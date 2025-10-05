Open Extended Reactions

While No. 11 Texas Tech made a Week 6 visit to Houston, the Red Raiders secured a commitment for the future on Saturday with a pledge from five-star prospect Jalen Brewster, ESPN's No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2027 class.

Brewster is the No. 7 overall recruit in the ESPN Junior 300. A 6-foot-3, 305-pound defender from Cedar Hill, Texas, he announced his commitment to Texas Tech over finalists Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Indiana during a ceremony Saturday night.

Brewster is a junior at Cedar Hill High School, the Dallas-area program where Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire won three state titles across 14 seasons from 2003-16. He's the son of Robert Brewster, a two-time All-MAC offensive lineman at Ball State from 2005-08 and a third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2009 NFL Draft.