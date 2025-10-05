Cal helmet decals top college football week 6 superlatives

There's nothing quite like college football.

Every week, we see some of the strangest occurrences anyone has ever seen across the college football landscape. Maybe it's the sheer number of games being played or the relative youth of the players involved, but one thing is certain: It's never dull.

Each week throughout the season we'll spotlight some of those unlikely occurrences and heroics with a list of nonstatistical superlatives. Here are the best from around the college football world in Week 6.

Senior wide receiver Eli Heidenreich had himself a day in the Navy Midshipmen's 34-31 win over the Air Force Falcons. Heidenreich posted eight catches for 243 yards (a Navy record) and three touchdowns, but it was his celebration on his third score that made the rivalry win especially sweet.

After getting behind the Falcons' defense and catching a deep heave from Blake Horvath, Heidenreich ran through the end zone and jumped into the stands. Heidenreich's leap wasn't your average crowd dive though. He had a specific target. The jump took him into the arms of his father, who was sitting in the first row.

Most on-brand fashion: California Golden Bears

California's helmets for the Week 6 matchup with the Duke Blue Devils featured a unique element that paid tribute to a very fitting set of honorees for the school: Nobel Prize-winning affiliates.

Perhaps looking to offer a subtle flex on another elite academic institution, the helmet decals proved no help for the Golden Bears. Duke beat Cal 45-21 in the ACC matchup.

Berkeley's got the best and brightest 💡



Honoring the 59 Nobel Prizes and counting won by Cal affiliates on our helmets this weekend.#SmartAndTough #GoBears pic.twitter.com/Xnq5sJuAE1 — Cal Football (@CalFootball) October 3, 2025

Least enjoyable déjà vu: Bill Belichick

With one second remaining in the first quarter of the North Carolina Tar Heels' Week 6 game against the Clemson Tigers, the Tigers found the end zone for their fourth touchdown of the game to make the score one very familiar to Bill Belichick: 28-3.

Trailing by that deficit in Super Bowl LI, Belichick and the New England Patriots famously orchestrated the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

There were no such heroics for Belichick and his new Tar Heel squad Saturday, however. Though Clemson never hit the accelerator -- Tigers backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina was in the game in place of Cade Klubnik midway through the third quarter -- the game stayed well out of reach for North Carolina the rest of the way. Clemson won 38-10.

Most enjoyable déjà vu: Jerry Neuheisel

Saturday brought a more positive throwback for new UCLA Bruins offensive playcaller Jerry Neuheisel, who took over the role after DeShaun Foster's firing brought a staff shakeup.

Neuheisel orchestrated an offensive clinic against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 6, helping the Bruins post 42 points in a stunning 42-37 upset. After the game, an elated Neuheisel was carried away from the sideline by his players, harkening back to the time when, as a UCLA player himself, he was hoisted onto the shoulders of his teammates after leading the Bruins to a win over the Texas Longhorns in 2014.

READ MORE

Most impressive flow state: Taron Dickens

Western Carolina Catamounts quarterback Taron Dickens completed his first pass attempt of the day against the Wofford Terriers in Week 6. And then his second. And his third. And his fourth. Dickens was in a rhythm ... to the point where he went on to complete a staggering 46 consecutive passes, setting an FCS record.

Dickens finished the game with 53-of-56 passing, amassing 378 yards and three touchdowns in the process. His efforts weren't for naught. The Catamounts took down the Terriers 23-21.

Least effort required for a score: Pennsylvania Quakers

Locked in a tie against Ivy League foe Dartmouth Big Green early on in the third quarter, the Pennsylvania Quakers took a lead they wouldn't relinquish on a play where no Quakers player got within 5 yards of the ball ... that started on the 35-yard line.

After their first drive of the second half stalled, the Big Green brought out the punt unit to send the ball away. There was just one problem: The snap sailed over the head of punter Luke Armistead, bounding toward the Dartmouth end zone. After a brief attempt to scoop up the ball failed, Armistead opted for the safe choice and kicked the ball out of the back of the end zone. Pennsylvania took the two points and went on to win the game 36-24.

Q3 12:30 | Penn 19, Dartmouth 17



Uh... I don't think that was the play call. 😅 We'll take it (and the lead)!#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/l6cMrKFhbG — Penn Football (@PennFB) October 4, 2025

Best balance: Dallas Wilson

Florida freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson went off in his collegiate debut, posting six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Gators upset the Texas Longhorns.

The highly touted wideout's second touchdown, which gave Florida a two-score lead, required quite the tightrope act. Wilson got open and raced down the sideline, managing to stay in bounds even as he did a 360-degree spin while breaking a tackle attempt by a Longhorns defender. His deft feet proved pivotal. Texas would score again to get within a touchdown, but the Gators held on for a 29-21 win.