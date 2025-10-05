While No. 11 Texas Tech made a Week 6 visit to Houston, the Red Raiders secured a commitment for the future on Saturday with a pledge from five-star prospect Jalen Brewster, ESPN's No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2027 class.
Brewster is the No. 7 overall recruit in the ESPN Junior 300. A 6-foot-3, 305-pound defender from Cedar Hill, Texas, he announced his commitment to Texas Tech over finalists Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Indiana during a ceremony Saturday night.
Brewster is a junior at Cedar Hill High School, the Dallas-area program where Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire won three state titles across 14 seasons from 2003-16. He's the son of Robert Brewster, a two-time All-MAC offensive lineman at Ball State from 2005-08 and a third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Brewster narrowed his recruitment to ten schools last month before visiting Indiana and Texas A&M across the final two weekends of September. Sources told ESPN that Ohio State and Texas A&M stood among the leading contenders alongside Texas Tech in the closing stages of Brewster's process, while Oregon also emerged late with a substantial financial package. Per NCAA rules, Brewster is not permitted to sign a revenue-share contract until Dec. 2026.
Brewster marks the latest addition to an increasingly talented Red Raiders defensive class in 2027.
He arrives as the program's second five-star pledge in the cycle, joining No. 1 outside linebacker LaDamion Guyton, who committed to Texas Tech on Aug. 7. Brewster follows September pledges in four-star defensive tackle K'Adrian Redmond (No. 156 overall) and defensive end Antonio Underwood as the fourth member of the Red Raiders' 2027 class, which lost a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett (No. 19) on Sept. 25.
Brewster's pledge continues a generally hot run of recruiting for McGuire and Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard. The Red Raiders have added 10 commitments in the 2026 class since June 1, headlined by five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo (No. 20 overall). The program's incoming class ranked 24th in ESPN's latest recruiting class rankings for the cycle.
Bolstered by significant financial investment into the program, Texas Tech is expected to remain a significant player in the Class of 2027 recruiting market. No. 2 overall quarterback Kavian Bryant (No. 48) and top 100 defenders Zane Rowe (No. 90) and Kaden McCarty (No. 93) are among the high-profile 2027 targets who have already visited the Red Raiders this fall.
Following a Week 5 bye, Texas Tech (4-0) traveled to unbeaten Big 12 rivals Houston on Saturday for the program's first visit to the Cougars since Sept. 2021.