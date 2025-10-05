Open Extended Reactions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After No. 3 Miami hung on to defeat No. 18 Florida State 28-22 on Saturday night, several Hurricanes players paraded around their sideline with white placards that read BACK TO BACK STATE CHAMPS!

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa took the Miami flag in the corner of the end zone facing the fans, waved it around and acted like he was planting it, though he quickly lifted it before it pierced the grass. Miami coach Mario Cristobal celebrated, too, pointing at the fans close to the visiting team tunnel, flashing the U.

Rivalry games always mean more, especially on this evening, when Miami and Florida State squared off as ranked teams for the first time since 2016. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 28-3 fourth-quarter lead thanks to big-time plays from quarterback Carson Beck and receivers Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels, and it was just enough to hold off a furious Florida State late-game rally.

As a result, Miami beat USF, Florida and Florida State in consecutive seasons and is now 5-0 for consecutive seasons, too. The key difference this year is three of the first five wins came against ranked opponents.

Asked about the state champs sign and why calling themselves that is so meaningful, Cristobal said, "It's such a big deal. I played here, and I know what it means to play in this game, especially up here in Tallahassee, and what a victory means. It lasts an entire year. Being a University of Miami Hurricane means that this game, you find a way to get it done. It's always been part of the DNA."

The DNA of this team certainly resembles that of Miami championship teams past: dominance up front with an aggression and physicality that wears down opponents. Through three quarters, anyway, Miami did that on defense. On offense, though, the formula looked a little bit different.

The Hurricanes came into the game having placed a slightly heavier emphasis on their running game. But Beck flipped that script early in the game, delivering one pinpoint pass after another, including a 44-yard touchdown throw to Toney off a flea-flicker in the second quarter off an interception that served notice Miami would be aggressive with its playcalling, but in the passing game instead.

Beck finished 20-of-27 for 241 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Toney and Daniels each had two touchdowns, while the Miami running backs combined for 97 total yards -- their lowest rushing total of the season. Beck said he and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson talked about taking more shots in the passing game against the Seminoles.

"It was an emphasis of ours to come into the game," he said, "and try to take a few more shots and give guys chances."

There was some of the Miami swag of old that showed up. Daniels mockingly did the Seminole chant after both his touchdown passes but showed some contrition afterward.

"I could have controlled my emotions a little more," he said. "I let my emotions get the best of me."

Cristobal, when asked about Daniels doing the chant and comparing it to the Miami teams of the '80s and '90s that talked smack and taunted opponents said, "I don't encourage that stuff.

"We are moving forward. We're not going back. We're taking the principles and values of all those awesome teams, the physicality of those teams, the play making ability, the togetherness, the brotherhood of those teams, and going forward and pushing Miami football to modern day football."

As he walked out of the room, Cristobal joked his team would not be wearing fatigues, a reference to the 1980s Hurricanes.

Though there may have been a few moments that evoked those memories, Cristobal has tried to build the team in his image. He knows that this group is far from perfect, and will continue to push for improvements headed into another open date. Against Notre Dame, Florida and Florida State, Miami left the door open for its opponents to make it a game after jumping out to double-digit leads.

Miami defensive back Jakobe Thomas said nobody in the locker room was satisfied with the performance. He said that was a sign that this year's team is built differently.

"I don't think you deny that you have something special going on," Cristobal said. "I just think you spend your time on assessing and analyzing things you can get better at, because whatever shows on film that you're not good at, it's going to get exposed. We've got a long ways to go."