaware outgained Western Kentucky in total yardage 435 to 338, but the Hilltopper defense made the biggest play of the game when Koron Hayward returned a third-quarter interception 25 yards for a touchdown to give the visitors a lead over the Blue Hens that they wouldn't relinquish.

After the win, Western Kentucky posted a distinctive caption themed around its opponent's hen mascot.

Walk in your coop and take over your coop ✔️ pic.twitter.com/4jTiHV5iVa — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 4, 2025

South Florida 54, Charlotte 26

An offensive explosion powered South Florida to a 54-26 win over Charlotte on Friday night, with the Bulls racking up 631 yards of offense in the blowout victory. Quarterback Byrum Brown was particularly dynamic, throwing for four touchdowns while adding 162 yards and another score on the ground.

South Florida referenced Charlotte's gold-themed 49ers moniker in its postgame win graphic, showing its own mascot with an ax in a room filled with gold.

San José State 35, New Mexico 28

San José State tallied its own Friday night win against New Mexico in Week 6, earning a 35-28 triumph powered in large part by the play of quarterback Walker Eget. Eget completed 26 of his 30 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, with receiver Danny Scudero catching seven of those completions for 151 yards and a score.

The Spartans also went with a mascot-related postgame graphic troll, with their post showing a wolf behind bars in a cave.